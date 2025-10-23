Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2025 Third Quarter Results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2025 Third Quarter Results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2025 third quarter financial and operating results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, post-market. Gran Tierra will host its third quarter 2025 results conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate in the 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call

Interested parties may register for the 2025 third quarter conference call by clicking on this link . Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate, and each individual party must register through the link provided. Once parties have registered, they will be provided with a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me" function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link , which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at https://www.grantierra.com/investor-relations/presentations-events/ . An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link for two hours following the call and will be available until October 31, 2026.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


