Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Appoints New Director

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Virbitsky to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective September 30, 2025.

Mr. Virbitsky is a portfolio manager and partner at Equinox Partners LLC, a Connecticut-based investment firm with over 30 years of history in natural resources and emerging markets. Mr. Virbitsky has over a decade of experience working with management teams and boards to advise on long-term corporate and financial strategies. He has developed deep expertise in the global energy sector and has traveled extensively through the emerging markets conducting due diligence and assessing investment opportunities.

In addition to his role at Equinox, Mr. Virbitsky has served as a director of Crew Energy, where he represented Equinox's significant investment and participated in the governance and audit committees, as well as the process that resulted in the successful sale of Crew to Tourmaline at a 70% premium through an all-stock corporate transaction. He also currently serves on the board of Canadian Premium Sand.

Mr. Virbitsky earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy with Honors from Princeton University, where he also obtained a Certificate in Finance from the Bendheim Center. He has also completed additional professional development including S&P valuation courses and oil and gas reserve analysis training with Sproule.

Gran Tierra's Board Chair Robert Hodgins stated:

"We are very pleased to welcome Brad Virbitsky to Gran Tierra's Board of Directors. He brings deep expertise in global energy markets, investment strategy, and corporate governance, developed through extensive experience working with companies across multiple regions and sectors. We believe Brad's insights and perspectives will be highly valuable to the Board as we continue to advance Gran Tierra's strategy and create long-term shareholder value."

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com


  • Achieved 2022 Net Income of $139 Million ( $0.38 per Share, Basic), Highest on Record
  • 2022 Funds Flow from Operations 2 Increased 96% Year-Over-Year to $366 Million, Highest on Record
  • 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 2 Increased 103% Year-Over-Year to $490 Million
  • Generated 2022 Free Cash Flow 2 of $129 Million, Highest on Record
  • Achieved 2022 Average Working Interest Production of 30,746 BOPD, Up 16% from 2021
  • Total Current Average Working Interest Production 1 of Approximately 32,300 BOPD
  • Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement
  • 1P Net Asset Value per Share Before Tax of $4.62, Up 77% from 2021
  • 2P Net Asset Value per Share Before Tax of $7.36, Up 56% from 2021
  • ESG Leadership: Company Has Planted Approximately 1.47 Million Trees in Colombia's Putumayo Since 2018

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ( "the Quarter" ) and year ended December 31, 2022. 3 All dollar amounts are in United States ( "U.S." ) dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ( "WI" ) basis unless otherwise indicated. Production is expressed in barrels ( "bbl" ) of oil per day ( "bopd" ), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ( "boe" ) or million boe ( "MMBOE" ), unless otherwise indicated. Gran Tierra's 2022 year-end reserves were evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ( "McDaniel" ) in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report" ). All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ( "NI 51-101" ) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ( "COGEH" ) and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved ( "1P" ), 1P plus Probable ( "2P" ) and 2P plus Possible ( "3P" ).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its fourth quarter 2022 results conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link . Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me" function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link , which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until February 21, 2024.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

  • Added Total Company Reserves of 14 MMBOE 1P, 17 MMBOE 2P and 31 MMBOE 3P
  • Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement
  • Fourth Consecutive Year of 1P Reserves Growth
  • Exploration Discoveries Alone Added Company Reserves of 5 MMBOE 1P, 16 MMBOE 2P and 32 MMBOE 3P
  • Achieved Three-Year Average Per Barrel Finding and Development Costs of $11.69 PDP and $14.51 1P
  • Reserve Life Indexes of 7 (1P), 11 (2P) and 15 (3P) Years
  • Net Present Value Before Tax Discounted at 10 Percent Increased to $2.1 Billion (1P), $3.0 Billion (2P) and $4.1 Billion (3P)
  • 1P Net Asset Value per Share of $4.62 Before Tax, Up 77% from 2021
  • 2P Net Asset Value per Share of $7.36 Before Tax, Up 56% from 2021
  • Net Debt-Adjusted Production per Share Growth of 67% since 2021
  • Net Debt-Adjusted Reserves per Share Growth of 56% (1P), 57% (2P) and 69% (3P) since 2021
  • Future Net Revenue After Taxes and Capital Expenditures Forecast to be $1.4 Billion (1P), $1.7 Billion (2P) and $1.9 Billion (3P) Over the Next Five Years
  • Strong Start to 2023 with Year-to-Date Total Company Average Production of Approximately 33,000 BOPD

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra" or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE) a company focused on international oil exploration and production with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company's 2022 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (" McDaniel" ) in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the " GTE McDaniel Reserves Report" ).

All dollar amounts are in United States (" U.S. ") dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ( "WI" ) basis. Production is expressed in barrels ( "bbl" ) of oil per day ( "bopd" ), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ( "boe" ) or million boe ( "MMBOE" ), unless otherwise indicated. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (" NI 51-101 ") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (" COGEH" ) and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ( "PDP" ), Proved ( "1P" ), 1P plus Probable ( "2P" ) and 2P plus Possible ( "3P" ).

  • 2023 Capital Expenditure Budget of $210-250 Million, Expected 2023 Cash Flow 1 of $270-320 Million in Base Case
  • Plan to Drill 18-23 Development Wells and 4-6 Exploration/Appraisal Wells
  • Forecast 2023 Production of 32,000-34,000 BOPD, an Increase of 8% from 2022 and 24% from 2021
  • Forecast 2023 Free Cash Flow 2 of $135 Million Before Exploration, $65 Million After Exploration in Base Case

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced its 2023 capital budget and production guidance. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars and all production volumes are on a working interest before royalties basis and are expressed in barrels ( "bbl" ) of oil per day ( "BOPD" ), unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights:

  • Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago
  • Fourth Quarter-To-Date 2022 Average Production (1 ) of 32,291 BOPD
  • Net Income of $39 Million, $168 Million Over The Last 12 Months
  • Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $121 Million, Up 48% Year-on-Year, $462 Million Over Last 12 Months
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $109 Million, Up 82% Year-on-Year
  • Funds Flow from Operations (2) of $94 Million, Up 36% Year-on-Year, $350 Million Over Last 12 Months
  • Free Cash Flow (2 ) of $37 Million, $146 Million Over Last 12 Months
  • Cash Balance of $118 Million and Net Debt (2) of $462 Million, as of September 30, 2022
  • Colombia Exploration: Rose-1 Drilled and Undergoing Testing, Rig Mobilizing for Gaitas-2 Exploration Well
  • Ecuador Exploration: First Two Exploration Wells Drilled in Ecuador with First Well Yielding Oil and Second Well to be Tested

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (" the Quarter "). All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest (" WI ") before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. For per bbl amounts based on net after royalty (" NAR ") production, see Gran Tierra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 1, 2022.

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters, led by the United States, Russia, Iran and China, which together supplied more than half the world’s natural gas production, according to data from the Energy Institute.

European production extended its long-term decline, weighed down by lower volumes from Norway, the UK and the Netherlands.

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

