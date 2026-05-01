GPM Metals Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM,OTC:GPMTF) ("GPM Metals" or the "Company") intends to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual reporting ("SAR") pilot program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company's financial year end is December 31. The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10-million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About GPM Metals Inc.
GPM Metals Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Walker Gossan Project, located in the McArthur Basin mining district, Northern Territory, Australia. GPM Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GPM" .

For further information, please contact:
John Timmons
Chief Executive Officer
GPM Metals Inc.
1-416 628 5904
info@gpmmetals.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295530

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GPM MetalsGPM:CCTSXV:GPMzinc investing
GPM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals

Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals President and CEO Peter van Alphen.

Nuvau Minerals Completes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore, Intends to Update PEA

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) has successfully closed the acquisition of its flagship Matagami property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) and is now preparing to restart production. President and CEO Peter van Alphen said the company will focus on de-risking and ongoing technical work to update... Keep Reading...
Rolls of steel in a warehouse.

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Zinc Companies

Zinc companies saw support in 2025 as prices for the base metal rebounded during the second half of the year. By the end of December, zinc had crossed above the US$3,000 per metric ton (MT) level. However, zinc still faces headwinds — its biggest demand driver is its use in the production of... Keep Reading...
Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC,OTC:ELECF)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") has elected to convert C$420,000.00 of accrued interest on the principal amount of the... Keep Reading...
Stack of US$100 bills with Benjamin Franklin visible.

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Korea Zinc (KRX:010130) plans to invest US$7.4 billion to build a zinc smelter and critical minerals processing facility in the US, marking the first new US-based zinc smelter since the 1970s.The world’s largest zinc smelter said the facility will be built in Tennessee and will produce... Keep Reading...
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC,OTC:ELECF)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on key royalties in its portfolio, adding to the December 2, 2025 announcement of royalty revenues and other... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Announces Annual Stock Option, Restricted Share Unit And Deferred Share Unit Grants

Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto Stock Exchange, Sirios Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Related News

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Honey Badger Silver Shines with 63 Percent Gain

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

base metals investing

CoTec Announces Annual Stock Option, Restricted Share Unit And Deferred Share Unit Grants

base metals investing

Results of Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

Toronto Stock Exchange, Sirios Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

graphite investing

Metals Australia Fast Tracks US$2 Billion Québec Graphite Refinery

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement