GPM Metals Announces the Commencement of a 3,000-metre Diamond Drill Campaign at the Walker Gossan Project, Northern Territory, Australia

GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM,OTC:GPMTF) ("GPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Walker Gossan Project, Northern Territory, Australia. The 3,000-metre drill program is designed to test several large, coincident, gravity, radiometric and geochemical anomalies.

Kent Balas, GPM Exploration Manager commented "We are very encouraged by what we are seeing on the ground, we see striking similarities to the published geology at MacArthur River. The GPM Exploration Team has analyzed and sampled current and future target areas. Gossanous rocks have been located proximal to the drill targets which has given the Company increased confidence in the current drill campaign."

The Company wishes to thank the Traditional Owners who have approved this program and provided extensive cultural clearances across the current exploration targets. The Company looks forward to working with Cultural Monitors throughout the drill campaign to address any Cultural and Environmental concerns. The Company also wishes to thank the Northern Land Council for their ongoing guidance and assistance. The Walker Gossan Project has received additional support from the Northern Territory Government by way of a AUS$150,000 grant via their "Resourcing the Territory" Initiative.

John Timmons, Chief Executive Officer commented "I want to thank our entire team and all stakeholders for the progress we have made over the past months after a late rainy season in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory. The access road to site is in excellent condition and the drill is turning. After over a decade of challenges, we are excited to be drilling these large untested gravity anomalies and move the Walker Gossan Project forward."

Qualified Person:

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Kent Balas, (BSc, MAIG, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Balas is the Exploration Manager for GPM Metals Inc.

For further information please contact

GPM Metals Inc.
Suite 1101-141 Adelaide Street West,
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5
Telephone: + 416 628 5904
Email: info@gpmmetals.com
Web: www.gpmmetals.com

About GPM Metals:

GPM Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for large base metals deposits in Australia. The Company's wholly owned Walker Gossan Project is a district scale Zinc-Silver-Lead project in East Arnhem Land, NT, Australia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

