GoviEx Securityholders Approve Arrangement with Tombador Iron Limited

GoviEx Securityholders Approve Arrangement with Tombador Iron Limited

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU,OTC:GVXXF) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, warrantholders, and optionholders (collectively, the "GoviEx Securityholders") held on October 24, 2025, GoviEx Securityholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving GoviEx and Tombador Iron Limited (ASX: TI1) ("Tombador").

Under the Arrangement, Tombador will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares of GoviEx by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), resulting in the formation of Atomic Eagle Ltd., an ASX-listed uranium player with a strengthened balance sheet with a clear mandate to advance and enhance the Muntanga Project in Zambia.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") required approval from (i) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by GoviEx shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (ii) at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by GoviEx Securityholders, voting together as a class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Approximately 98.7% of the votes cast by GoviEx shareholders at the Meeting were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution and approximately 99.2% of the votes cast by GoviEx Securityholders at the Meeting were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, thereby satisfying all requisite GoviEx shareholder and GoviEx Securityholder approval requirements.

GoviEx also notes that, at a general meeting held on October 8, 2025, Tombador shareholders passed, by the requisite majorities, the resolutions relating to the Transaction, including the issuance of consideration shares to GoviEx shareholders and replacement options to GoviEx optionholders and warrantholders, and the change of name to Atomic Eagle Ltd.

GoviEx intends to seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on November 5, 2025. Subject to receipt of the final court order, regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary conditions, closing of the Arrangement remains targeted for mid November 2025.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are provided in GoviEx's management information circular dated September 10, 2025, which is available under GoviEx's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU,OTC:GVXXF) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

Contact Information
Isabel Vilela, Head of Corporate Communications
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-604-681-5529   Email: info@goviex.com   Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements in this announcement include but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timetable; outcome and effects of the Transaction, and GoviEx's Securityholders' meeting; and the intent to seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on November 5, 2025.Although GoviEx believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that GoviEx will obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approval, court approval and other conditions to the closing of the Transaction; (ii) Tombador will be able to satisfy ASX requirements for re-admission to the Official List on the ASX; (iii) the ability of GoviEx and Tombador to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein or at all; the successful completion of the concurrent capital raising by Tombador; the plans and strategies of GoviEx and Tombador; the future performance of Atomic Eagle Ltd; and (iv) that the current uranium upcycle will continue and expand; (v) that the integration of nuclear power into power grids worldwide will continue as a clean energy alternative; and (vi) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing GoviEx's mining projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include: (i) the possibility that each of the concurrent capital raising and/or the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that either may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approval, court approval and other conditions to the closing of the concurrent capital raising, re-admission to the Official List or the Transaction generally, as applicable, or for other reasons; (ii) the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Transaction;(ii) the inability of the Company to conduct its planned exploration program for any reason; (iii) the inability of the Company to raise financing for Muntanga for any reason; (iv) a regression in the uranium market price; (v) an inability or unwillingness to include or increase nuclear power generation by major markets; (vi) potential delays due to new or ongoing health or environmental restrictions; (vii) the failure of GoviEx's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, political, or other reasons; (viii) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain GoviEx's operations; (ix) an increase in GoviEx's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (x) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (xi) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents GoviEx from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; (xii) political instability in the jurisdictions where GoviEx operates; and (xiii) generally, GoviEx's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason. In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, of GoviEx, which are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release. Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to United States Persons:

The disclosure contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of GoviEx.

Safe Harbor Statement under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements including but not limited to those referenced above collectively as "forward-looking statements" under the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, the performance or achievements of GoviEx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271862

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx Uranium Inc.GXU:CATSXV:GXUEnergy Investing
GXU:CA
The Conversation (0)
GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Keep Reading...
GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

Measured & Indicated resources nearly tripled, now representing 74% from 29% of total resources. Total in-pit constrained resources increased 18%. Grade improvement in all mineral categories. Current drilling targeting further potential in pit resource upgrade to measured and/or indicated.... Keep Reading...
GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples. Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025... Keep Reading...
Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the " Company " or " Collective ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: FWB:9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Related News

Lithium Investing

Shaakichiuwaanaan Project Set to Become Second Largest Lithium Mine Globally

Gold Investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Tech Investing

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million