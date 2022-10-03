Energy Investing News

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners in connection with a bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering") of 22,750,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.22 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,005,000.

Each Unit will consist of one Class A common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at the US$ equivalent exercise price of C$0.33 (FX rate to be set based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate for US$ one business day prior to the closing date) for a period of 3.0 years (36 months) following the closing of the Offering.

In addition, the Company shall grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, on or before the date that is five business days prior to the Closing, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase from the treasury of the Company up to an additional number of Units as is equal to 15% of the number of the Units issued pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as set forth above, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Corporation for exploration and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 20, 2022, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea project in Mali.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Forward-looking statements include those with respect to the anticipated quantum, timing and completion of the bought deal private placement; receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the private placement; and the proposed use of the proceeds of the private placement.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the private placement will be obtained; (ii) sufficient subscriptions will be received to complete the entirety of the Offering; (iii) the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's mining projects sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the Company's failure to complete the private placement in-part or in-full; (ii) inability to make effective use of the proceeds of the private placement; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) the Company's inability to obtain TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the private placement; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Financial Risks and Management Objectives" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139379

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx UraniumGXU:CAGVXXFUranium Investing
GXU:CA,GVXXF

Global Atomic Commences EPCM Phase for the Dasa Project

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to announce the signing of Development Consultants Private Limited ("DCPL") of Kolkata, India and Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd. ("Lycopodium") to commence the basic and detailed engineering, procurement and Project Management of the Dasa Mine processing plant in the Republic of Niger .

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

These engineering and project delivery firms were selected to form an Integrated EPCM Project Team synthesizing proven uranium processing plant design experience with West African project management and construction experience. DCPL will focus on the Basic and Detailed Engineering required for the design of the Dasa Process Plant, with the initial phase of Basic Engineering now underway. Lycopodium will prepare the Project Execution Plan, provide input for constructability in West Africa and provide project services during this phase with the intention of continuing on to manage plant construction.

All EPCM activity will be guided and supervised by Global Atomic Owner's Team headed by Dr. Santiago Faucher , Chief Technology Officer at Global Atomic. Global Atomic and Dr. Faucher's company, Insight R&D, have now integrated metallurgical, mechanical, and electrical engineering experts with DCPL's team in Kolkata and Lycopodium's team in Toronto to direct work on the Dasa Project. Together, this Integrated EPCM Project Team will develop the detailed design and complete the project delivery, of the Dasa mine processing plant; building on proven results from the 2020 Insight R&D pilot plant trials and the findings of the 2021 Dasa Phase 1 Feasibility Study.

DCPL and Lycopodium have excellent and extensive work histories throughout Africa including technical studies, project reviews and EPCM contracting for over 77 engineering projects in mining and other industries. Additionally, DCPL has designed and built several uranium recovery and process plants and is currently the foremost engineering company in India developing that country's nuclear and uranium sectors. Lycopodium has been actively engaged in 60 mining projects across West Africa and brings recent hands-on project delivery experience in the region.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "Following Global Atomic's announcements regarding our initial off-take agreement, the formation of a banking syndicate to finance the Dasa Project and the incorporation of our Niger operating company, SOMIDA, the commencement of the EPCM phase is our next important milestone to stay on schedule to become one of the world's newest uranium production companies. Similar to most multinational firms, who source specialized engineering from India today, Global Atomic has identified DCPL as having the World's most compelling experience and track record in the design of uranium processing plants. DCPL's uranium experience will reduce project technical risk, while its ability to deliver highly detailed engineered designs will reduce in-field work and enable good project cost control."

" After an extensive selection process, DCPL and Lycopodium emerged to form the best team to undertake the EPCM phase of the Dasa Project. This Integrated EPCM Project Team is committed to completing the project on time and keeping the Dasa Project on schedule to deliver yellowcake to utilities in Q1 2025."

About DCPL

Development Consultants Private Limited ("DCPL"), is an India -based trans-national consulting engineering firm that provides an entire suite of Project Engineering services to its clients in India and around the world, from concept to commissioning, for diverse core sector and speciality projects. DCPL has led projects in many fields including mining, mineral processing and beneficiation, renewable energy and environment, power generation, transmission and distribution, industrial water supply and treatment and industrial wastewater treatment and reuse.

DCPL ( www.dcpl.net.in ) is closely associated with many of the nuclear power projects in India and has engineered approximately 45,000 MW of installed generation capacity, DCPL is one of the leaders in the nuclear field globally.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., based in Toronto , is a subsidiary of Lycopodium Limited (ASX: LYL) which is headquartered in Perth, Australia , and is a leader in its field, working with clients to provide integrated engineering, construction and asset management solutions.  Lycopodium has the expertise to deliver complex, multidisciplinary projects, through to the provision of feasibility studies and advisory services. Operating across the Resources, Infrastructure and Industrial Processes sectors, they offer a diverse team of industry experts to deliver bespoke and innovative solutions across all commodity types.

With the capability to deliver projects around the world, Lycopodium has offices in Australia , South Africa , Canada , Ghana and the Philippines . For more, visit www.lycopodium.com .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c9407.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Positive Start To Wyoming ISR Uranium Drilling With Additional Roll Fronts Encountered At Thor

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have now completed the first 25 holes, for 12,820-feet (3,908 metres), of its planned 100,000-foot drill program in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Drilling has commenced within the Thor prospect (Thor) with 40,000-feet (12,200 metres) for ~70-holes of drilling planned at Thor (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Elevate Uranium

Koppies Mineralisation Extended by 10 km

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a uranium mineralised zone extending continuously over a further 10 kilometres to the northeast of the Koppies 2 resource. On 4 May 2022, in an ASX release titled “22% Increase in Mineral Resources”, the Company announced the initial JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 20.3 million pounds (“Mlb”) eU3O8 at its Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia (See Page 8). The announcement also identified the potential to expand the mineralisation of Koppies beneath, adjacent and to the northeast.
Keep reading...Show less

GoviEx Annual Stock Option Grants

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted annual incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,455,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.225 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on September 27, 2027.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy CEO and Director James Sykes

Baselode Energy’s Uranium Discovery has High Potential for Low-cost, Open-pit Mining, CEO Says

Baselode Energy’s Uranium Discovery has High Potential for Low-Cost, Open-Pit Mining, CEO saysyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

GoviEx Uranium Receives Final Payment Related to Linkwood Loan

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 20, 2019, it has received the final payment related to the 2018 Linkwood loan from Linkwood Holdings Pte Ltd. and Medea Capital Partners Limited.

Daniel Major, CEO, commented:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×