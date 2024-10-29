- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024
Increasing the supply of critical minerals, advancing technological innovation, and strengthening sustainability and ESG commitments were central themes highlighted today by the Australian and NSW Governments at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC).
The Hon. Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and the Hon. Courtney Houssos, NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources addressed attendees on the opening day, unveiling policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth, reinforcing Australia’s critical mineral supply chains, and supporting the country’s path toward net-zero emissions.
Minister King stressed the need for the industry to tell a positive story about its role and the strategic importance of a strong domestic critical minerals sector, warning that the net-zero transition is at risk without Australia’s full support of these essential resources.
“The resources sector is crucial to Australia’s prosperity and our ability to meet net-zero targets,” she said.
“The industry must continue to tell the story of its role in the energy transition, the economic benefits it provides, and the high standards of safety and environmental care it maintains.”
Minister Houssos echoed these sentiments, emphasising the NSW government’s focus on energy opportunities and partnerships to attract investment in green industries.
“NSW is on the cusp of realising the opportunities in energy, but we know we’re not alone in the global race,” she said.
“We will need six times the amount of critical minerals currently mined to meet net zero commitments – and we know all of this can be found in NSW.
“Here in NSW, our message is clear. We are open for business.”
Ms Houssos also took the opportunity to highlight the NSW Government’s recently released Critical Minerals Strategy, founded on five pillars: encouraging exploration, attracting investments, developing future-ready skills, expanding downstream processing, and ensuring responsible mining practices.
“Our new strategy sets out a clear vision for NSW to be a leader in critical minerals and high-tech metals, generating economic prosperity through responsible exploration, mining, processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing,” she said.
“We want NSW to be moving further down the supply chain. Extracting minerals is a critical first step, but we can generate strong economic returns and support more jobs by getting into processing and advanced manufacturing.”
Chief Operating Officer of IMARC, Anita Richards, said the strong government presence at IMARC reflects the importance of this global forum, where government, industry, and investors come together to set strategic priorities for the resources sector.
“IMARC 2024 not only highlights Australia's commitment to sustainable mining and net-zero objectives but also serves as a key platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical mineral development—paving the way for a resilient, future-ready mining industry,” Ms Richards said.
About IMARC: Collaborating on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future
IMARC is the premier gathering for the most influential minds in the mining industry, a dynamic hub where ideas ignite, and inspiration flows – it is the ultimate meeting ground for global industry leaders. As Australia’s largest and most significant mining event, IMARC attracts over 9,000 decision-makers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 120 countries. For three action-packed days, attendees will engage in cutting-edge learning, forge valuable deals, and experience unparalleled networking opportunities.
For media inquiries or further information on government sessions at IMARC, please contact pr@imarcglobal.com
US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head
‘You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the US right now’
The US probably doesn’t have a stronger mining partner in the world than Australia – “a superpower when it comes to energy and especially energy minerals” – assistant secretary for energy resources at the Department of State, Geoffrey Pyatt, told the IMARC 2024 conference.
New models were needed for planning, financing, building and operating the mines of the future, Pyatt said in an exclusive IMARC interview with Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC.
He said Australia, together with the US, could play a major role in shaping them.
“I think we’re in a moment of tremendous opportunity,” Pyatt told Baskaran.
“Across the board what I hear is a desire to find an alternative to the traditional model in this sector.
“And to do so in a way that is perceived in the developing world as equitable, as ensuring that the producer countries see the benefits of their resources, as they should expect, and that there are investments made in human capital formation and in infrastructure to guarantee that governments are able to demonstrate to their citizens that there is a reward for pulling out the commodities of their Earth in a way that is sustainable and delivers net benefit for the societies.
“We also have to significantly expand the opportunities for extraction and processing globally, and we need to do so in a way that delivers value for the producer countries.
“I think this is an area where Australia has a very strong calling card, which is the ESG principles that its companies are committed to.
“Nobody worries that an Australian mining company is going to cut corners on environmental or worker rights issues because it faces the scrutiny of its shareholders and its regulators at home.
“We’ve got to figure out, how do we market that to demonstrate, as my boss secretary [Antony] Blinken likes to say, that we are delivering a better offer, especially to the producer countries in the developing world.
“I think there’s a very strong alignment between the US and Australia on these issues.
“You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the United States right now.”
Pyatt said a visit to Australia earlier this year gave him a deeper appreciation of the exceptional level of innovation domestic producers and technology firms were applying to decarbonise mines and transport systems and meet other technical challenges. “It was incredibly impressive for me to see the overwhelming role that the extractive industries, and especially the mining industry, plays,” he said.
He said the US and Australian governments were working closely via the Critical Minerals Taskforce, and broader regional alliances such as QUAD and the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), to accelerate pathways for investment.
“But at the end of the day the proof of our success is going to be what our companies are able to do together.
“I’ll always remember listening to [Fortescue executive chair] Andrew Forrest talking about his Infinity Train: an electric powered locomotive that would deliver iron ore from the mine face to ports, with essentially zero net energy requirement, by capturing the latent energy of descending to sea level and then using the storage of that energy to carry the locomotive back up to the mine face.”
Pyatt said this was the type of innovation that would fire greater collaboration between US and Australian companies.
Baskaran said current multilateral and bilateral critical minerals supply chain alliances needed to be developed further, quickly, in the face of low incentive prices for key metals, dipping global private mining investment – outside of the gold and copper sectors – muted consumer spending on EVs and other goods, and the fact that China “is no longer the world’s biggest engine of growth”.
“Governments need to step in and create incentives for private sector investment,” she said.
“We need to focus on building responsible mining practices to reduce the friction between government, mining companies and indigenous communities.
“We need to invest in recycling … and the circular economy.”
“And we need to create a more mutually beneficial mining model to ensure countries are benefiting from their resources in an equitable manner.”
Baskaran said strong bipartisan support in Washington for the range of measures and steps taken to help create new resilient, secure mineral supply chains now recognised across the US political divide as being “of utmost importance to our national security, energy security and economic competitiveness” meant the looming US election result was unlikely to alter the present course.
Murray Engineering Puts Star Products Under IMARC Spotlight
Market responding strongly to innovative designs
One of Australia’s largest multi-disciplined mining and civil engineering companies will again take centre stage on the IMARC exhibition floor this year, presenting visitors with innovative products that have been well received in key markets.
Murray Engineering’s positioning at the entrance to the huge ICC Sydney IMARC exhibition area means attendees will get a good look at the Talon BPX ground engaging tools (GET) and JumboGuard drilling safety system that have been such a hit with Murray’s large mining client base.
The company will also again show off part of its electric vehicle charger range.
Murray said a year ago it planned to transform GET safety and longevity at major underground mining contractor Byrnecut’s sites over a 12-to-18-month period by deploying Talon BPX GET and key account manager Nathan Bradshaw says progress has been swift and well received.
“We have currently completed over 50 loader conversions and will continue the rollout next year whilst we continue to work with Talon on product development and improvement, ultimately driving down the operating costs for our customers,” he says.
“We have seen a massive reduction in downtime when the bucket teeth are eventually required to be changed out.
“Then there is the significant improvement in safety with the hammerless design as well as a reduction in manual handling.
“It is truly a win-win for the team.”
The Malaysian-made Talon BPX GET has a hammerless mechanical system with a pull-on/push-off mechanism that actively moves the shroud on the lip during installation and removal, significantly enhancing the safety of maintenance personnel.
Murray has also worked with Talon to introduce a “closed-loop recycling system” in which worn GET is collected on site and returned to the foundry to be re-processed into new units.
“We have seen our customers, improve safety, reduce operating costs and really engage with the recycling program,” Bradshaw says.
“We have currently sent over 65 tonnes of waste product back to the foundry for processing.
“It gives our customers the confidence that we are genuinely engaging in the total life cycle of the product, from the foundry to the foundry.
“We are currently talking to many potential customers about the product introduction.
“When you can offer improved safety with a reduction in operating costs and a reduction in downtime with a closed-loop recycling program, it really is a no-brainer.
“It’s an amazing product.”
JumboGuard, a multi-award-winning product designed in Australia by Victoria’s YUMARR Automation, has been in the market longer than the Talon GET but its market momentum has been equally impressive.
YUMARR developed a laser scanner-based jumbo assistance system that can be retrofitted to all types of underground drilling equipment, including production drills, cable bolters and development drills. The system “observes” the machine's surroundings and monitors the movement of people. If a person moves into a hazardous area or if a hazard is detected it shuts down the boom hydraulics, blocking movement and rotation of the drifter and boom.
Murray control systems manager Michael Finney says more than 250 of the units have been sold in Australia and now the first JumboGuards have been deployed at sites offshore.
“We are now deploying generation two units,” Finney says.
“We are constantly reviewing data and feedback provided by our customers to ensure the best possible performance from the system.”
Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.
TRS BoomSafe® boom control system has been programmed to work with the SteelWrist fully automatic quick couplers that allow fully automatic attachment changes, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Time is a critical factor in any crushing plant, where delays can significantly impact production. Equipment disruptions, such as the need to service a hammer or change its tool, are inevitable. However, with advanced systems like BoomSafe® paired with Steelwrist's automatic hydraulic connection, attachment switching is now faster and safer, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Operators can now keep crushing plants running seamlessly with BoomSafe®'s automated attachment changeover feature. At the press of a button, BoomSafe® automatically connects, disconnects, and switches between attachments such as hammers, without any manual effort from the operator.
The BoomSafe® system is designed to work in perfect synchronisation with Steelwrist quick couplers, which comply with the Open-S industry standard for fully automatic quick couplers. This integration ensures a fully automated attachment change, preventing the need for manual steps like disconnecting hydraulic hoses, unlocking pins, or bleeding the system. The result is faster, safer transitions between attachments, minimizing leakages and pressure drops.
Benefits of BoomSafe® and Steelwrist Integration:
- Automated Switching: Attachments can be changed quickly, keeping production running smoothly.
- Increased Safety: Eliminates the need for manual intervention, reducing the risk of injury.
- Improved Efficiency: No need to manually close valves or purge for trapped gases, saving valuable time.
About BoomSafe®
BoomSafe® is a purpose-built boom control system designed to optimize the operation of fixed pedestal boom systems. It offers remote operation, automated movements, and advanced collision prevention, making it the most reliable and cost-effective automation and remote-control solution on the market. BoomSafe® has been successfully installed across multiple sites and is recognized for its rugged design, ease of customization, and low maintenance.
About Steelwrist Quick Couplers
Steelwrist quick couplers allow fully automatic attachment changes in compliance with Open-S, the open industry standard. This ensures compatibility, reliability, and performance, enhancing the efficiency of mining operations worldwide.
About Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS)
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) is a Western Australian-owned company specialising in the design, sales, and service of boom systems, boom control technologies, hydraulic power units, and a wide range of specialist hydraulic attachments for the mining, construction, civil works, and recycling industries.
For more information, contact TRS at 1300 921 498, email engineering@trswa.com.au, visit https://www.totalrockbreaking.com.au/applications/mining-quarrying/boomsafe-boom-automation-and-control-system/ or view the demo video on https://youtu.be/Gv6DT0kJ6b0
Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space
‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’
Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini says the fast-moving Australian scale-up has taken another key step in its mission to accelerate terrestrial mineral exploration discovery rates by integrating gravity survey data gathering into its multi-physics technology platform.
Tata Nardini, who will update on ExoSphere Gravity and a big recent haul of new Fleet customer alliances at IMARC 2024 in Sydney on October 29, says combining gravity with the company’s real-time Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys can boost exploration productivity and speed.
“By leveling up traditional geophysical methods with ExoSphere’s vertically integrated hardware stack powered by space and AI we can maximise the value of multi-physics datasets like gravity and decrease cost per discovery, all while minimising environmental impact,” she says.
“Reducing the friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting is essential to accelerate the path to discovery.”
Fleet Space chief scientist Gerrit Olivier says an integrated multi-physics approach can cut common gravity model false positives and put more high-value data in front of geoscientists early in search cycles.
He says density, as measured by gravity surveys, and seismic velocity, as measured by ANT, are critical metrics for effective mineral detection.
“Joint analysis of ambient noise tomography and gravity is critical to enhance vectoring into mineralisation and optimise drilling design,” Olivier says.
“By simultaneously analysing multiple physical properties we significantly de-risk and reduce the uncertainty of interpreting geophysical anomalies by delivering a far more comprehensive understanding of the subtle and significant geological connections of the subsurface composition.”
More than 40 users, including mining majors Rio Tinto and Barrick Gold, have deployed ANT and Fleet’s ExoSphere nano-satellite real-time 3D imaging tools.
Extension of Fleet’s ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto into Argentina was recently announced with a large-scale ExoSphere deployment at the Rincon lithium project. Rio Tinto will develop 3D subsurface maps across 100 square kilometres of the project’s salt flat and nearby subvolcanic structures to probe reservoir basement depth and brine influencing features.
Fleet says ANT data acquisition and processing using its satellite network can deliver actionable 3D subsurface insights in days with near-zero environmental impact.
This year it has already conducted its largest real-time ANT copper survey across 1800sq.km of Australia’s Macquarie Arc for Inflection Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, and done the world’s highest ANT survey for Gold Fields at Salares Norte in Chile.
Barrick engaged Fleet Space to deliver 3D subsurface maps across 1150sq.km of its major Reko Diq copper project in Pakistan.
Fleet Space announced a new A$50 million private equity funding last year.
Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland
‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’
Metso senior smelting manager Timo Haimi will have some news hot off the proverbial steel press when he talks about green iron smelting technology for Australian iron ores at IMARC 2024 in Sydney this week.
Haimi arrives from Finland, where Metso has just announced the opening of its state-of-the-art DRI (direct reduced iron) Smelting Furnace pilot facility at Pori in the country’s west.
The new facility enables customer-specific pilot-scale testing to demonstrate the applicability and results of industrial-scale DRI smelting with Metso’s Outotec DRI Smelting Furnace technology, supporting what the manufacturer says is rapidly increasing demand for reliable testing as iron and steel makers transition to emissions-free smelting.
“This new pilot facility is yet another example of Metso’s cutting-edge solutions that support the minerals and metals processing industry in the quest to implement new sustainable technologies,” said Metso smelting vice president, Jyrki Makkonen.
“Metso’s DRI Smelting Furnace substitutes traditional blast furnaces used in iron and steel making and enables a significant reduction of emissions when combined with a direct reduction plant.
With the pilot facility, Metso can reliably test various types of customer materials for industrial scale-up.
Speaking with Mining Beacon recently (https://miningbeacon.com/industry/applied-innovati...), Haimi said the DRI Smelting Furnace was one of the company’s breakthrough technologies for decarbonising the iron and steel industry.
It could be integrated with Metso’s hydrogen-based Circored process or other direct reduction processes.
“The DRI Smelting Furnace is based on the same proven technologies that we have been using for decades in multiple smelting projects, but for different metals. We are already processing hundreds of tonnes of feed materials in our smelters,” Haimi told Mining Beacon.
“So only the feed material, the DRI, is new for the process, which is why we are doing internal and external pilot testwork to prove this process.
“But compared to other new technologies we are well advanced.
“The road to a one million tonnes per annum [DRI Smelting Furnace] plant is not far away.”
Timo Haimi talks green iron smelting and potential applications for Australian iron ores on Wednesday at 12.55pm in the Caterpillar Energy Transition & Decarbonisation Theatre and returns to the theatre on Thursday for a panel discussion on Australia’s strategic steps to becoming a green superpower.
