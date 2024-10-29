Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IMARC

Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024

Increasing the supply of critical minerals, advancing technological innovation, and strengthening sustainability and ESG commitments were central themes highlighted today by the Australian and NSW Governments at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC).


The Hon. Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and the Hon. Courtney Houssos, NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources addressed attendees on the opening day, unveiling policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth, reinforcing Australia’s critical mineral supply chains, and supporting the country’s path toward net-zero emissions.

Minister King stressed the need for the industry to tell a positive story about its role and the strategic importance of a strong domestic critical minerals sector, warning that the net-zero transition is at risk without Australia’s full support of these essential resources.

“The resources sector is crucial to Australia’s prosperity and our ability to meet net-zero targets,” she said.
“The industry must continue to tell the story of its role in the energy transition, the economic benefits it provides, and the high standards of safety and environmental care it maintains.”

Minister Houssos echoed these sentiments, emphasising the NSW government’s focus on energy opportunities and partnerships to attract investment in green industries.

“NSW is on the cusp of realising the opportunities in energy, but we know we’re not alone in the global race,” she said.
“We will need six times the amount of critical minerals currently mined to meet net zero commitments – and we know all of this can be found in NSW.
“Here in NSW, our message is clear. We are open for business.”

Ms Houssos also took the opportunity to highlight the NSW Government’s recently released Critical Minerals Strategy, founded on five pillars: encouraging exploration, attracting investments, developing future-ready skills, expanding downstream processing, and ensuring responsible mining practices.

“Our new strategy sets out a clear vision for NSW to be a leader in critical minerals and high-tech metals, generating economic prosperity through responsible exploration, mining, processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing,” she said.
“We want NSW to be moving further down the supply chain. Extracting minerals is a critical first step, but we can generate strong economic returns and support more jobs by getting into processing and advanced manufacturing.”

Chief Operating Officer of IMARC, Anita Richards, said the strong government presence at IMARC reflects the importance of this global forum, where government, industry, and investors come together to set strategic priorities for the resources sector.

“IMARC 2024 not only highlights Australia's commitment to sustainable mining and net-zero objectives but also serves as a key platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical mineral development—paving the way for a resilient, future-ready mining industry,” Ms Richards said.

About IMARC: Collaborating on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future

IMARC is the premier gathering for the most influential minds in the mining industry, a dynamic hub where ideas ignite, and inspiration flows – it is the ultimate meeting ground for global industry leaders. As Australia’s largest and most significant mining event, IMARC attracts over 9,000 decision-makers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 120 countries. For three action-packed days, attendees will engage in cutting-edge learning, forge valuable deals, and experience unparalleled networking opportunities.

For media inquiries or further information on government sessions at IMARC, please contact pr@imarcglobal.com


