Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)is pleased to announce Gordon Food Service Canada (GFS) as a National Distributor of our popular PlanteinTM plant-based products

GFS has eleven (11) Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated four hundred (400) Sales Representatives. GFS has listed seven (7) Plantein plant-based SKUs for the Canadian market including PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Crispy Burger; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Filet.

GFS has been in operation for over 125 years and is the largest family-owned foodservice business in North America. GFS distributes to restaurants ranging from single locations to multi-national chains, as well as organizations such as universities, healthcare facilities, hotels and stadiums.

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna states. "We are proud to have GFS list and distribute our PlanteinTM plant-based products. With GFS listing our product nationally, they will strategically have PlanteinTM plant-based products accessible for new customers wanting to include plant-based items on their menu. This will be a cornerstone to building our business across Canada and allow us to target larger national companies."

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "In addition to securing GFS as a National Distributor, Naturally Splendid will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Gordon Food Service Food Show in Vancouver on September 21, 2022. Our contracted food brokers, Tri-Elite Marketing (www.trielitemarketing.ca), will showcase our PlanteinTM products to GFS's extensive network of customers. This is a significant opportunity for Naturally Splendid as it will allow the Company to interact directly with some of GFS' most prominent clients building on the success of the Denny's Restaurants national program in Canada that GFS services."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE:Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715177/Gordon-Food-Service-Lists-PlanteinTM-Products

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid EnterprisesTSXV:NSPEmerging Tech Investing
NSP:CA
Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises


Keep reading...Show less
Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ September 6, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC Pink:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Vegan Supply will carry a selection of PlanteinTM products for its retail and foodservice customers.

Vegan Supply, a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively providing their retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers. The PlanteinTM line of products will be available through Vegan Supply's retail store in Vancouver, BC, their e-commerce platform, and marketed to their foodservice distribution network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

This release acts as a correction for the release posted on 8/29/2022 at 10:30 PM EDT from Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announcing its second quarter results for 2022 due to an error in comments stated

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna stated, "We are continuing to implement our plan focused on our plant-based opportunities, most notably PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods. With most Covid restrictions now removed, we have been able to meet clients face to face at several trade shows after a multi-year hiatus, to promote the launch of our PlanteinTM retail line while developing national distribution and sales relationships. Responses from the trade shows have been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in multiple new accounts as well as building the foundation for many new business opportunities. The plant-based market is maturing, and consumers are demanding higher quality products, most notably beginning with taste. Feedback from these recent tradeshows has confirmed we have amongst the best tasting plant-based products available in the Canadian market, and demand for our PlanteinTM line continues to gain traction."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces Proposed Consolidation and Special Meeting

Naturally Splendid Announces Proposed Consolidation and Special Meeting

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest, and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 330,624,458 common shares issued and outstanding. In the event the Company proceeds with the Consolidation, as opposed to a lesser ratio, the Company anticipates there would be 22,041,631 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

During this reporting period, Covid-19 uncertainty negatively affected sales of existing product lines as well as impaired launches of new product lines. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic resulting in governments worldwide, including the Canadian government, enacting extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. These measures, which include social distancing, travel restrictions, outright travel bans, and closures of non-essential businesses including restaurants, created a challenging period for the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order

Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Receives First Significant Order Validating Strategy of Focusing on School Districts Nationwide as the Federal Government Deploys Billions of Dollars for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that both its Airocide™ and its Scientific Air™ S400 (by SteriLumen ) have been purchased for placement in the St. Joseph, Missouri School District. The school district serves 24 schools and over 10,600 students. The initial deployment of the units will be within the high schools with additional orders expected for the middle and elementary schools.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×