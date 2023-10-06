Goodness Growth Holdings and Grown Rogue International Announce the Completed Issuance of Warrants

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Goodness Growth Holdings and Grown Rogue International Announce the Completed Issuance of Warrants

Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue each issued warrants to the other to purchase listed shares

Issuances were announced in May at the same time as a strategic agreement between the Parties

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), and Grown Rogue International, Inc. ("Grown Rogue") (CSE: GRIN; OTC: GRUSF) (collectively the "Parties" or the "Companies"), today announced that they have completed the issuance of warrants to purchase listed shares as previously announced on May 25, 2023.

In May, the Companies announced their intention to issue warrants (as described herein) at the same time the Companies announced a strategic agreement (the "Agreement") whereby Grown Rogue supports Goodness Growth in the optimization of its cannabis flower products, with a particular focus on improving the quality and yield of top-grade "A" cannabis flower in Minnesota and Maryland. The issuance of those warrants has now been completed.

On October 5, 2023, Goodness Growth issued 10,000,000 warrants to purchase subordinate voting shares of Goodness Growth to Grown Rogue, with a strike price equal to C$0.317 (US$0.233), which represented a 25.0 percent premium to the 10-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of Goodness Growth's subordinate voting shares on the trading day immediately prior to the effective date of the Agreement. Similarly, Grown Rogue issued 8,500,000 warrants to purchase shares of Grown Rogue to Goodness Growth, with a strike price equal to C$0.225 (US$0.166), which represented a 25.0 percent premium to the 10-day VWAP of Grown Rogue's subordinate voting shares on the trading day immediately prior to the effective date of the Agreement. The warrants exchanged in the agreement were issued with five-year terms to exercise (provided that the Grown Rogue warrants may terminate earlier on an insolvency event relating to Goodness Growth), may not be registered with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission or qualified by any Canadian provincial securities commission, and are not assignable except as set forth in the warrant certificates, as more particularly described in the May 25, 2023 announcement.

The aforementioned warrants and shares underlying such warrants are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

About Grown Rogue International, Inc.

Grown Rogue International, Inc. (CSE: GRIN; OTC: GRUSF), is a craft cannabis company focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon where it has demonstrated its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market and, more recently, successfully expanded its platform to Michigan. The Company combines its passion for product and value with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizing profitability and return on capital. Its strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft quality and value to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve its outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information about Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com .

Contact Information:

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Grown Rogue International, Inc.:
Investor Relations Desk
invest@grownrogue.com
(458) 226-2100

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "could," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "will," "subject to," and variations of such words and phrases, or any verbs in the future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue or their subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of Goodness Growth's and Grown Rogue's management teams, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue; risks related to epidemics and pandemics, federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity risks and other risk factors set out in Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue's Annual Reports for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available, if applicable, on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Goodness Growth's and Grown Rogue's company profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF
The Conversation (0)
cannabis plant

5 Biggest Cannabis ETFs in 2023

Cannabis stocks are getting a lot of attention, but what about cannabis exchange-traded funds (ETFs)?

Now that the cannabis industry is beginning to mature, these cannabis-focused investment vehicles have become a budding part of the overall market. Understandably, investors may have a few questions about what cannabis ETFs are on offer, what assets they hold and what the key differences are between the various funds available.

Read on to learn more about the pros and cons of investing in cannabis ETFs and for a look at five available options.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos brand Spinach® Wins Best Pre-Roll at Grow Up Awards

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce its Spinach® brand won "Best Pre-Roll" at the Grow Up Awards this past Sunday for its Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO infused pre-rolls . The annual Grow Up Awards celebrate excellence in the cannabis industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovation in a variety of cannabis-related categories.

"Spinach® pre-rolls are designed to crank the volume and thrill the senses with cultivars that have flavor-forward, rich terpenes and aroma profiles as well as first in class genetics and unrivaled potency. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Grow Up Awards in this category," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "Winning for our pre-rolls is particularly important for us, as we overhauled our pre-roll portfolio earlier this year to ensure our offerings enhance and elevate the consumer experience. We continue to invest our resources and expertise into expanding our pre-roll innovations and look forward to bringing new, high-quality pre-rolls to market in the coming year. We're grateful to Grow Up for recognizing our pre-rolls and all our employees who work so hard to bring them to market."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces October 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4 , 2023: Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings.

  • EO Nerve 2023, October 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-october-2023-event-participation-301946466.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c9004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person making cannabis joint

What Investors Need to Know About the SAFER Banking Act

US lawmakers took one step closer to federally legalizing cannabis on September 27, when the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act was passed in front of the Senate Banking Committee.

The SAFER Banking Act is a revised version of the SAFE Banking Act, which sought to allow banks and credit unions to provide financial services and products to state-legal cannabis companies.

Cannabis market participants are hopeful about the move, but what does it mean for the industry? Read on to find out about the SAFER Banking Act's history, its potential impact on cannabis companies and its path forward.

Keep reading...Show less
ECS Botanics Secures a $24 Million Offtake Agreement with MediCann Health for Supply of Medicinal Cannabis

ECS Botanics Secures a $24 Million Offtake Agreement with MediCann Health for Supply of Medicinal Cannabis


Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Retirement of President Steve White

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced Steve White is stepping down as the Company's President, effective as of October 1, 2023 . Mr. White will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company until his anticipated retirement at the end of this year.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. White co-founded Harvest Health & Recreation ("Harvest") in 2011 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until the acquisition of the company by Trulieve. As an early pioneer in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Mr. White led Harvest as it grew from a single dispensary to become one of the top multi-state operators with cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in several markets. Following the Harvest acquisition, Mr. White was appointed President of the Company.

"We thank Steve for his service as our President," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "He has played a key role in the success of the integration of Harvest operations with those of Trulieve, and is stepping down as of the second anniversary of our historic acquisition."

"It has been an honor to work with the talented and passionate teams at Harvest and Trulieve, joined together by the common goal of serving patients and customers through expanded access to cannabis," said Steve White . "I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together and I am excited for the Trulieve team and the many opportunities ahead."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the smooth transition between chief financial officers. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-retirement-of-president-steve-white-301943918.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c7248.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Battery Metals Investing

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Lithium Investing

Exercise of Option to Expand Adina Project by Over 50%

×