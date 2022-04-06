GamingInvesting News

Indiana -based Stick & Hack expanding virtual global community through new app

Stick & Hack, a golf lifestyle platform, released its new app to bring the company's unique golfing lifestyle experience to its members' fingertips.

The Challenge App , released on April 4 , features over 90 challenges and objectives for golfers around the world to bring the enjoyment of the game to a whole new level. With competitions, accomplishments and interactive content players can climb the global leaderboard with every achievement they reach.

"There truly isn't anything else out there like this. It equalizes the game for golfers and non-golfers since you don't have to be great at golf to beat your friends. You can get points just for showing up, and climb the leaderboard while you learn to play.," said Stick & Hack CEO Adam Grubb . "The Challenge App allows players to try different challenges to test and improve their skills at all levels. It's also a great way to build healthy competition between friends and strangers."

Grubb adds that there are different levels of challenges based on experience and the app caters to the sticks and the hacks of the golf game.

Through an engaging and easy-to-use card format, the app allows members to choose challenges, play their round, earn XP, mark their achievements and invite friends to challenge each other on the course. Objectives are based on different skill levels improving individuals' golf game the more they complete. With challenges like "30 birdies in 30 days" and "almost bogey" golf, accomplishments and achievements are both endless and diverse.

Members can also interact with the global Stick & Hack community in the forum section where they can share their progress, discuss golf and asks questions to improve their skills.

Prior to the initial release, members of the online platform were able to have first-hand access to the beta version, already building their experience points and climbing the global leaderboard.

The app is available to download through iOS products and systems by searching "Stick & Hack" in the App Store.

For more information visit stickandhackchallengeapp.com .

About Stick & Hack
Founded in 2019, Stick & Hack is the greatest golf club in the world, without the course. The online club strives to create a unique golf experience with each round, creating content that covers all aspects of golf and life, while building a community where golfers connect and interact. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.stickandhack.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golf-lifestyle-platform-stick-and-hack-launches-game-changing-app-301519030.html

SOURCE Stick & Hack

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Frameplay Announces New Attention Metric in Video Game Environments, Validated in Partnership with dentsu's Attention Economy Team by First-to-Market Studies

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for measuring attention in the gaming space.

Both eye tracking studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive game, Basketball Battle.

"Our proprietary intrinsic in-game viewability technology has been at the forefront of our product offering since our company's inception," said Jonathon Troughton , CEO of Frameplay. "We are proud to share that we have further validated the efficacy of our advertising solution, with results from our two eye tracking studies showing a strong correlation between our intrinsic in-game viewability algorithm and intrinsic time-in-view viewability duration metric as substantial indicators of attention."

Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play. An impression is only considered viewable if it meets Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising proprietary and market-leading viewability requirements. The studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive gaming inventory.

"The average consumer sees over 4,000 ads in any given day, so it is imperative that advertisers start evaluating channels through the lens of attention metrics, which are more indicative of meaningful exposures," said Joanne Leong , Vice President, Global Media Partnerships at dentsu. "The results from these studies validate proven attention in Frameplay's gaming inventory, and we will use this data in planning as we evaluate future intrinsic in-game opportunities."

Frameplay partnered with both Lumen and independently, eye square, to analyze and compare Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View calculation with their respective eye tracking measurement. Both companies, using unique and differing methodologies and technologies, validated with confidence that Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measurement is a viable measure of attention.

Lumen concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Lumen's average viewable time metric was consistent with Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View metric for calculating viewable time
  2. The advertisement analyzed successfully captured 1.4x more attention of the gamers vs the norm, performing significantly higher than Lumen's comparative norm of mobile display
  3. Overall attention produced by Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game campaign analyzed by Lumen outweighed the mobile display norm
  4. Lumen's results indicated that Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising performed similarly to social in-feed video norms and outperformed every other social, web, and mobile formats, including social in-feed image.

eye square concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Critically testing Intrinsic Time-in-View turned out to be very close to the true real-life value provided by eye square's eye tracking measurement
  2. Intrinsic banner ads in mobile games are highly appreciated, while in contrast, interrupting video ads are not liked at all
  3. Real world inspired branding and sponsorships will improve gameplay experience and subjective life-world authenticity
  4. eye square sees great potential in Frameplay's innovative ad framework technology to satisfy the changing commercial and cultural needs of advertisers, companies and gamers

To learn more about how Frameplay is pioneering the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com

(PRNewsfoto/Frameplay Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frameplay-announces-new-attention-metric-in-video-game-environments-validated-in-partnership-with-dentsus-attention-economy-team-by-first-to-market-studies-301518119.html

SOURCE Frameplay Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Helps Gamers Put the Brakes on Surging Gas Prices with Bingo Clash Mobile App In-Game Tournament and Giveaways

AviaGames' "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" Event Gives New Mobile Players Chance to Fill the Tank and the Wallet with Gas Gift Cards and Prize Giveaways Totaling $50,000

AviaGames the leader in mobile, social competitive gaming and developer of top-rated free games on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, today kicked-off its new "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" in-game event offering new players opportunities to win fuel gift cards and prizes. As gas costs surge across the U.S. at $4.22 per gallon compared to $2.87 per gallon at this time last year, 1 the event's "Gas Giveaway" tournament runs in 12-hour increments, two times per day from April 7-20 offering new users multiple chances to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card to help kick rising gas prices.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sabai Ecoverse Announces the Change in its Gaming Concept to Model Realities in Ukraine

About Sabai Ecoverse: Sabai Ecoverse is a play-to-earn mobile game built on the Polygon Network and has been in development for 6 months now. Despite this relatively short amount of time, its multi-national creators had outlined and modeled much of the project. Team have been recruited, tokenomics have been thought out in detail, the game's concept has been fully developed, and the project is well underway.

At its heart, Sabai Ecoverse is a mobile multiplayer game in which players can build their own resort, set it up, host tourists, complete exciting quests, and earn money.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® MOBILE

Players Can Sign Up for a Chance to Participate in Upcoming Tests

 Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® Mobile, a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"), for April, May and June 2022.


Apr. 2022May. 2022Jun. 2022
Dividend per share$0.08$0.08$0.08
Record dateApr. 15, 2022May. 15, 2022Jun. 15, 2022
Payment dateApr. 30, 2022May. 31, 2022Jun. 30, 2022

 
About Esports Entertainment Group

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FANS CAN ROLL BURRITOS AT CHIPOTLE IN THE METAVERSE TO EARN BURRITOS IN REAL LIFE

Chipotle will become the first brand to enable Roblox players to exchange in-experience currency for real-world items

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it is launching Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a new simulation experience that will challenge players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency on Roblox 1 starting on April 7 National Burrito Day. The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca 2 .

Chipotle Burrito Builder, launching on National Burrito Day, April 7, is a new simulation experience that will challenge Roblox players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is inspired by Chipotle fans on social media who have compared the complexities of rolling burritos to playing a video game. This marks the first time a brand has enabled Roblox players to earn and exchange a Roblox in-experience currency for real-world items, in this case, a burrito or other entrée from Chipotle. Through Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle will also become the first national restaurant brand to serve virtual food on Roblox.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is scheduled to go live at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET on April 7 and can be accessed at: https://www.roblox.com/chipotle .

"We've tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse, to launch our newest experience on Roblox that celebrates the iconic Chipotle burrito," said Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer. "We're blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level."

'93 to the Metaverse - Chipotle's Second Custom Experience on Roblox

With the launch of Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle is introducing its second custom experience on Roblox and a modular world strategy on the platform. The brand launched the Chipotle Boorito Maze on Roblox in October of 2021. Chipotle Burrito Builder will be '90s themed, paying homage to the Chipotle burrito that was born in 1993 and the company's first location in Denver, Colorado which opened that same year. The surrounding area is also inspired by the layout of the original restaurant's real neighborhood in Denver . Over the past two decades, many of Chipotle's millennial superfans have made pilgrimages to the first restaurant on Evans Avenue, and now the brand will replicate that experience in the metaverse for Gen-Z fans.

Roblox players will also have the chance to wear Chipotle '90s-inspired uniforms while rolling burritos and unlock new virtual items inspired by '90s fashion, including a Chipotle Guacman, Chipotle Foil Fanny Pack, Chipotle Cheese Frosted Tips, Chipotle Spoon Shades, Chipotle Pepper Choker, Chipotle Doodle Bandana, and Chipotle Pepper Tie Dye Shirt.

The First-Ever Burrito Inspired By Roblox Fans

To celebrate its return to the metaverse, Chipotle will launch the first-ever menu item inspired by Roblox. On April 1 , Chipotle polled Roblox players on Twitter to help build their collective go-to burrito order. The result, the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito featuring white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac, will be the first real-world menu item created by the metaverse community for a national restaurant brand and Chipotle's first pre-configured digital entrée that can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. Starting April 7 , the new menu item will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Guests in Canada will be able to order the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca.

Roblox Gift Cards on the Chipotle Rewards Exchange

In another first, Chipotle will become the first restaurant brand to enable its loyalty members to exchange Rewards points for a Roblox Gift Card, starting April 7 . Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, Chipotle's more than 27 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have the opportunity to exchange 100 Rewards points for a $5 Roblox Digital Gift Card with a value of 400 Robux 3 . A total of 10,000 gift cards will be available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. Chipotle will also give away a total of one million Robux to fans on April 7 via its Twitter account ( www.twitter.com/ChipotleTweets ).

How It Works: Chipotle Burrito Builder
  1. Upon entering the experience, Roblox players will be teleported back to 1993 and guided through the entrance of the original Chipotle restaurant where they will meet a fellow Chipotle crew member who will ask them to use their burrito rolling skills to serve burritos to guests on National Burrito Day.
  2. Players will pick their Chipotle uniform and can unlock additional '90s uniform options.
  3. Next, players will go behind the burrito ingredient line. Customers will approach the counter and place their order via images of Chipotle ingredients. Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer's order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out. If the player doesn't build the full burrito order before the tortilla reaches the end of the line or they don't roll the burrito before the burrito roller time limit, it's game over. Players will have the option to play an unlimited number of times.
  4. Players who successfully build and roll burritos will earn Burrito Bucks and can also unlock new virtual items.
  5. The first 100,000 Roblox players who roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for a free entrée code.
  6. Burrito Builder will feature a real-time leaderboard, and the top five players on the leaderboard by 11:59pm PT each day from April 7 to April 13 will win free burritos for a year 4 . Only players in the U.S. are eligible to win the free burritos for a year prize.
  7. After rolling burritos, players can participate in a side quest where they will be challenged to deliver burritos to customers in the neighborhood for a chance to unlock additional rewards. Players can achieve a speed boost by using their Burrito Bucks to purchase a hoverboard or the virtual version of the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito from the cashier.
Chipotle's National Burrito Day Offer

For National Burrito Day, April 7 , Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entrée when they use the digital-only promo code "NBD2022" at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. To join Chipotle Rewards, fans can visit https://www.chipotle.com/order/create-account . Chipotle fans in Canada can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase when they use the digital-only promo code "QUESO22" on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca 5 .

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021 , in the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

1 Burrito Bucks available in the Chipotle Burrito Builder experience have no monetary value and do not constitute currency or property of any type.

2 AVAIL. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Codes available up to first 100,000 participants who play Chipotle Burrito Builder and successfully roll at least one burrito on 4/7/22 beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT . Must be 13 or older. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. or CAN on orders via Chipotle web sites or Chipotle app only until April 13, 2022 . Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit one per person. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay .

3 Valid from April 7, 2022 to April 14, 2022 or while supplies last, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem 100 Chipotle Rewards points and get one Roblox digital gift card pin code ("Pin Code") for 100 Robux. For one time use only. Pin delivered to email address associated with your Chipotle Rewards account upon points redemption for this reward. Redeem Pins at www.roblox.com/redeem . Codes expire on 12/31/22. Subject to Chipotle Rewards terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

4 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 years of age or older. Minors must have parental consent. Contest Period: 4/7/22 at 3:30 pm PT 4/13/22 at 11:59 pm PT . Daily entry periods. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, entry periods prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details at http://chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay . Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

5 Chipotle Rewards members receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with purchase of any regular entrée on the Chipotle website or the Chipotle mobile app from participating U.S. locations by using promo code "NBD2022" at digital checkout. Guests in Canada receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with a purchase of any regular entrée on Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle app from participating Canada locations by using the promo code "QUESO22" at digital checkout. Valid only on April 7, 2021 , during normal business hours. Limit one (1) per transaction. Redemption subject to availability. Not available in restaurant or on orders via third party delivery platforms.  Additional cost for premium add-ons (except for side or entrée topping queso). Taxes, gratuities, and any other sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions apply; void where prohibited.

On April 7, the first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito in Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca. Chipotle will become the first brand to enable Roblox players to exchange in-experience currency for real-world items.

In the Burrito Builder experience, customers will approach the counter and place their order via images of Chipotle ingredients. Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer's order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out.

Chipotle Burrito Builder will be ‘90s themed, paying homage to the Chipotle burrito that was born in 1993 and the company's first location in Denver, Colorado which opened that same year. Over the past two decades, many of Chipotle's millennial superfans have made pilgrimages to the first restaurant on Evans Avenue, and now the brand will replicate that experience in the metaverse for Gen-Z fans.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fans-can-roll-burritos-at-chipotle-in-the-metaverse-to-earn-burritos-in-real-life-301517604.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c6658.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

