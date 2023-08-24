Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Goldstrike / Copper-X Announces Metallurgy Testing of Clean Copper Refining Process

Goldstrike / Copper-X Announces Metallurgy Testing of Clean Copper Refining Process

(TheNewswire)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the " Company " or " Goldstrike ") (TSXV:GYA) dba Copper-X Mining Inc., is pleased to announce that the Company has collected initial samples from the Jupiter Copper Project (" Jupiter ") for metallurgical testing of the previously announced Clean Copper Refining Process (see Press Release dated August 15 th ).  Material from Jupiter will be shipped to a US based metallurgy laboratory shortly for commencement of proof-of-concept testing of a single step, environmentally benign refining process from run-of-mine material to copper plate

Metallurgy

This approach uses molten salts as a medium for metal extraction instead of the conventional pyro, hydro or pyro–hydro-extraction processes. The molten salt process for metallic copper production uses unreactive, non-toxic neutral chloride salts as the processing fluid, so it virtually eliminates the chance of toxic emissions during the processing of copper ore to copper metal.  The processing salt is a specific eutectic molten salt. This particular reaction fluid is environmentally benign, recyclable and therefore low in cost, as well as having a low melting (melting point 204°), high boiling point (800°) and is chemically, thermally and physically stable, which are properties of the molten salt making it a practical extracting fluid (lixiviant) and the plating electrolyte for the electrodeposition of copper metals.  Since the salt is made of non-toxic elements, it emits no toxic vapors and is environmentally benign. The emission of noxious vapors and risk of contamination to ground water in the traditional copper thermal and electro-winning refining processes is a significant environmental problem.  As well, due to the environmental issues traditional refining is severely limited in location, particularly in regard to new plants, forcing copper miners to ship copper concentrate great distances inclusive of generally two-thirds waste product using vast of amounts of marine diesel fuel in the maritime shipping and significantly increasing the carbon footprint of the overall refining process, in addition to the return or export freight for the refined copper product. For example, Chile, the world's largest copper producer, exports approximately half of its copper concentrate production (~28% Cu) for refining elsewhere due to these limitations.  Clean copper refining could largely eliminate this wholly inefficient process.

This process is done in one-pot using a eutectic molten chloride salt, as both the copper extracting fluid ( lixiviant ) and the electrolyte for electrodeposition of copper metal.  The salt is environmentally benign since it is made of non-toxic elements and emits no toxic vapors.

The copper completely dissolves when added to the aerobic eutectic molten chloride salt contained in a pot.  After the copper ore is digested, a graphite rod is inserted in the molten salt mixture to serve as an anode.  A power supply is connected to the graphite rod and the container, which serves as the cathode, and then the copper ions in the molten salt are reduced and deposited as copper metal, which sinks to the bottom of the pot, since copper is much denser than the salt. On a large scale, opening a valve at the bottom of the pot allows for the harvesting of the copper metal product by simply draining (tapping) the copper out of pot.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Guyana Goldstrike INC. / COPPER-X MINING INC.

Peter Berdusco

President/CEO

877 704 1119

info@copper-x.com

copper-x.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.  When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.  These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the intended development of the Project, and other factors or information.  Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties.  Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Guyana GoldstrikeTSXV:GYA
GYA:CA
×