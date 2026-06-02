GoldQuest Announces Granting of Stock Options

GoldQuest Announces Granting of Stock Options

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC,OTC:GDQMF) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 7,840,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

The Options were granted on June 1, 2026 and have a term of five years from the date of grant, with one-third of the Options vesting on the date of the grant, one-third vesting on the six-month anniversary of the date of the grant and one-third vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of the grant. The Options may be exercised at a price of $1.16 per Common Share, representing a 5% premium to the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) on the date of grant.

The granting of options forms part of the Company's long-term incentive framework designed to retain key talent and align leadership, technical teams and advisors with long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

The Options were granted pursuant to the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan of the Company.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future vesting of the Options and the merits of the Company's mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "aims", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

For further information, please contact:

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer
1 (809) 224-0629
lsantana@goldquestcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299738

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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