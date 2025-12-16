GoldQuest Announces C$30 Million Private Placement

GoldQuest Announces C$30 Million Private Placement

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC,OTC:GDQMF) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to offer, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 24,793,399 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.21 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $30 million (the "Private Placement"). There is no minimum offering amount.

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer of GoldQuest, commented:
"This financing strengthens our balance sheet and provides the Company with the flexibility to advance exploration and early development activities in the Dominican Republic. We are particularly encouraged by the participation of a new institutional investor, alongside continued support from established Dominican institutional investors. Their involvement reflects long-term alignment with GoldQuest's strategy and confidence in the quality of our assets and our disciplined approach to advancing the project."

"The participation of one of the largest Dominican institutional investors, together with continued support from existing local institutional investors, represents an important strategic element of this financing. These investors have a long-standing presence in the Dominican financial market and bring long-term capital, local market knowledge, and a strong understanding of the Dominican Republic's regulatory and operating environment. Their continued participation supports the Company's long-term strategic objectives and contributes to a stable and well-aligned shareholder base as GoldQuest advances exploration and development activities in the Dominican Republic."

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.80 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or before December 19, 2025, subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for early development activities at the Romero project, expansion of greenfield exploration drilling, and general corporate purposes.

Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About GoldQuest Mining Corp.

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Forward-Looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the size of the Private Placement, the offering price and closing date of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds raised under the Private Placement, participation of investors in the Dominican Republic and the Company's focus on advancing the Romero gold-copper project and exploring the Tireo Formation. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "looks forward", "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to receiving TSXV approval of the Private Placement; the implementation, application and interpretation of the recent changes to the Dominican Republic's environmental regulations; risks related to the ability of the Company to advance and complete a feasibility study, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and other studies on the Romero project; economic and political conditions globally and in the Dominican Republic; uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

For further information, please contact:

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer
1 (809) 224-0629
lsantana@goldquestcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278187

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldQuest MiningGQC:CCTSXV:GQCGold Investing
GQC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion, CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Two gold bars on a bed of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Gold News Stories of 2025

2025 was a watershed year for gold, which set new highs as its safe-haven appeal increased. As global uncertainty intensified, the metal began to receive mainstream attention as a standout asset. With the year set to mark one of gold’s strongest annual performances in decades, it’s a fitting... Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

zinc investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme l'entree officielle en production commerciale d'hydrogene propre UHP a Sorel-Tracy