Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

GoldMoney Inc. (TSX: XAU,OTC:XAUMF) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of Goldmoney's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 777,262 common shares (the "Shares") of Goldmoney. The Shares represent approximately 10% of the Company's 'public float' as at September 10, 2025. As at September 10, 2025, the Company's 'public float' was 7,772,628 common shares and the Company had 12,680,462 common shares issued and outstanding.

The NCIB will commence on September 23, 2025 and will terminate on September 22, 2026 or at such earlier date if the number of Shares sought in the NCIB has been repurchased. Goldmoney reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels that it is appropriate to do so.

All Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates and any Shares purchased by Goldmoney will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Goldmoney. Any purchases made by Goldmoney pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX.

Goldmoney will have the right to repurchase under its NCIB, during any one trading day, a maximum of 1,000 Shares through the facilities of the TSX, as under the policies of the TSX, Goldmoney may repurchase the greater of 1,000 Shares or 25% of Goldmoney's average daily trading volume (the "ADTV"). Goldmoney's ADTV is 3,657 shares, and 25% of the ADTV is 914 shares. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Goldmoney is permitted to repurchase greater than 1,000 Shares during any one trading day only if such repurchases that are in excess of 1,000 Shares are made on alternative Canadian trading systems. In addition, Goldmoney will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Shares not directly or indirectly owned by the insiders of Goldmoney, in accordance with TSX policies. Goldmoney will fund the purchases through available cash.

The Board of Directors believes the underlying value of Goldmoney may not be reflected in the market price of its common shares from time to time and that, at appropriate times, repurchasing the Shares through the NCIB may represent a good use of Goldmoney's financial resources, as such action can protect and enhance shareholder value when opportunities or volatility arise. Therefore, the Board of Directors has determined that the NCIB is in the best interest of Goldmoney and its shareholders.

Goldmoney obtained TSX approval for a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 864,862 common shares for the period from September 23, 2024 to September 22, 2025 (the "Previous Bid"). Under the Previous Bid, Goldmoney repurchased 864,800 common shares at a volume weighted average price of $8.33 through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates.

About GoldMoney Inc.

Founded in 2001, Goldmoney (TSX: XAU,OTC:XAUMF) is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, GoldMoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses in jewelry manufacturing, coin retailing, and property investment. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward‐looking information often be identified by forward‐looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the GoldMoney Inc. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward‐looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward‐looking information will not occur. Such forward‐looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward‐looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: statements about the board of directors of the Company's belief that the NCIB is advantageous to shareholders and that underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of the common shares and whether the Company will purchase any common shares under the NCIB. This forward‐looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, except as required by law. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Contacts

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty
Chief Financial Officer
GoldMoney Inc.
+1 647 250 7098

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267060

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldMoney Inc.XAU:CATSX:XAUPrecious Metals Investing
XAU:CA
The Conversation (0)
GoldMoney Inc.

GoldMoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets. The company's operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the Company's principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 17, 2025 and August 5, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 26,864,491 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,477,547.01. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 32,890,909 Units and raised total gross proceeds of CDN$1,809,000 under the Offering.

"The Company is pleased to be fully subscribed and close over CDN$1.8 million, and I am excited to continue to be a large shareholder in the Company by subscribing once again alongside our existing and new shareholders. We have had significant interest in the private placement, well above the funds raised, and truly appreciate the support in the market," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "It will be an exciting period going forward for the Company in this robust silver market, which is approaching $43 per ounce, and showing potential for additional upside in the sector for 2026 and beyond. The Company is positioned extremely well with the ability to explore its seven historical high-grade drill-ready silver mines in Idaho and Nevada within our three 100% owned silver projects, with no royalties, or cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements, or future payments required. It was a tough past twelve months, but the market is back and so is Silver Hammer!"

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Nutmeg Mountain gold project (the " Project ", " Nutmeg Mountain ") in Idaho.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six hole, 1,502 metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (gt) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidizedsulfide relicts-rich) ore zone.

The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin