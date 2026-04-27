Goldman Sachs Alternatives Announces Strategic Investment in Kashable, Leading the Company's Series C Equity Round

Kashable

Kashable, a mission-driven fintech platform redefining credit for working Americans, today announced a $60 million Series C funding round, led by Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from existing investors Revolution Ventures and EJF Ventures. Goldman Sachs Alternatives' participation as the lead investor is a powerful validation of Kashable's mission to solve the affordability crisis in America.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives is leading the Series C financing with a commitment of up to $50 million, including an initial $25 million investment and an additional $25 million to be funded in the coming months, subject to conditions, with participation from existing investors Revolution Ventures and EJF Ventures for additional $10 million.

Kashable partners with employers to provide employees with a suite of financial wellness services, including credit monitoring, financial coaching, and affordable credit, delivered as an employee benefit with deep integrations with HR and payroll systems. By aligning loan repayment with payroll, Kashable reduces credit risk, enabling it to offer employees lower-cost financing, helping employees address short-term financial needs without compromising long-term financial health and stability.

"We're thrilled to partner with Goldman Sachs Alternatives," said Rishi Kumar, co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable. "Employer-sponsored financial wellness, anchored by fair, transparent access to low-cost credit is rapidly becoming a core pillar of the next generation of consumer finance. Goldman Sachs Alternatives' leadership in this round reinforces that Kashable's approach represents a durable, institution-grade model for scaling comprehensive financial access through the workplace."

The investment in Kashable closely aligns with Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives' mission to invest in high-growth companies delivering greater access, affordability, and outcomes for underserved populations. 

"We believe access to responsible financial tools is a critical driver of economic mobility," said Greg Shell, Partner and Head of Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Kashable has built a proven, scalable platform that empowers employers to play a meaningful role in their employees' financial wellbeing, demonstrating that impact and strong performance can go hand in hand."

As financial stress continues to be one of the leading causes of reduced productivity, absenteeism, and employee turnover, Kashable believes employers have a growing opportunity and responsibility to act. A well-designed financial wellness solution is a core workplace benefit, no less essential than healthcare or retirement plans, and access to credit is a core component of any financial wellness program. For employers, it represents a practical, high-impact way to reduce financial stress, improve retention, and support their workforce when it matters most.

"Our nation's employers recognize that financial stability is foundational to employee wellbeing," added Einat Steklov, co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable. "By investing in solutions that help close the gap between pay cycles and real life, employers can reduce financial stress, strengthen retention, and support their workforce with dignity and fairness."

With the Series C funding, Kashable will continue expanding its employer footprint, deepening partnerships with its clients' HR, benefits, and finance teams, and enhancing its data-driven platform to deliver great value to both employers and employees.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit® and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as a voluntary benefit. Kashable's platform is available to over 4 million employees across hundreds of large employers nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrow from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com.

About Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8e9399-0b18-48e9-9512-a94f9aaccc10


Media Contacts: For Kashable press@kashable.com For Goldman Sachs Asset Management Victoria Zarella (212) 902-5400 victoria.zarella@gs.com

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