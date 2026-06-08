GoldHaven Confirms LIFE Offering Terms

GoldHaven Confirms LIFE Offering Terms

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH,OTC:GHVNF) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral and base metal discoveries, announces, further to its June 4, 2026 news release, that it has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended and Restated Offering Document") in connection with its offering (the "LIFE Offering") under the listed issuer financing exemption pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935.

The Amended and Restated Offering Document confirms the terms of the Units (as that term is defined in the Amended and Restated Offering Document), which remain unchanged form the Company's original April 30, 2026 announcement in respect of the LIFE Offering.

For further information regarding the LIFE Offering, investors should refer to the Company's news releases in respect of the LIFE Offering dated April 30, 2026 and June 4, 2026, and the Amended and Restated Offering document dated June 8, 2026, each of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.goldhavenresources.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended and Restated Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the LIFE Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Rob Birmingham, CEO
www.GoldHavenresources.com
info@goldhavenresources.com
Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans with respect to its projects, statements regarding the LIFE Offering, and statement regarding the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to exploration of its Magno and Copeçal Projects. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


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