Golden Deeps

Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

  • Under the HOA with Acros Minerals Pty Ltd (Acros) and Crown Gold Resources Pty Ltd (Crown), Golden Deeps will reimburse $179,263 previous exploration expenditure, and earn an 80% interest by spending $300,000 on exploration within three years (see Significant Terms, Appendix 1).
  • The Acros and Crown tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which hosts the Hill End and Hargreaves goldfields (2Moz historic production1) - and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt, which is highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1). Major deposits in the Lachlan Fold Belt include the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway deposit (456Mt @ 0.83 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu endowment2).
  • Golden Deeps is currently drilling at the Havilah Copper-Gold Project (EL8936) within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt to test a series of porphyry/volcanics hosted copper-gold targets at the Hazelbrook prospect3 (see location, Figure 1 and magnetics with key targets, Figure 2).
  • Targets within the Acros (EL9114, EL9069 & EL9118) and Crown (EL9060) tenements include:
    • Extensions of the Sofala Volcanics south of the Havilah Project. Magnetics indicate continuity of the highly-prospective volcanics and intrusives which project south under Permian cover into EL9114. No previous work has tested the underlying volcanics and/or the intrusive boundary (see Figures 1 and 2).
    • Extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt along the Mudgee Fault (Figure 1), which includes the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and buried porphyry intrusion targets, into EL9069 and EL9060 north of the Havilah tenement (see Figures 1 and 2).
    • Extensions of the Hargreaves and Tuckers Hill high-grade gold trends north into EL9118 (see Figure 1).
  • The Company will build on previous work which has shown that the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and porphyry Cu-Au targets are present on EL9114 and EL9069. Planned work includes further geophysical surveys (detailed gravity, magnetics & Induced Polarisation), with a focus on extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt south and north of the Company’s projects (Figure 2).
  • This work will aim to define drilling targets targeting major porphyry/volcanics hosted copper gold deposits in an area which has received limited exploration due to shallow cover.
Golden Deeps CEO Jon Dugdale commented:

“This HOA gives Golden Deeps access to extensions of mineralised volcanics and intrusives within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is highly prospective for major porphyry/volcanic hosted copper gold discoveries and is a similar setting to major deposits such as the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway mine.

“The Acros and Crown tenements also include extensions to the Hill End gold corridor which has produced over two million ounces of gold.

“We now look forward to immediately advancing geophysical programs to define drilling targets south and northwest of the Company’s Havilah Project, where drilling is currently testing copper-gold targets which continue under cover into the Acros and Crown ground.”

Figure 1: Geology of the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt showing the Acros and Crown tenements and GED’s existing projects

Figure 2: TMI Magnetics image, GED’s Havilah tenement and adjoining Acros tenements and targets

About the Acros and Crown Tenements

Acros holds three exploration licences (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9118) and Crown one exploration licence (EL9060) near Mudgee in the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt region of NSW (see Figure 1 for locations). Details of the tenements are shown in Table 1 below:

Table 1: Acros and Crown Tenements expenditure and commitments:

The Acros and Crown tenements are located close to the eastern margin of the Lachlan Fold Belt and straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which contains the Hill End gold field (2Moz produced), and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt which is highly prospective for porphyry related copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1).

In the eastern tenements (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9060), the Company is targeting porphyry/volcanic hosted copper-gold mineralisation in a belt of Ordovician age (Sofala) volcanic rocks in the Rockley Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is part of the Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province known for world-class copper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway2 and North Parkes4 (see Figure 3, below). These major deposits are hosted by Ordovician volcanic rocks and associated with “porphyry” intrusives and sit within parallel volcanic belts to the west of the Rockley-Gulgong Belt.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Deeps, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia


Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville

Assay results from the first two reconnaissance AC drill traverses highlight potential for new discoveries 1.5km north-west of the high-grade Kamperman Prospect at Feysville.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities at its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says

Description:

Private equity firm 3L has identified Australian gold explorer Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) as one of exploration companies primed for significant gold discoveries or research expansions in West Africa's emerging world-class gold district.

Tempest Minerals

Rights Issue Offer Results

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) ("Tempest" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share ("New Shares") in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.

Galloper Gold logo

Galloper Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its news release of May 23, 2024, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000. Due to increased interest, the size of the Offering was increased from $750,000, the amount initially anticipated in the news release of May 23, 2024.

Each Unit comprises one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share" and collectively with the Units, Shares and Warrants, the "Securities") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined below). If the daily trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Exchange") (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is $0.25 or greater per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company, within five days of such event, may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on thefirst day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company (the "Acceleration Provision").

