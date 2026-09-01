Goldcliff Identifies New Gold-Silver Mineralized East Breccia Zone at Kettle Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN,OTC:GCFFF)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that recent follow-up of the Company's May surface rock sampling program at the Kettle Valley gold-silver project near Rock Creek, British Columbia has identified a new area of gold-silver mineralization within the North Cliff Zone.

The area was identified following receipt of results from a cluster of three samples from the May program that returned:

Sample 18 0.46 g/t gold (Au) and 33.36 g/t silver (Ag)

Sample 19 0.73 g/t Au and 52.00 g/t Ag

Sample 20 0.46 g/t Au and 54.46 g/t Ag

The elevated silver values and associated gold mineralization distinguish this area as a new exploration target within the broader Cliff Zone.

New East Breccia Zone

Following receipt of the sampling results, Goldcliff conducted a field examination of the anomalous three-sample cluster. Prospecting on August 26, specifically in the area around the sample cluster, identified a distinct zone of carbonate-quartz brecciation and veining, tentatively referred to as the East Breccia Zone.

Mineralization occurs within strong carbonate to carbonate-quartz breccias and veins interpreted to occur along and proximal to fault zones cutting feldspar-megacrystic rhyolite or granite. The northerly trending, steeply dipping zone locally extends east-west to widths of several metres. Overburden masks portions of the zone and thus its full lateral extent has not yet been determined.

The strike length of the East Breccia Zone is currently unknown; however, field observations indicate it may extend for more than 50 metres and remains open to both the north and south. Previous sampling of gold-silver mineralized carbonate-quartz material occurs up to approximately 150 metres south of the newly identified area. Additional work will be required to determine whether these occurrences are related.

Cliff Zone Mineralization

The ridge hosting the overall Cliff Zone and specifically the North Cliff zone is extensively fractured, silicified and altered across multiple lithologies. Previous prospecting, soil sampling and rock sampling indicate that precious metal mineralization is discrete rather than ubiquitous across the property. Gold-silver mineralization as with many epithermal deposits appears to be preferentially concentrated within and proximal to fault structures. On the property this is also manifested as silicified topographic highs. Results from the May infill sampling program provide additional information supporting this geological interpretation and are helping the Company's technical team refine priority exploration areas.

May Surface Sampling Program

Following analysis of the Company's April hand-trenching program, Goldcliff's geological team completed an expanded prospecting and rock sampling program designed to increase sample density and extend sampling into areas with limited previous coverage. Between May 9 and May 14, 79 rock samples were collected. Results can broadly be grouped into three populations:

  1. Samples returning no significant values to weakly anomalous values;

  2. Samples returning moderately to highly anomalous values; and

  3. Samples returning greater than 0.20 g/t Au.

The majority of samples returned no significant values or were weakly anomalous. A smaller population returned values exceeding 0.20 g/t Au, with these samples occurring within or proximal to areas of previously identified anomalous soil or rock geochemistry. The contrast between these sample populations further supports the interpretation that precious metal mineralization at Kettle Valley is structurally controlled and occurs in discrete zones. The increased sampling density is helping Goldcliff better correlate gold-silver grade, lithology and structure and refine targets for follow-up exploration.

East Breccia Added to Drill Target Evaluation

The Kettle Valley project is currently permitted for trenching and drilling. Goldcliff management and its geological team are evaluating the logistical requirements and geological priorities for a potential drill program designed to test the newly identified East Breccia Zone, together with other areas of known precious metal mineralization within the North Cliff Zone.

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



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