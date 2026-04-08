Goldcliff Confirms Free Gold at Kettle Valley North Cliff Zone, Assays up to 2.70 g/t Au and 29.2 g/t Ag

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GCN)(OTC:GCFFF) reports that the Company has confirmed the presence of free gold, and possible electrum, from sampling conducted in November 2025 at its Kettle Valley gold-silver project near Rock Creek, B.C.

A total of 28 rock samples collected from bedrock and subcrop returned assays of up to 2.70 g/t gold (Au) and 29.2 g/t silver (Ag), with multiple samples demonstrating anomalous to elevated gold values.

Sample Analysis Highlights

All samples were initially analyzed using fire assay and four-acid digest ICP methods. Following the identification of discrete, fine grains of free gold and possible electrum, select samples were further analyzed using PhotonAssay, a non-destructive technique increasingly utilized by major mining companies and accredited laboratories.

Subsequently, eight samples were subjected to 50-gram metallics assays, which confirmed the presence of free gold in several samples.

  • 7 of 28 samples returned >0.25 g/t Au

  • 3 samples returned 0.82, 1.29, and 2.70 g/t Au (fire assay)

The presence of free gold has potentially positive metallurgical implications.

Kettle Valley Project Overview

Kettle Valley is emerging as a new, epithermal gold-silver prospect with mineralization occurring as discrete grains of free gold and possible electrum. Only a very minor amount of sulphide minerals, mainly pyrite, are present. Interestingly, geochemical analysis indicates a lack of any deleterious elements. A key feature of the Kettle Valley project is that gold/silver mineralization spans all lithologies and ranges from quartz veining, quartz stockwork and quartz-carbonate breccias. Intense faulting throughout the property has likely provided the numerous hydrothermal pathways for mineralization in this low sulphidation mineralized system.

North Cliff Zone Expansion Potential

At the newly defined North Cliff Zone, gold-silver mineralization has been identified over an area measuring approximately 250 metres (north-south) by 150 metres (east-west), with a vertical extent of over 80 metres (850 m to 930 m elevation).

This zone represents a priority target for continued surface work and follow-up exploration.

Ongoing Exploration Program

A field crew is completing activity on the property, advancing detailed surface work aimed at refining drill targets.

Given the shallow overburden, the program is focused on:

  • Hand-dug open cuts (ranging from several metres to over 20 metres in length)

  • Detailed geological mapping

  • Continuous surface exposure of mineralized zones

This work is expected to improve the understanding of mineralization controls and refine future drilling programs.

Qualified Person

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



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