Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

  • On the back of impressive gold results and mapping, the Company tripled the land package at the Gold Chain Project in Arizona including adding three sets of patented claims that now form the core of the project (Figure 1).
  • Completed the maiden drill program at Gold Chain returning higher than anticipated grades from the Red Hill Ledge (Banner patents) with 10.68 g/t Au over 3.05m (Figure 2) and a wide disseminated zone of oxide gold mineralization of 2.0 g/t Au over 21.3m at Tyro (Figure 3).
  • Release of soil sampling results from the Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top Projects in Nevada demonstrating both projects have significant scale potential well beyond historical drilling (Figure 4 and 5).
  • Raised C$3.5M in financing and brought on a new CEO.
  • Formally initiated the USFS permitting process for Jefferson Canyon and completed the bulk of the required field work to support drill permitting.

Summary of 2022 Objectives:

  • Define drill targets through property wide geophysics, geological mapping and detailed sampling at Gold Chain.
  • Drilling at Gold Chain to test Sheep Trail, Black Dyke and Gold Chain Hill along with follow-up drilling at Tyro and Banner.
  • Completion of drill permits for Jefferson Canyon and initial drilling to follow-up on excellent historical results, including 41 m at 6.4 g/t Au and 402 g/t Ag.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "When I decided to join Gold79 and become a significant investor in early 2021, it was because I believed that there was substantial value to unlock, as any one of our three main projects could justify our current valuation. As we start 2022, I continue to believe this. In 2021, the focus at Gold Chain was land consolidation and at Jefferson Canyon it was permitting. In 2022, the focus will be on exploration at both projects."

To improve management accessibility for investors, the Company is pleased to announce that you can now book a meeting with the President and CEO, Derek Macpherson on the Company's homepage at: https://gold79mines.com/.

Chairman, Gary R. Thompson stated, "I would like to congratulate the Gold79 team on their accomplishments during 2021. We all are very encouraged by the broad extent of oxide gold mineralization and some of the juicy high grade gold hits that we are getting at the Gold Chain Project. We are looking forward to drilling in 2022 at the Gold Chain Project and the highly anticipated maiden drill program at the Jefferson Canyon Project. This year is shaping up to be a transformational one for Gold79."

Key Accomplishments from 2021

Growing Gold Chain: Through two separate staking campaigns and agreements to acquire three sets of patented claims, Gold Chain has expanded from 107 lode claims on BLM land (852 hectares) to now be comprised of 15 patented claims, covering approximately 264 acres and 361 lode claims on BLM land comprising about 7,180 acres (2,907 hectares). This material expansion was driven by a preliminary sampling and mapping program over a large area. Some highlights from the rock chip and grab sampling efforts include:

  • 51.9 g/t Au (Sheep Trail patents)
  • 25.47 g/t Au (Banner patents)
  • 2m at 20.4 g/t Au (new BLM claims, south of Sheep Trail patents)
  • 18.4 g/t Au (new BLM claims - Sugarloaf target)
  • 2m at 13.2 g/t Au (Tyro patents)
  • 11.47 g/t Au (Banner patents - Sunset Vein)
  • 0.725 g/t Au (Frisco Graben)

Figure 1: Gold Chain claim block showing target areas, recently acquired patented lands and gold-in-rock values.

Maiden Drill Program Returns Better than Expected Grades: As land acquisition at Gold Chain wound down, we initiated a maiden drill program to begin a process of proving management's thesis that Gold Chain hosts a multi-kilometer mineralized trend. Results from Roadside (0.98 g/t Au over 21.33m) located approximately 2km from Banner (10.68 g/t over 3.05m) were a great start while Banner returned higher than expected grades (Figure 2). Additionally, drilling at Tyro, a separate one-kilometer-long target returned 2.0 g/t Au over 21.3m (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Generalized geologic map (after Murphy and Faulds, 2013) of the Roadside-Banner mine, showing the Red Hill ledge and select drill holes.

Figure 3: Longitudinal Section of the Tyro Target showing select surface samples, approximate location of historical workings and 2021 drill hole results

Permitting Underway at Jefferson Canyon: In July, the Company submitted its draft Plan of Operations for a maiden drill program at its Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada. The draft Plan included 15 proposed drill pads with corresponding roads. With both the biological and cultural surveys completed in 2021, permits are expected in the first half of 2022.

Jefferson Canyon Geochemistry and Reprocessed Geophysics Demonstrates Exploration Upside Beyond Impressive Historical Drilling: The Company released the results of a comprehensive soil sampling program that identified a 4 square kilometer gold-in-soil anomaly (Figure 4). While the historical drilling from the 1980's returned very good results (including 41 m at 6.4 g/t Au and 402 g/t Ag), there appears to be expansion potential along strike to the north-northwest along the Jefferson Canyon fault, to the north, along the North fault and at depth, as historical drilling was relatively shallow. In addition, during 2021 all of the previous geophysical surveys were reprocessed. The CSAMT survey shows a large conductor along the Jefferson Canyon structure which balloons out at depth and remains to be drill tested. The circular magnetic signature corresponds well with the large gold-in-soil anomaly.

The 3D video model can be seen at the following link: https://gold79mines.com/jefferson-canyon/

Figure 4: Jefferson Canyon Gold-in-Soil Anomaly with Select drill results

Tip Top Soil Sampling Returns a 5.3km Long Gold Anomaly: The Company released results of a surface sampling program at Tip Top which identified a multi kilometer gold-in-soil anomaly (Figure 5). Additionally, surface sampling across the known veins which returned 6.7m of 11.8 g/t Au and 4.7m of 10.3 g/t Au confirmed the high-grades delivered from historical drilling.

Figure 5: Tip Top Gold-in-Soil Anomaly with select sampling results

Key Objectives for 2022:

  • Gold Chain Project, Arizona
    • Complete geophysics and additional mapping and sampling at and around the core patented claims of the project
    • Complete initial drilling at Sheep Trail, Black Dyke and Gold Chain Hill
    • Complete follow-up drilling at Tyro, Banner and Sunset
  • Jefferson Canyon, Nevada
    • Complete permitting for maiden drill program at Jefferson Canyon
    • Complete maiden drill program at Jefferson Canyon
  • Tip Top Project, Nevada
    • Evaluate strategic options

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "Our focus is to continue advancing our two key projects Gold Chain and Jefferson Canyon, while looking to maximize the value of Tip Top for shareholders." Mr. Macpherson continued, "It is important to note that while the geophysical and surface work planned for Gold Chain, along with the permitting effort at Jefferson Canyon are funded, future drilling is not at this time."

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the projects to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the properties, particularly in regard to historical drill results. However, the QP believes that prior drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is a resource development company focused on gold exploration properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company owns a trio of properties located in the renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.

3 Walker Lane Gold Trend Projects

Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend is home to a number of past-producing gold mines including the Comstock lode, the Denton-Rawhide mine and the Paradise Peak mine. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey.

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon gold project is an early-stage exploration project located on the north side of the Walker Lane gold trend. The project is located only seven kilometers away from Kinross Gold Corporation’s (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold.

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain project was home to historical exploration and production, which the company intends to expand upon with further exploration. The property hosts oxidized conditions that extend at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top gold project is comprised of 22 unpatented mining claims totaling 173 hectares. The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents. Two of the veins on the Tip Top project historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold, with some silver production as well. While the project has sat dormant for more than 20 years, the property has excellent road access and benefits from strong regulatory support through Nevada’s mining-friendly state government.

Facing economic uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of analysts and investment companies have recognized the potential for gold investment to remain strong as a common economic hedge. For example, Hong Kong investment firm CLSA projects the commodity is expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Forbes.

Company Highlights

  • Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA
  • Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey
  • Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited modern exploration, offering potential upside
  • Gold Chain, Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend
  • Jefferson Canyon project is located only seven kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 15 million ounces of gold
  • Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration
  • Gold79 Mines purchased the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reported 51.9 g/t gold from Initial Sampling.

Project

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain Project

The Gold Chain project is located in Mohave County, Arizona near the Nevada border. The project is comprised of a combination of BLM and patented mining claims covering ~2,860 hectares where work has been conducted by previous operators, indicating the potential for gold mineralization across the project area. The Gold Chain project is home to several mineralized exposures over twelve kilometers, including epithermal-style gold mineralization. Limited mining was conducted on the property.

Recent drill results from the Gold Chain project include:

  • GC21-08 3.1m at 10.68 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
  • GC21-10 13.7m at 2.56 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
  • GC21-15 21.3m at 2.00 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
  • GC21-14 29.0m at 1.3 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
  • GC21-03 21.3m at 0.98 g/t gold at the Roadside Mine
Moving forward, Gold79 Mines intends to continue exploration on the Gold Chain property while working towards a potential Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) compliant with NI 43-101 standards.
Gold79 Mines\u2019 Gold Chain Oxide-Gold Project

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project is located in Nye County in Nevada, only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold. The project contains a large volcanic-hosted epithermal gold-silver system that is similar in age to the Round Mountain deposit. The gold systems found on both properties are both hosted in felsic ash-flow tufts and contain a strong northwest-trending structural control to veins.

Gold79 Mines\u2019 Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon property hosts a historical database that has been passed down from several exploration companies based on exploration campaigns conducted between 1969 and 1986. This era of exploration included 134 drill holes totaling 17,979 meters, the majority of which were cut using reverse circulation drilling. Geographical studies have since been conducted on the property, revealing strong alteration within the intra-volcanic package. Because the exploration work conducted on the Jefferson Canyon property was before the establishment of the NI-43 101 standards, additional exploration will be necessary in order to define a mineral resource.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top Project

The Tip Top gold project is located in the Walker Lane gold trend, in Esmerelda County, Nevada approximately five miles south of Montgomery Pass. The project is home to several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents.
Gold79 Mines\u2019 Tip Top Project

Two of the veins found on the Tip Top project have historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with a total of 143 drill holes cut for over 24,000 feet.

Exploration

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Tip Top project, including:

  • Hole TTD-02 returned 2.44 meters of 19.82 g/t gold from 20.20 meters depth;
  • Hole TTD-04 returned 2.59 meters of 7.89 g/t gold from 32.00 meters depth;
  • Hole T98-12 returned 4.57 meters of 16.31 g/t gold from 28.97 meters depth,
  • Hole T98-14 returned 9.14 meters of 14.42 g/t gold from 21.34 meters depth.

The historical drilling conducted at the Tip Top gold vein, especially exploration conducted near the Top Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins that have shown the potential to expand the known mineralization along strike and to depth. There is not currently enough confidence in the historical data to support resource modeling, however, the company believes there is significant exploration potential along the Tip Top vein system and parallel veins.

Management Team

Derek Macpherson -
President & CEO

Derek Macpherson has 10+ years of experience in mining capital markets. He was previously Senior VP, Investment Banking & formerly was a VP, Mining Analyst at Red Cloud. Prior to capital markets, Derek worked as a metallurgist for six years.

Gary R. Thompson -
Executive Chairman

Gar R. Thompson is the founder, CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB). He is the former CEO of Sierra Geothermal Power Corp, which was sold to Ram Power in 2010. He has 27 years of experience in resources and capital markets.

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. -
VP Exploration

Robert Johansing has 40 years of experience in mining and mineral development. He has worked as PM and President of Kinross El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. and worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and S. America.

John McNeice, CA, CPA -
CFO & Corporate Secretary

John McNeice operated as the CFO of Ur-Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as CFO of Carube Copper Corp. and Northern Graphite Corp. during his career. He currently acts as a financial consultant to emerging private and publicly traded junior mining companies.

James M. Franklin, PhD, FRSC, P.Geo. - Director

James has 40 years of geology experience, including time operating as Director of Ur-Energy Inc and Nuinsco Resources Ltd. During his career, he has also served as the President of the Geological Association of Canada and of the Society of Economic Geologists.

W. William Boberg, M.Sc., P.Geo. - Director

W. William Boberg is the Director of Ur-Energy Inc. and served as Ur-Energy’s President and CEO from 2006 to July 2011. Boberg has 35 years of experience investigating, assessing and developing mineral resources. Throughout his career, Boberg has worked with resource companies including Gulf Minerals, Hecla Mining, Anaconda, Continental Oil Minerals Department, World Nuclear, Kennecott, Western Mining.

