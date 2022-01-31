Gold79 Mines Ltd. is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.Key 2021 Highlights:On the back of impressive gold results and mapping, the Company tripled the land package at the Gold Chain Project in Arizona including adding three sets of patented claims that now form the core of the project .Completed the maiden drill program at Gold Chain returning higher ...

auu:ca