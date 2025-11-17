Gold Reserve Announces Appointment of New Chair of the Board

Gold Reserve Announces Appointment of New Chair of the Board

Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (BSX: GRZ.BH) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Johnston as the new Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Johnston succeeds Robert Cohen, who is stepping down from his role as Chair and director after many years of dedication to the Company. The appointment of Mr. Johnston was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board meeting held on November 13, 2025.

Mr. Johnston, a long-standing member of the Company's Board, brings extensive entrepreneurial and strategic decision-making experience. As Chair, he will work closely with the Board and executive management to advance Gold Reserve's strategic objectives.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael as our new Chair," said Paul Rivett, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Reserve. "His deep knowledge of our business and proven leadership make him ideally suited to guide the Board as we continue to execute our strategy."

Mr. Rivett also expressed the Company's appreciation to Robert Cohen for his years of service to the Board and his leadership as Chair. "On behalf of the entire Company, we thank Robert for his outstanding service as Chair and director," Mr. Rivett added.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Johnston, Chair of the Board

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Such information and statements reflect the current views of the Company's management, as the case may be, with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company, as the case may be, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed below. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm .

investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
Tel: (441) 295-4653
A.S. Cooper Building, 7th Floor, 26 Reid Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gold Reserve Inc.GRZ:CATSXV:GRZGold Investing
GRZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Reserve Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc.

Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
"Black swan" text with downward arrow on red background.

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

A mounting artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, overvalued markets and resource nationalism are among the issues experts at the 51st New Orleans Investment Conference flagged for investors heading into 2026. With the ongoing precious metals bull market sending gold and silver prices to fresh... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at AI brain icon over coins with a rising graph line.

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

The gold price has been trading at record highs above US$4,000 per ounce since October. As top tech companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) battle for AI supremacy, investors are wondering if this arms race is boosting the rush to gold. Gold is an... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying their drivers are intact despite the recent price pullback. He also discusses the growing importance of "military metals" like rare earths and antimony.Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his thoughts on gold, noting that the narrative for the yellow metal has changed for the better.He also discusses the US government's recent focus on fast tracking and funding mining projects.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Gold Investing

Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC