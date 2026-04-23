Gold Port Renews Groete Project Mining Permit; Advances Camp Reconstruction

Gold Port Renews Groete Project Mining Permit; Advances Camp Reconstruction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO,OTC:GPOTF)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 100% owned claim group comprising the Groete Gold Copper Project (Three Mining Permits totaling 1,384 hectares) has been renewed for the ensuing year by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

The Project is strategically located 64 kilometers west-southwest of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, and 11 kilometers west of the Essequibo River, a major transportation route in the country.

Camp Reconstruction and Site Preparation

The camp facility at the Groete Creek Gold Copper Project is now undergoing reconstruction. The crew and facility buildings are being rebuilt and re-supplied with new equipment including generation, refrigeration, and food preparation. All heavy equipment on site has been repaired and serviced.

The program is to prepare the site to support the construction of a road to the Manaka access point some eight miles north of the project site. A new Multi-Power diamond core rig is being commissioned in preparation for transport to the camp site upon completion of the road system.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold (Au) Copper (Cu) Equivalent (Eq) ounces (Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes ). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 gpt and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Portgpo:cccse:gpoprecious metals investing
GPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Port (CSE:GPO)

Gold Port

2023 Gold Exploration

2023 Gold Exploration Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eleventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS: High Grade Panel 69.15 m grading 10.09 g/t from 93.0 m 43.8 m grading 13.9 g/t from 104.55 m, including 19.85 m grading 22.5 g/t 28.95 m grading 11.2 g/t from 163.35 m 30.65 m grading 11.3 g/t from 94.0 m, including 14.1 m grading 22.1 g/t Infill drilling continues to support the... Keep Reading...
Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from $300,000 to $620,000 due to strong investor demand.The financing is structured as a $0.05 Unit, with each Unit including... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold... Keep Reading...
REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed to extend its October 15, 2025 advertising and investor awareness marketing agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network (INN). The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

base metals investing

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

gold investing

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028