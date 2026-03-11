Gold'n Futures Announces Share Consolidation Effective March 17, 2026

Gold'n Futures Announces Share Consolidation Effective March 17, 2026

(TheNewswire)

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire March 11, 2026 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces that, further to its news releases dated December 23, 2025 and January 6, 2026, the Company will proceed with the previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation").

The Share Consolidation will become effective on March 17, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

The Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of 100 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share. The Company currently has 236,386,096 common shares issued and outstanding, which will be reduced to approximately 2,363,858 common shares on a post-consolidation basis, subject to the cancellation of fractional shares that may result from the Share Consolidation.

No fractional common shares will be issued under the Share Consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the Share Consolidation will be disregarded and cancelled without any repayment of capital or other compensation, and each shareholder will receive a whole number of post-consolidation common shares.

Following completion of the Share Consolidation, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FUTR."

The Company's new CUSIP number will be 38065C600 and the new ISIN will be CA38065C6009.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their pre-consolidation share certificates for post-consolidation share certificates. Beneficial shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name will not be required to take any action in connection with the Share Consolidation.

The Share Consolidation remains subject to the completion of required regulatory filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

For further information

Matthew Fish

Director

Email: matt@fishpurdy.com  

Ph: 905-781-8786  

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion and effective date of the Share Consolidation, the expected consolidation ratio, the treatment of fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation, the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the issuance of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, the completion of required regulatory filings, and receipt of acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the anticipated benefits of the Share Consolidation.

 

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Share Consolidation on the terms and timeline currently anticipated, that required regulatory filings will be completed and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange in a timely manner, and that there will be no unforeseen delays or costs associated with implementing the Share Consolidation.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, delays in or failure to obtain regulatory acceptance, changes in market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

 

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.FUTR:CCcnsx:futrgold investing
FUTR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Keep Reading...
White puzzle pieces with "M&A" on orange background.

Pan African To Acquire Emmerson Resources in US$218 Million Gold Deal

South African gold producer Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) has agreed to acquire Australian explorer Emmerson (LSE:EML) in an all-share transaction valued at approximately US$218 million.The acquisition will be carried out through a scheme of arrangement under which Pan African will acquire 100... Keep Reading...
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, explains why gold and silver prices took a hit not long after war in the Middle East was announced. While the near term could be volatile, he said the long-term outlook for precious metals is strong. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, explains where he's looking to deploy capital right now, mentioning mining, energy and emerging markets. "When I apply macro analysis into markets, there's a few things that look exceptionally cheap today that could be extremely asymmetric," he commented.... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL,OTCPL:OBULF) CEO and President Adam Berk shared the advantages of working in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Botswana and big milestones ahead in 2026.Surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks at the company's Maitengwe and Vumba projects, which will... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold Confirms Resource Continuity in Underground Infill and Delineation Drilling at True North

Miivo Launches New AI Powered Self-Serve "Starter Plan" to Expand Product Offering

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Confirms Resource Continuity in Underground Infill and Delineation Drilling at True North

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Completes Induced Polarization Survey at the Marisa Zone - North Island Copper Project

precious metals investing

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

copper investing

Benchmark: Surging Copper Prices Highlight Looming Global Supply Challenges