Gold'n Futures Announces Share Consolidation Effective March 17, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire March 11, 2026 - GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces that, further to its news releases dated December 23, 2025 and January 6, 2026, the Company will proceed with the previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation").
The Share Consolidation will become effective on March 17, 2026 (the "Effective Date").
The Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of 100 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share. The Company currently has 236,386,096 common shares issued and outstanding, which will be reduced to approximately 2,363,858 common shares on a post-consolidation basis, subject to the cancellation of fractional shares that may result from the Share Consolidation.
No fractional common shares will be issued under the Share Consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the Share Consolidation will be disregarded and cancelled without any repayment of capital or other compensation, and each shareholder will receive a whole number of post-consolidation common shares.
Following completion of the Share Consolidation, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FUTR."
The Company's new CUSIP number will be 38065C600 and the new ISIN will be CA38065C6009.
Registered shareholders holding share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their pre-consolidation share certificates for post-consolidation share certificates. Beneficial shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name will not be required to take any action in connection with the Share Consolidation.
The Share Consolidation remains subject to the completion of required regulatory filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
For further information
Matthew Fish
Director
Email: matt@fishpurdy.com
Ph: 905-781-8786
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion and effective date of the Share Consolidation, the expected consolidation ratio, the treatment of fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation, the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the issuance of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, the completion of required regulatory filings, and receipt of acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the anticipated benefits of the Share Consolidation.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Share Consolidation on the terms and timeline currently anticipated, that required regulatory filings will be completed and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange in a timely manner, and that there will be no unforeseen delays or costs associated with implementing the Share Consolidation.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, delays in or failure to obtain regulatory acceptance, changes in market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
