Gold Mountain Mining Corp. is pleased to announce it has intercepted additional mineralization at the Elk Gold project during its Phase lll drill campaign in the Siwash North Zone Highlights: Drilling highlights include:1.50 m grading 42.39 gt Au including 0.30m of 207.00 gt Au 2.31 m grading 18.90 gt Au including 0.43m of 101.00 gt Au 1.60 m grading 26.03 gt Au including 1.09 m of 38.20 gt Au 1.17 m grading 16.46 ...

GMTN:CA