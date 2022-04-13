Gold Mountain Mining Corp. announced today that it has entered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters pursuant to which the Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 14,800,000 units of the Company at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 . Each Unit consists of one common ...

GMTN:CA