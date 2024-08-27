Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Riversgold Ltd

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL, Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received further assay results from aircore (AC) drilling undertaken during July 2024 at the Northern Zone Intrusive Hosted Gold Project, located 25 km east-south-east of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Western Australia (refer to Figure 1 for location) and readily accessed from the Bulong road, which is paved to within 9km of the prospect site. The last 9km consists of 4km of a high-quality haul road with the last 5km on a station road.

Highlights

  • Highest grade interval to date from shallow drilling of 27.5 g/t gold (NZAC033) reported in recently completed drilling at Northern Zone Gold Project, located only 25km east of Kalgoorlie
  • Recently completed 1,903m of new shallow drilling to blade refusal has successfully targeted an overlying blanket of shallow gold mineralisation in oxide zone above gold mineralised porphyry system in follow up to previous reported1 18m at 4.14 g/t Au from 36m (NZRC001)
  • Significant shallow gold intercepts include:
    • 16m at 4.69 g/t Au from 30m (NZAC033)
    • 4m at 6.9 g/t Au from 39m (NZAC029)
    • 3m at 3.32 g/t Au from 35m (NZAC030)
    • 9m at 1.2 g/t Au from 31m (NZAC048)
    • 3m at 2.68 g/t Au from 31m (NZAC043)
    • 3m at 2.11 g/t Au from 46m (NZAC044)
    • 4m at 1.47 g/t Au from 30m (NZAC053)
  • Single metre assay of NZRC001 has now been completed returning a higher-grade core that includes:
    • 10m at 4.94g/t Au from 39m (NZRC001)1; or
    • 14m at 3.6/t Au from 39m; or
    • 18m at 2.8g/t Au from 36m (if the same interval as the composite)
  • Further infill and step-out targeted drilling is now being planned over the expanded footprint of the mineralised porphyry
  • Riversgold is funded to continue drilling operations at Northern Zone
  • Previously announced Exploration Target at Northern Zone Gold Project of 200Mt - 250Mt at a grade of 0.4 g/t Au - 0.6 g/t Au for an Exploration Target of 2.5Moz - 4.8Moz of gold.2

The Northern Zone Project has an Exploration Target of 200 to 250 million tonnes at a grade of 0.4 g/t to 0.6 g/t Au for an Exploration Target of 2.5 to 4.8 million oz of gold, as announced by RGL to the ASX on the 9 May 2023.

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The reader is advised that an Exploration Target is based on existing drill results and geological observations from drilling as well as interpretation of multiple available datasets. The Exploration Target is based on historical and Oracle drilling results. It uses data from 53 historical drillholes drilled between 1998 and 2012, and 7 drillholes drilled by Oracle in 2021. Refer to Appendix 1 of the announcement dated 9 May 2023 for further information with respect to these exploration results.

David Lenigas, Chairman of RGL, said: “These latest gold results are very exciting for this Project and it is great to be able to back up our initial results at Northern Zone with this latest run of assays so quickly after the recent success of our latest RC and AC campaigns that we reported on in July. These results have exceeded our initial expectations and indicate that we have very significant shallow supergene and oxide gold mineralisation that overlays our main hard-rock porphyry target area.

“The fact that this gold project is so close to Kalgoorlie, with all of its associated infrastructure and third-party processing plants, makes it very attractive for us, especially with the AUD$ gold price increase. The next drilling program will focus on heading to the north-east, north-west and south-east, where the maiden diamond drilling traverse intersected mineralisation down to 450 metres and in excess of 150 metres thick in the unweathered underlying porphyry. The identification of a fault, believed to be a controlling feature of mineralisation in the area will also be targeted in a follow up drill program, that will be finalised shortly. We look forward to the results from the next round of drilling which we are hopeful of starting within weeks.”

Drilling contractor, Australian Aircore Drilling (Mick Shorter), completed a further 26 holes for 1,903m of AC drilling at Northern Zone using a blade to drilling refusal, with the cuttings being logged by RGL geologists. The detailed logging and assays continue to show that a significant gold mineralisation event has occurred in the project area. The drilling targeted the shallower, up dip portion of the mineralised system, that yielded a significant composite intercept of 18m at 4.14g/t Au from 36m (NZRC001)3.

Single metre assay of NZRC001 has now been completed returning a higher-grade core of 10m at 4.94g/t Au from 39m or 14m at 3.6/t Au from 39m or 18m at 2.8g/t Au from 36m if the same interval as the composites is used.

Recent aircore drilling has replicated zones of gold mineralisation seen in NZRC001 with 16m at 4.69 g/t Au from 30m (NZAC033), 4m at 6.9 g/t Au from 39m (NZAC029), 3m at 3.32 g/t Au from 35m (NZAC030) and 9m at 1.2 g/t Au from 31m (NZAC048).

Mineralisation remains open in multiple directions, necessitating further drilling campaigns. Refer to Figure 2 for drilling locations, and Tables 1-4 for location and assay results.

Saturn Metals Limited has released a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) on the Apollo Hill Gold Project which is located 175km due north of Northern Zone. With a resource estimate of 105Mt at 0.54g/t gold, totalling 1.839Moz4, this development serves as a benchmark for our aspirations at Northern Zone, albeit with the potential for Northern Zone to be an even larger project.

Conceptually, the Company draws parallels between Northern Zone and Saturn Metals’ Apollo Hill Project, discerning similarities based on the PEA statement released by Saturn Metals (ASX 7 August 2023), which suggests the potential for a sizeable low-grade heap leach operation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Riversgold Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rglgold investinggold investing newsresources
Brightstar Resources

Wide Zones of Mineralisation Results Returned from Lord Byron Infill Drilling

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within conceptual open pit shells beneath and between the existing open pits in order to increase confidence in the current resource.

Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Gold bars on top of US bills.

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump running as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, some are again wondering if he will return the country to the gold standard. Speaking on his War Room podcast in December, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said he believes Number 45 could ditch the US Federal Reserve and bring back the gold standard in his second term in office.

More recently, the Heritage Foundation included a whole chapter on the US Federal Reserve written by a former member of Trump's 2016 transition team in its Project 2025 (a proposed blueprint for Trump's second term), and suggested a return to the gold standard. While Trump has publicly disavowed Project 2025, its creators say he is privately supportive of the initiative.

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration programs at Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

Warriedar Resources

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).

Gold letters spelling "Fed," gold coins and US flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance

Gold reached yet another record high at the end of last week, crossing US$2,500 per ounce for the first time.

The yellow metal stayed above that key level until experiencing a pullback on Thursday (August 22), but breached US$2,500 again on Friday (August 23) morning. Gold is seeing support from quickly increasing confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next gathering, which is scheduled for September.

The central bank's July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday (August 21), show the "vast majority" of participants believe it will be appropriate to do so if economic data continues to show inflation is declining.

