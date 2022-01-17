Gold Investing News
Gold Bull Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Photo of the RC drill rig positioned and drilling its first 2022 drill hole west of North Hill, within ...

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Photo of the RC drill rig positioned and drilling its first 2022 drill hole west of North Hill, within Sandman.

Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca .


Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

