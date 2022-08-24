GamingInvesting News

The boom in Crypto, Blockchain and NFTs have become the subject of healthy skepticism. Scammers, flooded markets and dodgy, insecure blockchains have resulted in more than reduced market confidence: it has jeopardized whole newly developed ecosystems. But now a team of gamers, technologists and experienced entrepreneurs have 'flipped the script'.

GOATED, BUILT FOR GAMERS

GOATED's goal is to create a simple, safe, trusted, transparent and reliable platform for competitive gamers and content creators and their millions of fans and followers. GOATED rewards and supports the worldwide gamer community by developing innovative, valuable, yet affordable, digital collectable products, incentives and engagement opportunities. Fans can sell, trade and share their collectables on the goated.gg platform. Launching on the Solana Blockchain (one of the least-expensive and least energy consuming blockchains), GOATED combines gamer know-how and experience with the passion of their fans and followers.

What makes GOATED different from all the other projects that we have seen thus far? The GOATED developer team has analyzed the mistakes of previous NFT startups and has developed innovative ways for competitive gamers, content creators, along with their fans, to earn rewards by engaging with and supporting their favorite gamers and each other while easily collecting and trading unique, exclusive GamerClips, GamerCards and GamerCoins created by their favorite competitive gamers and content creators. Bruce Edward Spector , founder of GOATED, calls the GOATED methods Engage to Earn™.

The goated.gg roadmap will enable gamers to connect with their millions of fans and followers via Engage to Earn, a breakthrough model that allows gamers to earn rewards for what gamers already love doing. Engage to Earn will include: Watch to Earn, Comment to Earn, Collect to Earn, Trade to Earn, Stake to Earn, Subscribe to Earn, Follow to Earn, Nominate to Earn, Vote to Earn, and Share to Earn.

GOATED gamers and content creators also receive the highest percentage of primary sales of their NFTs of any marketplace operating today. GOATED Gamers and Content Creators are also paid continuing, perpetual royalties on all secondary market sales of their GOATED NFTs on the GOATED Marketplace (and other compatible marketplaces). GOATED members will also receive future rewards from their favorite GOATED creators in the form of GOATED CreatorCoins and royalties attached to their NFT collections.

GOATED hopes to finally bring some long-awaited trust, transparency, fairer and more equitable rewards, real value and confidence to the worldwide gamer community and the developing blockchain and NFT market.

https://goated.gg/
Media Contact: bruce@goated.gg or monika@goated.gg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goatedgg-launches-flipping-the-script-in-favor-of-gamers-301611670.html

SOURCE GOATED, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, has collaborated with the world's first basketball developer, Spalding, to unveil the limited-edition ROG x Spalding basketball .

ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

ROG and Spalding have a long history of providing athletes with high-performance equipment that allows them to perform and compete at their best, both on and off the court. Constructed of a hand-bonded synthetic composite, the ROG x Spalding basketball is built from the ground up with materials that meet exacting ROG standards. With its snakeskin-embossed surface, black finish, and pixelated markings, it makes an unforgettable style statement. An included ROG drawstring bag protects the ball as it is taken to and from the court, and its custom stand holds it securely when it is on display.

To celebrate the release of the ROG x Spalding basketball, ASUS will be teaming up with basketball superstar Seth Curry with a special livestream event.

Livestream with Seth Curry

Seth is passionate about bridging the gap between gaming and sports culture, so he's excited to see ROG and Spalding team up for our new basketball. "Gaming and sports culture has always been connected, with so many players gaming and bringing their setups on the road," Seth explained. "The competitiveness of sports culture also translates to gaming, especially in the online community." Learn more about Seth's passion for gaming and PC building here .

On August 27th , online fans can tune into a Call of Duty livestream with Seth Curry starting at 4PM PT / 6PM CT / 7PM ET on the ROG Twitch Channel . Watch the livestream closely to learn how to enter for a chance to win some major prizes in chat. Prizes include an ROG x Spalding basketball, a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets Jersey, an ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, several ROG branded swag kits, and finally a premium gaming peripherals kit that includes an ROG Chakram Core mouse, an ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard and an ROG Delta S Animate headset.

ROG x Spalding basketball at PAX West 2022
The ROG x Spalding basketball will be displayed at the Seattle Convention Center, in Seattle, WA starting on September 2-5th . Stop by the ROG booth (#817) booth for a close look at the basketball, play on the latest ROG products and enter the daily raffle to win amazing prizes. Three lucky winners will have an opportunity to win a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets jersey. Make sure to visit the booth to learn how to enter the giveaways.

To learn more about upcoming events with Seth Curry , visit www.asus.com/event/pcdiy/us/ .

For more information about ASUS, visit www.asus.com/us.

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (PRNewsfoto/ASUS Republic of Gamers)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-republic-of-gamers-teams-up-with-seth-curry-to-celebrate-the-release-of-rog-x-spalding-basketball-301611412.html

SOURCE ASUS Republic of Gamers

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Valhallan Acquires United Federation of Esports Athletes , Becomes Largest Youth Esports Franchise

Valhallan Continues Aggressive Growth, Providing Capabilities to a Broader Audience and Never-Before-Seen Esports Opportunities to Students

Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league - solidifying Valhallan as the largest youth esports franchise in the country. The UFEA is a youth esports league designed for high school students that encourages camaraderie among players and further opportunities in the esports industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G and SmileDirectClub Present SmileXP: A Series That Showcases The Transformational Power of a Smile

One Lucky Winner Will Win Free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner Treatment

Global esports organization Gen.G today announced its new partnership with SmileDirectClub the next generation oral care company, to present "SmileXP," a three episode series over six months to track your favorite streamers' progress towards a straighter, healthier and more confident smile. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 1.7 million customers around the world achieve a new smile, furthering its goal of enabling access to a smile each and every person loves, by making it accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone. With SmileDirectClub and Gen.G both appealing to the teenage demographic, the partnership seamlessly came together and will also feature a social sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner the grand prize of free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner treatment *.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DFI Unveils ATX Motherboard ICX610-C621A Facilitating the Integration of AI Computing

- DFI, the global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries, unveils a server-grade ATX motherboard, designed for Intel® Ice Lake platform, powered by the 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, and equipped with ultra-high speed computing that can support up to 205W. ICX610-C621A also comes with built-in Intel® Speed Select Technology (Intel® SST), which provides an excellent load balancing between CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to effectively distribute CPU resource, stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. As a result, it improves the performance by 1.46 times compared to previous generation.

Featuring powerful performance, the offers three PCIe x 16, two PCIe x8 slots and one M.2 Key and enables ultra-performance computing, AI workload and deep learning, specifically for high-end inspection equipment, such as AOI, CT, and MRI application. The ICX610 also supports ECC RDIMM up to 512 GB 3200 MHZ, enhances high end performance for advanced inspection equipment and improves efficiency.

Regarding the AI inference performance, with the boost from Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), the inference for production line and medical inspection equipment has been improved by 1.56 times compared to the previous generation, producing more accurate and reliable automated inspection result.

Through the upgraded 10Gbps high-speed network, large high-resolution images can be quickly transmitted, accelerating the communication and cooperation between machines (M2M).The ICX610-C621A can help equipment manufacturers and users to further realize true Industry 4.0 automation.

Highlight Features:

Main features of ICX610:

  • The 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with the Intel® C621A chipset
  • Various expansion ports: 3 PCIe x16 (Gen 4), 2 PCIe x8 (Gen 4), and 1 M . 2 M key

Main applications:

  • Factory automation
    ○  AOI flaw detection
    ○  AI imaging
  • Healthcare
    ○  Medical imaging
    ○  AI diagnostics and assistance

For more product information, please visit: http://www.dfi.com/product/index/1540

Follow Us on LinkedIn:

【DFI LinkedIn】 https://www.linkedin.com/company/dfi-inc/

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and  premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industry Automation , Medical , Gaming , Transportation , Energy , mission-critical, and intelligent retail. Find out more about DFI at https://www.dfi.com .

CONTACT: DFI MARCOM, dfimarcom@dfi.com , 886-2-2697-2986

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfi-unveils-atx-motherboard-icx610-c621a-facilitating-the-integration-of-ai-computing-301611398.html

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c1539.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer partners with leading lifestyle energy drink producer, CELSIUS®

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has partnered with lifestyle energy drink producer CELSIUS ® to curate a campaign promoting CELSIUS ® products across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Featuring Gamelancer influencers, content for the 6-figure campaign will be produced by Gamelancer and broadcast across its @Gaming, @Gamer, @Egirl, and @Gamelancer channels. Content will also be distributed across Playmaker's Instagram network. Playmaker is a strategic partner of Gamelancer, and this campaign will be the 4 th co-broadcast campaign Gamelancer has launched with Playmaker this year.

Having recently entered into a distribution prtnership with PepsiCo, CELSIUS ® is focused on driving significant engagement amongst the gaming community. Utilizing Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, matched with Playmakers massive Instagram network, the combined offering will market CELSIUS ® products to a massive audience of over 50 million followers on owned & operated channels.

"We couldn't be more excited for this partnership with CELSIUS. They are a category leader and have built an iconic brand with an authentic voice and engaged community. Naturally this is the perfect product millions of gamers and athletes across social deserve to know about and we're excited to spearhead that initiative at scale." – Razvan Romanescu , Co-founder 7 Chief Strategy Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS ® . A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS ® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS ® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS ® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-partners-with-leading-lifestyle-energy-drink-producer-celsius-301611348.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c2241.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT FUNDING

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), today announced that it has received CAD$802,275 in secured debt from various private lenders.  The debt is repayable on demand by the lenders at any time on or after the earlier of (i) November 30, 2022 or (ii) the date on which the Company closes an equity financing with gross proceeds of at least US$2,000,000 . Lenders of this debt also received common share purchase warrants entitling them to acquire an aggregate of 8,022,750 common shares of Swarmio at $0.05 per share for up to 5 years. All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. The net proceeds of this debt offering will be used for short term working capital and general corporate purposes.

Swarmio Media Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Swarmio to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include the anticipated benefits to Swarmio's customers from the use of Swarmio's platform, Swarmio's expectations as to revenue growth and timing of revenues, the expectation to deploy Swarmio's platform in new regions and with new customers,  expected use of proceeds from the financing and the possibility for raising additional funds.   Different customers may experience different benefits from the sue of Swarmio's platform.  Swarmio's revenues may not grow and its platform may not be adopted by new customers or in new regions for many reasons outside the control of Swarmio.   Circumstances may necessitate or make it desirable that Swarmio use the proceeds of the offering for different purposes than described above.  Additional financings may not be available on terms favourable to the Company, or at all. A failure to obtain additional funding could prevent the Company from making expenditures that may be required to implement the Company growth strategy and grow or maintain the Company's operations. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Swarmio does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c3484.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

