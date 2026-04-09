GOAT Industries Announces Resignation Of Auditor

GOAT Industries Announces Resignation Of Auditor

(TheNewswire)

GOAT Industries Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 9, 2026 - TheNewswire GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) announces that WDM Chartered Professional Accountants ("WDM") has resigned as the auditor of the Company, effective April 6, 2026.

 

The Company has accepted the resignation of WDM and has commenced a process to identify and appoint a successor auditor. The Company will provide a further update once a successor auditor has been appointed.

 

There were no reservations or modified opinions in WDM's auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 or 2023.

 

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company will file a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from WDM and the Company, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.


About Goat Industries Ltd.

GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's continuous disclosure filings are available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cornish

Head Office

Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3

Telephone

1-204-801-3613

Website

www.goatindustries.co

Email

info@goatindustries.co

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's intention to identify and appoint a successor auditor and make all required filings under Canadian securities laws in connection with WDM's resignation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, and the appointment of a new auditor described herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brandscse:goatemerging tech investing
GOAT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands

A Portal to the Blue Economy

A Portal to the Blue Economy Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

Video - CEO Clips: Quimbaya Gold Targets Discovery in Colombia's Historic Antioquia Mining District

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Related News

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Resolution Soars on US Antimony Permitting Support

gold investing

Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now

precious metals investing

Mount Hope Mining Advances Mount Solitary as Results Exceed Expectations

Gold Outlook: World Edition

gold investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

gold investing

G Mining Ventures Strikes Deal to Acquire G2 Goldfields