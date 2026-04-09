GOAT Industries Announces Resignation Of Auditor

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 9, 2026 - TheNewswire GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) announces that WDM Chartered Professional Accountants ("WDM") has resigned as the auditor of the Company, effective April 6, 2026.
The Company has accepted the resignation of WDM and has commenced a process to identify and appoint a successor auditor. The Company will provide a further update once a successor auditor has been appointed.
There were no reservations or modified opinions in WDM's auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 or 2023.
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company will file a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from WDM and the Company, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's continuous disclosure filings are available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's intention to identify and appoint a successor auditor and make all required filings under Canadian securities laws in connection with WDM's resignation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, and the appointment of a new auditor described herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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