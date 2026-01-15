GOAT Industries Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - January 15, 2026 GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective January 15, 2026.
The Company has successfully completed the OTC Markets Group qualification review process, and no further comments were raised following final review. With the reinstatement of trading on the OTCQB, GOAT expects to continue enhancing its visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish
Head Office Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5 Telephone 1-204-801-3613
Website www.goatindustries.co
Email info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's common shares trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and the Company's expectations regarding increased visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "may", "could", "would" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and regulatory requirements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on management's expectations as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.