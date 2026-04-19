GOAT Industries Announces Appointment of Successor Auditor

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - April 19, 2026 GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Horizon Assurance LLP ("Horizon") as the Company's new auditor, effective April 10, 2026.
As previously announced on April 9, 2026, WDM Chartered Professional Accountants ("WDM") resigned as the auditor of the Company effective April 6, 2026. The Company subsequently undertook a process to identify a successor auditor and has now completed that process with the appointment of Horizon.
The appointment of Horizon as the successor auditor has been approved by the Company's audit committee and board of directors.
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from WDM and Horizon, under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's expectations regarding its auditor and related filings. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's strategic plans and regulatory filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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