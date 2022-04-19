Life Science NewsInvesting News

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive . A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2022 . SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia ...

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2022 .

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FB LCID ABBV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 6, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV ) securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their AbbVie investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TASK, AFRM and ABBV - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GRAB, MYPS and AUPH

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VRT, ABBV and SDIG

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×