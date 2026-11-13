GlobalFoundries breaks ground on first new semiconductor fab under landmark U.S.-Japan initiative

GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today joined U.S. and Japanese government officials, state and local leaders, customers, partners, employees and community members to break ground on the first new semiconductor manufacturing facility planned for its Malta, New York, site under a landmark U.S.-Japan initiative. The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on a new 300mm fab and a first-of-its-kind model that brings together Japanese investment with GF's technology and manufacturing expertise to expand trusted U.S. semiconductor capacity and support growing demand across automotive, industrial and connected infrastructure markets.

The groundbreaking follows GF's Oct. 14 announcement that it was selected as the technology provider and operator for two new fabs at its Malta site under a U.S.-Japan initiative providing up to $21 billion in funding. Japan will provide the investment, while GF will contribute its differentiated technologies, manufacturing expertise and proven operational capabilities. An initial investment of approximately $10 billion, supported with $570 million in incentives from New York State is accelerating construction of the first fab, which is expected to come online in 2029. An additional investment of approximately $10 billion will support a second fab as the project advances.

When fully operational, the first fab is expected to add approximately 900,000 300mm wafers of annual U.S. manufacturing capacity, with a second fab adding approximately the same amount. The new capacity will expand GF's ability to support customers worldwide with foundational semiconductors for automotive, industrial and connected infrastructure applications.

"Today, we're putting shovels in the ground and turning an ambitious partnership into reality," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "This first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the strengths of the United States, Japan and GF to expand trusted semiconductor manufacturing at a scale that matters. We're proud to build on our long history in New York and deliver the capacity, technology and supply chain resilience our customers and both nations need for the future."

"We've spent years building something special here in Malta, and this investment is a recognition of what our team has accomplished," said Grant McEwan, Vice President and General Manager, Malta, New York Fab, GlobalFoundries. "We have a world-class workforce, proven manufacturing capabilities and the infrastructure to grow, all at one of the nation's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing sites. This next chapter will create opportunities for thousands of people, strengthen our community and help ensure the Capital Region remains at the center of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing for decades to come."

The two-fab initiative is expected to create about 27,000 construction and ecosystem jobs and more than 1,000 high-skilled manufacturing jobs in New York's Capital Region. GF is working with schools, colleges, universities and workforce development organizations to build the next generation of semiconductor talent needed to support the region's continued growth.

"New York is building the future of American semiconductor manufacturing, and today's groundbreaking marks another major step forward for our state and the Capital Region," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "With up to a $21 billion investment, more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs and thousands of construction jobs, GlobalFoundries is demonstrating what is possible when we invest in our workforce and growing technology industries. This expansion will strengthen our domestic supply chains, create new opportunities for New Yorkers and help ensure that the chips powering our economy are made right here in New York." 

"GlobalFoundries breaking ground on the first of up to two new cutting-edge chip fabs makes even clearer that Upstate New York is the chip hub of the country, creating new jobs and unleashing immense economic energy for Upstate New York and the nation," said U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer. "I fought to pass my CHIPS & Science Law to make this Upstate economic resurgence possible. Today, we are seeing that vision become reality as decades of manufacturing loss are replaced by a future where technologies the world needs will be proudly stamped ‘Made in Upstate New York.'"

"Through hard work and critical investments, we have made New York's Capital Region a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing," said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "This new initiative will create thousands of good-paying construction and manufacturing jobs, strengthening the Upstate economy for years to come. Today's announcement will ensure New York stays at the center of America's domestic chip manufacturing boom and that we have trusted and assured supply chains built right here at home."

"I've long believed in our Capital Region's potential to be a pioneer in chips development and manufacturing powerhouse, and have worked hard to drive investments that unlock that full potential," Congressman Paul Tonko (NY-20) said. "Today's groundbreaking opens an extraordinary new chapter and further secures our region as the leader in this industry. I applaud this partnership that will create thousands of good-paying, union jobs, expand trusted domestic manufacturing capacity, and strengthen the supply chains our economy and national security depend on."

A livestream of the event will be available for replay following the event here.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power‑efficient and high‑performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high‑growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Media contact

Kenneth Craig
GlobalFoundries
kenneth.craig@gf.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GFSNASDAQ: GFS
GFS
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Energy Technologies

Results of Rights Issue

Keep Reading...
PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

Related News

gold investing

Altius to Add Copper, Lithium Royalties with TNR Gold Deal

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

precious metals investing

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

precious metals investing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces Strategic Review of Non-Core Exploration Projects and $15 Million Private Placement

precious metals investing

Heliostar Presents Q3 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Mine Operating Earnings and Cash Balance