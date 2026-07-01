GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company's second quarter 2026 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company's financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

© 2026 GlobalFoundries Inc. GF®, GlobalFoundries®, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

For further information, please contact:

ir@gf.com


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