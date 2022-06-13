GamingInvesting News

GEF delegation confirms announcement at the Season 2022 kick-off of Global Esports Tour in Dubai

The Global Esports Federation has confirmed Dubai as the host city for the GEF's flagship Global Esports Games 2025 while the GEF delegation, led by CEO, Paul J. Foster was at the Season 2022 LIVE kick-off of the Global Esports Tour staged at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 9-11 .

The landmark announcement was made in the presence Abdulla Al Gurg , Vice-President of Emirates Esports, Chair of GEF Digital Transformation Commission and Founder of Esports Management Group (EMG), the Secretary-General, Saeed Al Taher , and Board Members of Emirates Esports, in front of a capacity crowd at the GET Dubai.

The GEF delegation, comprising GEF Vice-President, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud ; GEF Board Members, Adrian Lismore and Hala Ghandour ; as well as Alper Afshin Özdemir, President of the Turkish Esports Federation; and Paulo Ribas , President of the Brazil Esports Federation, attended a series of meetings and events in the United Arab Emirates as Dubai was confirmed as the host for the GEG 2025.

"Congratulations Dubai and the people of the United Arab Emirates . The Global Esports Federation is delighted to confirm Dubai as the host of our global flagship property – the Global Esports Games – in December 2025 . Once again, the eyes of the world, the energy, and passion of our #worldconnected community will light up Dubai , the UAE, and the region," expressed Chris Chan , President of the GEF .

"We are excited to see the incredible progress since our signing of a Strategic Framework Agreement with Emirates Esports at Expo 2020 Dubai last November, to unlock opportunities and develop esports in the region. The world will once again unite in Dubai with the city confirmed to host the Global Esports Games in 2025," said Paul J. Foster , CEO of the GEF .

"The whole world knows that Dubai is a great host and offers an epic world-class setting. We can't wait to see athletes from across the world – standing on center stage at the GEF Arena in December 2025 – as they compete for the glory of their home country flag, the fans at home and in the stands, and the chance to show the world their many skills, talents, their personal journey and desire to compete," he added.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Top American Gamer Celebrity Jerome Backs The gDEX Metaverse With His 9 million Followers

The revolutionary Play to Earn gaming platform www.gDEXmetaverse.com (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) today revealed that star gamer Jerome ASF is a key Advisor at gDEX in an initiative to build the platform that not only exceeds expectations but builds endless possibilities for all. gDEX has already created major ripples in the Metaverse with its one-of-a-kind offering to gamers, creators, and guilds.

As an Advisor to the gDEX, Jerome brings his vast experience and understanding of the gaming industry's many nuances, the gaps yet to be addressed, the impact that gDEX can have on mainstream gaming, and in charting a future roadmap for the platform along with other visionaries.

"We are incredibly proud  of this partnership with Jerome. His unique style inspires our teams to further push the limits on user experience and in solving several unmet needs of the gaming community. The gDEX team is set to change the way gamers, creators and guilds engage with the multiverse in the play to earn world," said J.D. Salbego, Founder & CEO, gDEX Multiverse. Jerome ASF ( Jerome Aceti ) continues to be a massive online gaming celebrity, with multiple YouTube channels attracting millions of subscribers and fans. Jerome's engaging content includes gaming videos, unique challenges, and interactions. His  huge fan base is in awe of the excellent gaming strategies that he shares with them from time to time, which most of them find hard to crack. His channels are packed with high entertainment quotients and have played a key role in fueling the gaming culture with such vigor.

When asked about his new advisory role, Jerome said, "I am so excited to be an advisor for the gDex platform! I believe it will define the future of gaming and drive us into the future of web3."

Jerome's 9 million-strong followers and 2 billion+ content views are a clear testimony of his leadership in the industry. Joining in as an Advisor, Jerome has placed his trust, and that of his followers, into gDEX's transformative vision for the gaming industry.

About the Gaming Icon, Jerome ASF:

Jerome's YouTube career began over 14 years ago with a vlog channel started with friends. Quickly he transitioned to his true passion of gaming, rapidly growing an audience 10 years ago on the game Minecraft. Over the years he has been able to work with many AAA brands across a variety of genres. Jerome runs separate channels for variety gaming and Roblox. He brings to these channels the same excitement and vigor that has driven his career for 14 years.

Jerome's established following is also the gDEX metaverse's potential user base – from established game studios with existing titles looking to tokenize their gaming assets into NFTs and use a robust tokenized gaming economy, to game developers who want to create whole casual games from the ground up, to gamers seeking reward-driven gaming NFTs in the open metaverse.

Connect with Jerome on his social media pages:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeromeASF
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeromeASF
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JeromeASF/about
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/JeromeAceti/

About The gDEX Metaverse:

The ground-breaking gDEX is the meeting point of three important segments: metaverses, gaming, and DeFi, each with its own promising market and exponential opportunity.

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse. gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximize the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

Learn more about gDEX Metaverse here:

Website: https://gdexmetaverse.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gDEXMetaverse
Discord: https://discord.gg/gdexmetaverse
Telegram: https://t.me/gdexmetaverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegdexmetaverse

NetEase Releases NARAKA: BLADEPOINT on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Xbox Game Pass for Global Audience on June 23

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") and Xbox today announced that NARAKA: BLADEPOINT an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat game, will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Game Pass on June 23 and be available for pre-order beginning on June 12 . The announcement was officially unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 earlier today, marking a pivotal milestone for NetEase as it builds its position in the global console market.

Developed and published by NetEase, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT has been appreciated by over 10 million players worldwide since its release in last August, turning it into one of the best-selling PC games in 2021 globally. In this game, players can experience the excitement of melee combat and world exploration with their selected heroes and weapons, competing with other foes to be the last one standing. The launch of its console version represents the debut of NetEase's games on the Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, as well as the Company's first time participating in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Star Atlas Partners with MoonPay to Provide an Onramp for Next Wave of Metaverse Citizens

Star Atlas, partners with MoonPay to support the ability of all Star Atlas citizens, whether they be MUD or USTUR, to make in-game purchases with fiat

- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced a partnership with MoonPay, enabling players to purchase NFTs and in-game currency ATLAS instantly with a credit card. MoonPay is the leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider and will be responsible for facilitating fiat-to-crypto payments within the Star Atlas ecosystem.

Meta Dog World Innovates Dog Racing Betting Industry Through Blockchain Technology

Making dog racing great again in a new digital form that is cruelty-free

Meta Dog World the blockchain race-to-earn NFT dog racing metaverse, is opening the gates to its initial non-fungible token (NFT) offering, with the team aiming to digitize and gamify the sport with over 100 years of history . Meta Dog World is revolutionizing the industry via its use of the blockchain.

Gen.G and Nimble Neuron Kick Off Season 6 of Eternal Return with Cobalt Protocol - A New Game Mode for Returning Vets and New Players

16 invited streamers will participate in the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational on June 26 to showcase new game mode and win prizes for their community

Video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of Cobalt Protocol, a new game mode to be included in Season 6 of Eternal Return . In partnership with Global esports organization Gen.G they also unveiled plans for 32 content creators to participate in the Cobalt Protocol Streamer Invitational on June 26 to engage their fans and have the opportunity to win prizes for the community.

