Global Energy Metals Highlights Identification Of Prominent Radiometric Anomalies At Charlot-Neely Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)
Seven prominent radiometric anomalies identified from preliminary airborne data over project subject to Global Energy Metals' 0.5% NSR royalty
Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to highlight the identification of seven prominent radiometric anomalies from preliminary airborne geophysical data collected over the Charlot-Neely Lake uranium project in northern Saskatchewan
The Charlot-Neely Lake project forms part of Terra North Resources Corp.'s ("Terra North") 594 km² Saskatchewan uranium portfolio, over which Global Energy Metals holds a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty.
The results were announced by Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra Balcanica") (CSE: TERA), which owns a 39.5% equity interest in Terra North.
Highlights
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Seven prominent uranium-thorium radiometric anomalies have been detected from preliminary north-south tie-line data at Charlot-Neely Lake.
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The anomalies were identified during an ongoing 2,441 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey covering approximately 163.7 km².
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One of the strongest preliminary radiometric responses occurs north of Neely Lake, an area previously reported to host uranium-bearing outcrops grading up to 0.8% U₃O₈
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The preliminary anomalies were identified from widely spaced tie lines. The principal east-west flight lines are expected to provide substantially greater resolution and complete the radiometric dataset.
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Terra North intends to process and interpret the complete dataset as a precursor to ground truthing and drill-target definition
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Global Energy Metals holds a 0.5% NSR royalty across Terra North's Saskatchewan uranium portfolio, providing GEMC shareholders with exposure to potential exploration success without GEMC directly funding the underlying exploration program.
Mitchell Smith, President and CEO, Director of Global Energy Metals commented:
"These preliminary results are an encouraging first indication of the exploration potential underlying Global Energy Metals' uranium royalty portfolio. Identifying seven prominent radiometric anomalies from the initial tie-line data, before completion and interpretation of the higher-resolution principal flight lines, provides Terra North with several compelling areas for further investigation."
"From GEMC's perspective, this is exactly the type of value creation our royalty and project-generation strategy is designed to capture. We retain a 0.5% NSR royalty across Terra North's 594 km² Saskatchewan uranium portfolio while the underlying assets are advanced through partner-funded exploration. As additional geophysical data is collected, targets are refined and ultimately tested through drilling, GEMC shareholders maintain exposure to potential discovery upside without Global Energy Metals funding the exploration expenditures."
"With uranium increasingly recognized as strategically important to energy security and the expansion of nuclear power, we believe exposure to prospective uranium assets in Saskatchewan represents a valuable component of Global Energy Metals' diversified critical-minerals portfolio."
Early Results Highlight Exploration Potential at Charlot-Neely Lake
The airborne program is being conducted by Special Projects Inc. using a focused gamma-ray spectrometer and high-resolution magnetic system.
According to Terra Balcanica, preliminary data collected from the north-south oriented tie lines has already identified seven prominent radiometric anomalies interpreted as potentially related to uranium-bearing sources. Several of the responses occur along prominent northeast-southwest trending conductive features.
Importantly, these results represent only the preliminary tie-line component of the survey. The principal flight lines are being flown at significantly tighter spacing and are expected to provide a more detailed radiometric gradient across the project area.
The survey is also providing new magnetic information across Charlot-Neely Lake. Preliminary magnetic data has broadly distinguished two major geological domains separated by the northeast-southwest trending Black Bay Fault, an important regional structural feature extending approximately 20 strike-length kilometres through the project claims.
The complete dataset is expected to assist Terra North in integrating historical uranium occurrences, structural geology, radiometric responses and magnetic information to prioritize areas for follow-up exploration.
Global Energy Metals' Uranium Royalty Exposure
Global Energy Metals maintains exposure to Terra North's Saskatchewan uranium portfolio through a 0.5% NSR royalty covering:
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Charlot-Neely Lake
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Fontaine Lake
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Snowbird
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South Pendleton
The royalty covers a combined portfolio of approximately 594 km² of uranium-prospective claims in and around Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
The Company believes the identification of prominent radiometric anomalies at Charlot-Neely Lake provides an early demonstration of the potential value embedded within this royalty position.
Terra North holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in Charlot-Neely Lake from Fulcrum Metals Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of AIM listed Fulcrum Metals plc., subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements.
Multiple Targets in an Established Uranium District
Charlot-Neely Lake is located approximately 20 kilometres north of Uranium City, along the northwestern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Historical exploration across the project claims has identified approximately a dozen radiometric anomalies, including reported rock-chip samples grading greater than 6% U₃O₈ and historical outcrop readings exceeding 13,000 counts per second. The property also encompasses approximately 20 strike-length kilometres of the Black Bay Fault.
Terra Balcanica reported that one of the strongest anomalies identified from the preliminary airborne survey occurs north of Neely Lake, where historical outcrops of uranium mineralization grading up to 0.8% U₃O₈ have previously been reported.
The full airborne dataset will be processed and interpreted to support ground-truthing and the definition of potential drill targets.
Readers are cautioned that radiometric anomalies are geophysical responses and are not, by themselves, evidence of an economic uranium deposit. Further exploration, including ground investigation and potentially drilling, will be required to determine their geological significance.
For additional details regarding the preliminary results, readers are encouraged to review Terra Balcanica's September 4, 2026 news release.
The Growing Importance of Royalties and Strategic Investments
Royalties and strategic investments continue to play an increasingly important role within the Global Energy Metals business model.
The Company believes royalties provide an attractive form of mineral asset exposure by allowing participation in exploration success, resource growth and potential future production while reducing the capital requirements and operating risks associated with directly funding and operating mineral projects.
The advancement of Terra North's Saskatchewan uranium portfolio illustrates this strategy in practice: third-party exploration capital is being deployed across assets over which GEMC retains long-term royalty exposure.
Global Energy Metals continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its portfolio of royalties, strategic investments and project interests across commodities considered important to electrification, energy security and the global transition toward a new energy economy.
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
About Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mitchell Smith"
Chief Executive Officer & Director
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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