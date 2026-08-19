Global Energy Metals Highlights Advancement of Terra Balcanica's Athabasca Basin Uranium Portfolio

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to highlight the commencement of a significant airborne geophysical exploration program by portfolio company Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra Balcanica") (CSE: TERA) and its subsidiary, Terra North Resources Corp. ("Terra North"), across the Charlot-Neely Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin
Terra North has engaged Special Projects Inc. ("SPI") to conduct a high-resolution combined radiometric and magnetic survey over the 163.7 km² Charlot-Neely Lake project. The approximately three-week program will cover 2,441 line-kilometres at 75-metre line spacing and is designed to improve understanding of basement geology, identify and refine uranium-related anomalies and support the prioritization of targets for follow-up exploration and drilling.
The work represents an important advancement for Terra North as it systematically evaluates its 594 km² uranium-prospective portfolio in and around the Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium-producing jurisdictions. Terra North has indicated that the airborne data will be integrated with existing geophysical information to identify target zones for ground truthing in early 2027 and assist with drill-target prioritization.
For more information please refer to Terra Balcanica news release dated August 19, 2026 linked here.
Global Energy Metals' Uranium Royalty Exposure
Global Energy Metals maintains exposure to this growing uranium opportunity through a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty covering Terra North's Saskatchewan uranium project portfolio, including:
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Charlot-Neely Lake
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Fontaine Lake
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Snowbird
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South Pendleton
The Company's royalty interest provides shareholders with exposure to exploration success across a sizeable land position in the Athabasca Basin without requiring Global Energy Metals to directly fund the underlying exploration expenditures.
Terra North holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Project from Fulcrum Metals Canada Ltd. subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements (see GEMC news release dated July 3rd, 2024).
Mitchell Smith, President and CEO, Director of Global Energy Metals commented:
"We are pleased to see Terra Balcanica and Terra North advancing systematic exploration across this highly prospective uranium portfolio. The commencement of the Charlot-Neely Lake airborne program is an important step in converting historical exploration data and regional geological information into modern, high-resolution targets that can ultimately be tested on the ground and through drilling."
"From Global Energy Metals' perspective, our 0.5% NSR royalty provides an attractive way for shareholders to participate in the potential discovery and development of uranium resources across the portfolio. With nuclear energy receiving renewed global support and uranium remaining strategically important to energy security, we believe exposure to quality uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin represents a compelling long-term opportunity."
Multiple Targets Across a Premier Uranium District
The Charlot-Neely Lake project is located approximately 20 kilometres north of Uranium City along the northwestern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Terra Balcanica reports that the project hosts approximately a dozen historical radiometric anomalies, including rock-chip results of up to >6% U₃O₈ and historical outcrop readings exceeding 13,000 counts per second (cps). The property also contains approximately 20 strike-length kilometres of the Black Bay Fault within the project claims.
Terra North plans to conduct additional airborne geophysical coverage across the remaining portions of its portfolio, including the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, South Pendleton and Fontaine Lake claims.
Terra North is also advancing preparations for a going-public transaction and currently anticipates completing a reverse-takeover transaction and listing on a Canadian stock exchange in Q4 2026.
The Growing Importance of Royalties and Strategic Investments
Royalties and strategic investments continue to play an increasingly important role within the GEMC business model.
Global Energy believes royalties represent one of the most attractive forms of mineral asset exposure. They provide participation in exploration success, resource growth and potential future production while minimizing capital requirements and operating risk.
Similarly, strategic equity positions allow shareholders to participate in the advancement of complementary projects and companies while providing additional optionality across the broader portfolio.
As the GEMC portfolio evolves, the Company expects royalty interests and strategic investments to become increasingly important contributors to shareholder value creation.
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
About Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mitchell Smith"
Chief Executive Officer & Director
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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