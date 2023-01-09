Global Atomic Provides Outlook for 2023 and Updates The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for the Dasa Project

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to provide its outlook for 2023 as well as inform shareholders of an update to its 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study completed for the Dasa Project located in the Republic of Niger (the "FS").
2023 will be a pivotal year for the Dasa Project as we continue to advance towards production with the following objectives:
Continue advancing underground development begun in November 2022
Update Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") to include 2022 16,000m drill program in Q1 2023
Receive Dasa Project Finance Term Sheet from Banking Syndicate end of Q1 2023
Complete Project Financing with Banking Syndicate end of Q2 2023
Complete updated capital costs and detailed engineering Q2 2023
Begin civil works and initiate plant construction in Q2 2023
Begin to extract uranium bearing ore in Q4 2023
Complete a DSO agreement with Orano Mining for ore shipments to the Somaïr Plant
Sign additional offtake agreements for Yellowcake deliveries
Continue with an aggressive Exploration Program at Dasa and Global Atomics' other properties in order to continue building the Company's uranium resource base
The banking syndicate for the project financing of the Dasa Project is advancing to completion of their due diligence. Terms for the project financing are now expected to be agreed upon by the end of Q1 2023. The final due diligence trip to site is scheduled for mid-January 2023 with senior level staff, which should constitute the final step in the due diligence process for the banking syndicate.
In January 2023 , the Company signed a definitive agreement with a major Western utility that replaces their Letter of Intent ("LOI") announced on October 5, 2022 . As per the LOI, the agreement represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025 valued at US$140 million .
Final drill core samples from the 2022 16,000-meter Dasa drill program are scheduled to be shipped to ALS Labs located in Vancouver, BC in January 2023 . As the drill program focused on Zones 1,2 and 3 of the FS Mine Plan (the "Mine Plan"), and areas proximal thereto. Probe and assay results received to date suggest a material increase in Mineral Resources due to the upgrade of a significant amount of Inferred Mineralization to the Measured and Indicated categories. Assuming all assays in a timely manner, the Company expects to update the MRE by the end of Q1 2023.
The Company has refiled the FS at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to clarify disclosure relating to inferred resources (the "Inferred Resources") in the Mine Plan, amongst other minor amendments. OSC staff required the application of "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan. In the FS, Inferred Resources represent 4.4% of total mineral resources to be mined in Phase 1. The impact of this grade change is summarized in the table below:
Original FS
Revised FS
Average mill feed grade (ppm)
5,184
5,267
Total production over 12-year Phase 1 mine plan (Mlb)
45.4
44.1
Average cash cost (US$/lb)
18.91
19.02
Average AISC 1 (US$/lb)
21.93
22.13
Internal After-tax Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US35/lb
22.7 %
22.3 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US35/lb
157
147
Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US50/lb
44.6 %
44.4 %
After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US50/lb
468
456
1.
All-in sustaining cost is a non-GAAP measure. AISC per pound of uranium represents mining, processing, site and offsite general and administrative costs, royalties and sustaining capital expenditures divided by the volume of uranium recovered.
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "The Phase 1 Mine Plan designed by the mining engineering team included a small quantity of Inferred Resources that contained a uranium grade of over 3,000ppm. This small amount of material was mined as part of the larger stope development and was not considered material. To satisfy comments received from OSC staff, Global Atomic has now given these resources a zero grade (0.0ppm) yet included all the mining and processing costs related to these Inferred Resources. This is a conservative approach and now satisfies the comments received from OSC staff. Conversion of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in the planned 2023 MRE update, is expected to generate material increase in Reserves ."
"The Dasa Project is the highest-grade uranium deposit currently under development in Africa and is expected to be in the lowest cost quartile among global uranium mines. We remain on track for Yellowcake deliveries to begin in Q1 2025. On December 15, 2022 , the U.S. Government announced a US$504 million grant to upgrade the surface transport infrastructure, including the port and road networks between the Port of Cotonou in Benin and Niamey , the capital of Niger . This is a significant positive development for the Benin - Niger supply route corridor as it demonstrates the U.S. Government's commitment to the region."
"While the economic returns defined in the Dasa Project's Phase 1 Feasibility Study are impressive, Phase 1 represents only 20% of the known resources in the Dasa deposit. Further growth potential is expected at Dasa as the deposit remains open along strike and at depth. In addition, Dasa is one of four deposits Global Atomic has discovered in Niger . In 2023, the Company also expects confirmation of the Isakanan deposit's suitability for ISL extraction, where, if viable, pregnant leach solution could be transported to the Dasa Project plant for processing."
QP Statement
The scientific and technical disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Andrew Pooley and John Edwards , each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Andrew Pooley is the Chairman of Bara Consulting. He has obtained a B. Eng (Hons) in Mining Engineering from Nottingham University in the UK, he is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. John Edwards is a Professional Metallurgist and is the Chief Metallurgist at METC Engineering Pty Ltd. having graduated with a BSc Hons in Mineral Processing Technology in 1985 from Camborne School of Mines, UK. He is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with over 35 years of experience as a metallurgist.
Disclosure in this news release pertaining to mineral resources has been reviewed and approved by Dmitry Pertel , M.Sc., MAIG, a "Qualified Person" as defined in in National Instrument 43-101. Dmitry is Principal Geologist with AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. of Australia. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist and a graduate of Saint Petersburg Mining University and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) with 34 years of work experience since graduation.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America.
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the financing process for the mine-permitted Madaouela uranium project in the Republic of Niger (the "Madaouela Project" or the "Project").
Following the announcement of the Project's Feasibility Study ("FS") results on 20 September 2022, GoviEx has been working with its financial advisors, Endeavour Financial ("Endeavour"), to develop the optimum financing solution for the Madaouela Project.
The initial phase involved Endeavour reviewing the FS technical and financial information and issuing a Project marketing document to prospective financiers to solicit interest in providing project related debt financing.
This initial phase is now complete and has resulted in a preliminary short-list of approximately 20 institutions who will now move forward with the detailed due diligence phase. Prospective project financiers include a mix of commercial banks, export credit agencies, development finance institutions, equipment suppliers and alternative finance providers.
Daniel Major, CEO, commented:
"We view the initial results from the project financing progress with Endeavour as very encouraging which we believe underlines the positive technical and financial results from the FS and the strong potential to source debt financing for the Madaouela Project. We continue to look to the future with confidence and will notify the market of milestones that we complete".
Prospective financiers will now be provided with additional information relating to the Company and Project through a virtual dataroom with the objective of obtaining formal expressions of interest ("EOIs"). Following receipt of EOIs, Endeavour and the Company intend to select a small group of preferred financiers to move forward into the detailed due diligence phase.
The project finance process is expected to take several months and is being run in parallel to discussions with utilities regarding offtake. The Company will provide updates on the financing process as it progresses.
About Endeavour Financial Limited (Cayman)
Endeavour Financial, with offices in London, UK, George Town, Cayman Islands and Vancouver, British Columbia, is one of the top mining financial advisory firms, with a record of success in the mining industry, specializing in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development-stage companies. Founded in 1988, Endeavour Financial has a well-established reputation of achieving success with over US$500 million in royalty and stream finance, US$4 billion in debt finance and US$28 billion in mergers and acquisitions. The Endeavour Financial team has diverse experience in both natural resources and finance, including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers and financiers.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.
Forward-looking statements include those related to: (i) the Company's ability to receive suitable EOIs; and (ii) the method and timing of the project finance process or offtake discussions related to the Madaouela Project.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the Company will be successful in its project debt financing and offtake plans for the Madaouela Projects; and (ii) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the inability of the Company to successfully complete its project debt financing and/or offtake plans for the Madaouela Project; (ii) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.
In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.
Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury (" Common Shares ").
Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Sales Agreement ") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the " Agents "), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.
The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and January 29, 2025 , unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.
The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 29, 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " U.S. Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the " U.S. Base Prospectus ") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") (File No. 333-266575) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the " Offering Documents ").
As outlined in the Offering Documents, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.
Potential investors should read the Offering Documents, Sales Agreement and other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.
About NexGen
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.
Copies of Offering Documents
The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting:
Virtu Americas LLC Attn Capital Markets 1633 Broadway | New York, NY 10019 ATM@Virtu.Com
Virtu ITG Canada Attn Capital Markets 222 Bay Street | Suite 1720 | Toronto, ON M5K 1B7 ATMCanada@Virtu.com
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the expected uses of the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .
Find out what experts say is ahead for uranium in 2023!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to know about in the new year.
Table of Contents:
Uranium Price 2022 Year-End Review
Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023
John Ciampaglia: Uranium Thesis Gaining Global Traction, Powerful Catalysts at Work
Peter Grandich: There's No Such Thing as a Sure Thing — but Uranium is Close
Top 3 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
“I have said for years … that an increase in the uranium price was inevitable, but maybe not imminent. I think now with the pace of Japanese restarts it's imminent and inevitable." — Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been." — Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors." — John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management
Uranium Outlook 2023
Uranium Price Forecasts 2023 and Top Uranium Stocks to Watch
After climbing 41 percent in 2021, uranium's rise was more muted this year. The energy fuel is set to end the year just 9.94 percent higher than its January start, but has still done well amid global economic turmoil and geopolitical strife.
Potential supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment added tailwinds to the market early in the year, propeling uranium prices to an 11 year high of US$64.47 per pound in April. Efforts to tame inflation eroded some of uranium’s value as the first half of the year neared its end, and prices slipped to US$46.92 at the end of May.
Positive fundamentals around the need for nuclear energy prevented uranium from falling below US$48 from June through December. Read on for more details on the commodity's quarter-by-quarter performance in 2022.
The year started with U3O8 trading for US$43.66 as leading uranium producer Kazakhstan faced civil unrest — protesters in the country took to the streets to voice their displeasure about issues such as energy costs.
By February 9, prices had fallen to US$43.15, their lowest point in 2022. However, Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine served as a growth catalyst, sending uranium values above US$50 by the beginning of March.
As tensions continued to intensify between Russia and Ukraine, concerns over the future of Russia’s role in the conversion and enrichment segment of the nuclear fuel cycle increased.
According to UxC, prices for conversion jumped from US$15 per kilogram of uranium to US$40, where they continue to hold.
“Conversion supply has become extremely tight and is expected to remain vulnerable to supply shocks over the next decade as production capacity has been reduced while demand is growing due to shifts in enricher tails assays,” UxC explains in a note.
The overview also points to several factors that could drive the market to unprecedented levels.
“Multiple issues have affected the supply side of the equation in recent years, including Honeywell's decision in 2017 to shutter its Metropolis conversion plant until 2023, Orano's delayed transition to its new COMURHEX II facilities, as well as impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” it reads. “As a result, prices for conversion services have risen to historical highs as of 2022.”
Before Q1 ended, U3O8 had broken past the US$60 mark for the first time since 2011.
The second quarter of the year saw uranium make its most pronounced price jump, adding 49 percent from its February low to an 11 year high of US$64.50 in April. The market continued to find support from the conflict in Ukraine, along with global efforts to combat rising greenhouse gas emissions.
Russia is responsible for 43 percent of global uranium enrichment capacity, and enrichment is a critical step in producing the material needed to feed nuclear reactors and generate electricity.
“Essentially, as the world is trying to pivot away and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, western utilities are trying to figure out how to secure alternative supply, and this is causing a real pinch point,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said during his keynote address at a summer uranium conference held by Red Cloud Financial Services.
The transition away from Russian enrichment may be easier said than done as Russia also possesses the largest share — roughly 40 percent — of the world’s conversion infrastructure.
The US, the world’s largest purchaser of uranium for nuclear reactors, relies on Russia for 20 percent of its converted uranium. Eradicating Russian supply from America has an estimated cost of over US$1 billion and would take time to come to fruition.
Domestically, the country has one conversion facility, Honeywell's Metropolis plant in Illinois, which was shuttered in 2017. In early 2021, Honeywell announced plans to restart the plant amid rising conversion prices.
Metropolis is scheduled to commence conversion in 2023.
Uranium prices ended the first half of 2022 in the US$50 range, a 13 percent uptick from January.
Q3 saw the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT) (TSX:U.UN,TSX:U.U) continue to amass pounds of U3O8.
“SPUT purchased more than 24 million pounds U3O8 in 2021, or about 25 percent of all spot purchases,” a UxC report states. “Through August 2022, the Trust has purchased an additional 16 million pounds U3O8 in the market.”
Currently, SPUT holds 59,269,000 pounds of U3O8 valued at US$2.84 billion.
By early September, the uranium prices were as high as US$53.63, their top H2 level. Pressure from the US Federal Reserve’s response to skyrocketing inflation kept most markets from making any meaningful gains in the fall.
A strong US dollar also impeded growth across all markets.
“For uranium, the U3O8 spot price fell 8.66 percent in September, physical uranium's largest monthly decline since March 2019,” wrote Jacob White, senior analyst at Sprott Asset Management. “Uranium miners followed suit, losing 16.17 percent, posting their worst monthly performance since the inception of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index in June 2017.”
Despite the poor September performance, the value of U3O8 remained above US$48 through October before rallying back to the US$53 threshold at the end of the month. The energy fuel’s resilience amid broad headwinds “belies the strong fundamentals of uranium markets," according to White.
“Year-to-date as of September 30, U3O8 conversion and enriched uranium prices have all significantly appreciated for both short- and long-term purchase contracts,” White wrote. In his opinion, the market is at a flux point.
“We believe that the current demand for uranium conversion and enrichment, coupled with a shift away from Russian suppliers, supports higher U3O8 uranium spot prices, ultimately benefiting uranium miners,” he said.
Although the current macroeconomic environment is adverse, Sprott Asset Management believes the “uranium bull market remains intact" and on track for continued growth. Future catalysts include the switch to green energy, the need for energy security and the proliferation of new nuclear reactor builds.
“Over the long term, increased demand in the face of an uncertain uranium supply will likely support a sustained bull market,” added White. “For investors, uranium miners have historically exhibited low/moderate correlation to many major asset classes, potentially providing portfolio diversification.”
Uranium price in Q4: Attitudes toward nuclear improve
The last quarter of 2022 began with U3O8 maintaining its US$48 price point. This level also seems to signify the new bottom for the market as values have remained at or above the threshold since July.
The spot price endured some volatility due to the Fed’s interest rate hiking regime, as well as strength in the US dollar, which hit a 20 year high and held in that territory through the penultimate month of the year.
On the flip side, prices benefited from positive attitudes toward nuclear energy at the United Nations' COP27 conference. While nuclear energy was formerly excluded from discourse around clean and green energy, this year’s conference included the importance of nuclear for attaining global emissions-reduction goals.
The event culminated in the global nuclear industry releasing a joint statement urging “decision makers to acknowledge and support the need for increased nuclear energy generation.” The group also called for more investment across the sector for new nuclear builds and the advancement of nuclear innovation.
“Nuclear energy has the highest capacity factor versus traditional and alternative energy sources and can complement renewable energy sources’ intermittency with reliable baseload power,” Sprott Asset Management’s White wrote in a December note.
Those factors allowed uranium to hold firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, but like most commodities it's still facing challenges. Sky-high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of uranium's upside potential in 2022; however, the market has seen support from supply concerns and other factors.
With 2023 quickly approaching, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about their expectations for uranium in the next 12 months. Read on to learn what they had to say about the industry.
2022 sets stage for bullish 2023 for uranium
Looking first at 2022, the market participants INN spoke to emphasized uranium's positive price action.
“Uranium — like lithium — has the most bullish fundamentals, coupled with bipartisan support globally,” said Gerardo Del Real, founder of Junior Resource Monthly and Junior Resource Trader. “Both suffered from years of underinvestment and both now enjoy surging demand that won’t be able to be brought online fast enough at current prices.”
Uranium and lithium are among the very few commodities that have posted annual gains this year, achieving upward momentum despite the economic upheaval that has weighed on markets for the majority of the calendar year.
For Lobo Tiggre, founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, uranium’s move was only a matter of time. “I think this was going to happen anyway, because the world’s largest producers cut back their output and BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are building nuclear power plants as fast as they can — but the war has accelerated the trend,” he told INN.
Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine sent the nuclear fuel market into overdrive as all three key segments — U3O8 supply, along with conversion and enrichment services — saw price growth. “With the New Iron Curtain cutting off Russian energy, the writing is on the wall, and it’s very bullish for uranium prices,” Tiggre commented.
Ukraine houses 15 operational nuclear reactors and four power plants that generate half the country’s electricity, and Russia's takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant created some concerns about potential damage. However, both Tiggre and Del Real emphasized that the plant's resilience is a positive sign.
“The real story is that despite the shelling of the Ukrainian power plant it has held up remarkably well and performed better than expected," Del Real said. “The uranium fundamentals are as bullish as I’ve ever seen them.”
Supply security will continue to take center stage
Procurement is an important element of energy security, and uranium supply is expected to stay in focus in 2023.
At the moment, nuclear power generated at the 438 reactors globally produces 10 percent of the world’s electricity, and that number is forecast to rise significantly over the next decade as about 60 new reactors come online.
There are another 96 reactors presently in the planning phase.
Securing steady supply of uranium that can be processed into nuclear fuel is especially vital to the energy transition, according to John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.
“The 434 odd reactors require about 180 million pounds of uranium each and every year for their fuel stock,” he said in November. “Primary production is about 130 million pounds, and next year it will probably go to 140 million to 145 million pounds.”
He went on to explain that the deficit can only be shored up with additional mined supply. However, with inflation driving costs up everywhere, uranium's price positivity may only be enough to restart shuttered projects — not build new mines.
“The costs have gone up significantly,” he said. “We think the cost — or the price that you would need to see in uranium to incent development of any new greenfield project — is somewhere between US$75 and US$100.”
During the last uranium bull market more than a decade ago, investors watched the spot price climb more than 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. This time around, the market has more fundamentals in its favor that are encouraging sustained price growth.
One of the most promising is the need for clean, uninterrupted energy. While solar and wind energy are considered green, they are susceptible to precarious weather situations, which are becoming more common.
“If you think about how reliable each of these different forms of energy is, nuclear is the highest at 92 percent,” the CEO said. “That means that 92 percent of the time, if you're running a nuclear power plant, it is generating electricity.”
On the other hand, that number drops to 42 percent when talking about hydroelectric power, and falls to 35 percent for wind and only 25 percent for solar. “Low greenhouse gas emissions are important, but reliability is equally important,” Ciampaglia said.
More uranium M&A activity likely in the year ahead
Uranium experts will also be watching M&A activity in 2023 in the wake of several important 2022 deals.
The massive US$7.8 billion arrangement will see Cameco, one of the largest uranium producers globally, take a 49 percent controlling interest in “one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses.”
Earlier in the year, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) acquired Canada-listed UEX in a bid to “create the largest diversified North American focused uranium company.” The purchase marked the second major move from Uranium Energy in under 12 months — in December 2021, the company acquired Uranium One Americas.
“There is an emerging trend by Western utilities to secure supplies from uranium projects in politically stable and proven jurisdictions. This is a strong fit with UEC’s permitted, and production-ready US ISR projects and extensive growth pipeline in Canada,” said Amir Adnani, president and CEO of Uranium Energy.
Positive demand fundamentals, along with uranium's price stability in the face of strong headwinds, are likely to result in more sector deals, explained Junior Resource Monthly’s Del Real. “I expect more M&A as companies with better assets merge to position themselves to maximize gains from the coming uranium mania I see developing,” he said.
While these deals may be good news for the North American uranium sector, Tiggre encouraged caution.
“The consolidation gives speculators fewer companies to track — but each company that’s grown through acquisitions has become more complicated to analyze," he said. “I’m especially wary of companies that can now boast very large uranium resources in the ground, but don’t present a compelling value proposition due to the quality of the assets they bought. Buyer beware.”
As the uranium market charges ahead, he anticipates more deals down the road.
“There could easily be more consolidation among the juniors, but that doesn’t necessarily create value,” Tiggre said. “The developers that deliver profitable new mines, however, are clear takeover targets that could deliver outsized capital gains.”
How high can uranium prices go in 2023?
Just how high uranium prices will go during the current bull market remains to be seen.
As mentioned, during the last bull phase, prices went up over 1,800 percent, rising from US$7 in December 2000 to an all-time high of US$140 June 2007. The previous cycle, which ran from 1973 to 1978, saw values rise 629 percent over five years.
“I expect the uranium price to overshoot to the US$200 level before settling back to lower triple digits,” Del Real said.
Although the demand outlook is bright, Tiggre sees the price making a more staggered advance. “I expect a volatile but persistent climb higher, with smaller spikes possible along the way. Then, the market should settle at a price that incentivizes enough mine supply,” he said. “That might be around US$60 to US$70 today, but would need to be adjusted for inflation going forward.”
In terms of what the Independent Speculator will be watching for in the sector in the year ahead, he pointed to long-term contracting from utilities companies.
“Prices for these contracts are often not disclosed at signing, but we should be able to work them out, in aggregate, from producers’ financial reports in the future,” Tiggre explained. “This has already started. Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been.”
More broadly, Del Real sees 2023 as a breakout year for a number of commodities.
“The lithium and uranium spaces remain the two commodities I see having the best 2023 — but don’t underestimate a rapid rerating of quality gold companies as the gold price regains its status as not just a wealth preserver, but a way to grow wealth,” he said, while also mentioning copper. “2023 should be one for the books for most commodities,” Del Real concluded.
John Ciampaglia: Uranium Thesis Gaining Global Traction, Powerful Catalysts at Work
"The thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors," said John Ciampaglia.
As energy concerns rise across the world, more countries are looking to uranium as a solution.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said that while his firm was "very constructive and bullish" when it launched the popular Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN,TSX:U.U) just over a year ago, the supply/demand fundamentals for the commodity have only improved since then.
"The thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors," he told the Investing News Network.
A slew of events have led to this awakening, and the bull case for uranium seems to be intensifying almost on a daily basis — Ciampaglia pointed to recent events such as Japan's move to restart more nuclear reactors and California's decision to extend the life of its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
"All of these catalysts I think are very powerful," he said.
Aside from broad factors at play, Ciampaglia broke down a key element of the nuclear fuel cycle, explaining that rather than securing supply of uranium first, utilities go "in reverse order" when they decide to buy.
"(The utilities) actually start by contracting out the fabrication of fuel rods, and then they contract the enrichment services; then they contract out the conversion part of the step," he explained during the conversation. "Then they buy the uranium that will start the whole process."
Russia controls 25 percent of global conversion capacity and almost 40 percent when it comes to enrichment; Ciampaglia said this dominance has boosted prices about 50 percent for the former and 120 percent for the latter.
"We think eventually what's happening to the prices of conversion and enrichment is going to kind of move backwards into the chain and ultimately lift the price of U3O8," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Ciampaglia on uranium.
Peter Grandich: There's No Such Thing as a Sure Thing — but Uranium is Close
"There's no such thing as a sure thing ... but the closest I've ever seen in all the years I've been doing this — which is 38 — is the uranium market right now," he said.
There's no such thing as a sure thing. But for Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co., uranium comes close.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he explained that the outlook for uranium has done a 180 in the last five years or so and is gaining momentum on what seems like a daily basis.
Demand for clean energy is strengthening, and years of low prices have weakened supply. Aside from that, Grandich pointed out that it's becoming harder to find jurisdictions that are hospitable to mining.
In his view, sector major Cameco (TSX:CCJ,NYSE:CCO) is the obvious place to look when it comes to stocks.
"To me, Cameco is like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to the technology industry. If you're going to love uranium, Cameco is absolutely first," Grandich said, noting that the long bear market has reduced the number of players in the space.
As the uranium story continues to gain traction, he emphasized the importance of not getting too caught up in day-to-day news, saying that sometimes seeing many positive announcements can make investors antsy.
"I think we're getting set up for good movements in uranium, but patience is a virtue," Grandich explained.
"And remember, up until now the negativity in the stock market has been a damper. But eventually they're going to separate — people are going to realize how critical uranium becomes through this next winter ... and no matter what the general market is doing, I think the uranium stocks are going to be able to separate themselves."
Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on the uranium market, as well as gold and copper, two other commodities he is bullish on at the moment.
Top 3 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV (Updated November 2022)
What are the top uranium stocks? Here’s a list of the companies on the TSX and TSXV with the biggest year-to-date share price gains.
Click here to read the previous top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV article.
As was anticipated by experts, uranium has seen large gains in 2022, reaching US$64.50 per pound on April 14 — a decade high — due to factors like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increasing nuclear adoption.
While prices have fallen since then, uranium is still performing well, remaining in the range of US$46 to US$54 throughout Q3 and Q4. However, many stocks are still not seeing the performance one might expect. What do experts think?
"We need uranium if we're going to be independent of this fossil energy that we've had for so many years, and there's actually a lot of bipartisan support for that," Del Real said in his interview. "There's real capital, especially here in the US right now, into developing independent critical metals supply chains, specifically with uranium."
For his part, Hodge said uranium's fundamentals have never been better.
"What we're waiting on now is for the price of uranium to go back up," he said. "You're going to see a time in the next two to three years, I'm pretty sure, of +US$100 uranium, if not +US$150 uranium, just like you did in 2007."
Below are the top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on November 14, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time.
Marvel Discovery is focused on projects for many different metals throughout Canada. While uranium is not one of its top commodities, the company has been working on acquiring and exploring uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in 2022. It now has the Highway North claims, the KLR claim group and the Walker claim group in the basin; these are contiguous with Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Key Lake property, which is past-producing and now hosts the Key Lake mill, as well as Fission 3.0’s (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FISOF) Hobo Lake uranium properties. Marvel also has properties with rare earths, gold, platinum-group elements, nickel and copper.
In late February, Marvel received approval from the TSXV to acquire Highway North, and completed a ground magnetic survey at the property in early March. Later that month, the company entered into an option agreement to acquire the KLR and Walker claims. Its share price spent March trending upwards, opening the month at C$0.10 and closing it at C$0.15.
“We are extremely fortunate to have acquired the KLR and Walker claim groups being directly tied on to the north and south of our recently acquired Highway North Project,” Marvel President and CEO Karim Rayani said. “This brings our new total to over 16,000 hectares along a trend that hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines in the world.”
After Marvel Discovery completed an airborne survey at KLR and Walker, the company defined the DD zone, which it calls an area of “high merit and potential for success." It plans to perform diamond drilling at the zone to explore it further. On October 5, Marvel signed a joint venture agreement that will allow Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM) to earn a 50 percent interest in the Walker claims. To do so, Carmanah will need to fund C$1.5 million in exploration, pay C$400,000 in cash and issue 3.5 million shares and warrants. Marvel Discovery said in the release that both companies share the goal of a tier one discovery at the site
Cameco is a top global uranium miner with active operations in Canada and Kazakhstan and suspended mines in the US. Its Canadian mines are the Cigar Lake joint venture, the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, and McArthur River/Key Lake, the world’s largest high-grade uranium mine and mill. Both are in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Although McArthur River/Key Lake was previously on care and maintenance, it’s been slowly brought back online in 2022 due to strengthening uranium market conditions. Cameco’s Inkai mine in Kazakhstan is a 40/60 joint venture between it and national operator Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP).
The company’s H1 share price high came early in Q2, when it reached C$39.68 on April 13. In May, Cameco and Orano Canada, the majority owners of the Cigar Lake joint venture, bought out Idemitsu Canada Resources' 7.875 percent participating interest in the mine. Cameco’s ownership stake is now 54.547 percent. Although the company's share price traded lower after April, a spike in the uranium price in late August coincided with a similar spike for Cameco, which hit a year-to-date high of C$40.10 on September 8.
Q4 has brought significant news for the company. On October 11, Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that they were forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company. Cameco will own 49 percent of the company, while Brookfield and its institutional partners will own 51 percent. According to a press release, “Westinghouse services about half the nuclear power generation sector and is the original equipment manufacturer to more than half the global nuclear reactor fleet.”
On October 31, Cameco released its Q3 results, in which it shared updates on many parts of its business. In November, the company announced it had signed a uranium supply agreement with China Nuclear International for an undisclosed amount. Its most recent news came on November 9, when it announced that the first pounds of uranium had been packaged from the McArthur River/Key Lake mine restart. According to the company, it expects 2 million pounds of uranium to be produced there in 2022.
Ur-Energy is a uranium miner with two primary projects. Its Lost Creek in-situ uranium recovery facility has been in production since 2013 and has produced 2.7 million pounds of U3O8 in that time. It also has the Shirley Basin project, which has received all necessary permits and is nearly construction ready.
The company’s share price also hit an early year-to-date high of C$2.37 on March 9, in sync with uranium’s spike. It reached those heights again on April 13, although it has since fallen, staying lower throughout the year.
Significantly, in early August, Ur-Energy entered into a multi-year sales agreement to supply uranium to a leading US nuclear utility company. Ur-Energy will deliver 200,000 pounds annually for a six year period to the utility company. Ur-Energy also shared in that release that it has entered a bid with the US Department of Energy to supply uranium towards the national stockpile. The company’s share price began moving upwards again in the weeks following this news.
Ur-Energy released its Q3 results on November 1, with operational updates, as well as the promotion of a new chief operating officer.
"We continue to steadily advance construction and drilling at our Lost Creek Mine in preparation for a ramp up as we seek to layer in additional sales contracts,” Ur-Energy CEO John Cash said. “U.S. and international support for nuclear power continues to strengthen as countries recognize the carbon-free attributes of reliable nuclear power and increasingly desire to be energy independent.”
FAQs for investing in uranium
What is uranium used for?
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
Where is uranium found?
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,819 metric tons in 2021. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well, although some of the major mines have been under care and maintenance in recent years.
Why should I buy uranium stocks?
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones. Experts consider this an important catalyst for uranium.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2021, prices spiked from the US$30 to US$45 range, and moved even higher in 2022 on supply concerns from the Russia/Ukraine war, hitting US$64.50 before moving back to stabilize around US$50. This price action has resulted in some companies bringing their mines out of care and maintenance, including Cameco’s McArthur River/Key Lake.
Further to its announcement of 9 November 2022, Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to report significant uranium assay results from a follow-up field exploration program completed in September 2022 which has further enhanced the potential of its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge Uranium District in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
Follow-up field program at the Surprise Creek Project, located 25km north-west of Uranium City in Canada’s Beaverlodge Uranium District, returns six surface samples above 1% U3O8 with associated copper, including:
7.98% U3O8 and 0.67% Cu
6.83% U3O8 and 0.17% Cu
3.35% U3O8 and 0.04% Cu
Area of surface uranium mineralisation at Surprise Creek extended to a strike length of around 500m at the Surprise Creek Fault target, based on results received from the follow-up field program completed in October.
The field program comprised detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling in the Surprise Creek Fault area as a follow-up to reconnaissance work completed in July which returned several rock chips with assays >1% U3O8 and up to 6.13% U3O8 and 1.03% Cu.
Geological mapping has confirmed the proximity of uranium mineralisation to an unconformity and a spatial association with the north-south trending Surprise Creek Fault, highlighting strong geological similarities with significant uranium deposits in the Beaverlodge Uranium District such as Fay-Ace and Gunnar.
50 rock chip samples collected from across the Project, including 28 samples from the Surprise Creek Fault area, of which 16 returned assays >1,000ppm U3O8.
Samples also taken from a widespread area of copper mineralisation discovered to the west, following-up on copper mineralisation first identified in the July field program, with several samples returning assays of between 0.4% Cu and 1% Cu.
The Company is targeting structurally-controlled vein-type uranium deposits at Surprise Creek, a sub-type of the basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium deposits.
Drill testing of the Surprise Creek Fault target planned for 2023, plus airborne radiometrics and magnetics across the entire Project area.
The field program mainly comprised detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling in the Surprise Creek Fault area and was designed to follow-up reconnaissance work undertaken in July which returned several rock chip assay results of >1% U3O8 and up to 6.13% U3O8 and 1.03% Cu (see ASX announcement dated 13 October 2022 titled “Exceptional Uranium and Copper rock chip results”).
The latest results have now extended the strike length of known surface uranium mineralisation at Surprise Creek Fault to around 500m, with six rock chip samples returning assays of >1% U3O8 and another 12 samples returning assays of >0.1% U3O8.
A total of 50 rock chip samples were collected as part of the program, of which 28 samples were collected from the Surprise Creek Fault prospect.
Detailed geological mapping was also completed over the area around the Surprise Creek Fault, with results highlighting compelling geological similarities to some of the more significant uranium deposits within the Beaverlodge district such as the Fay-Ace and Gunnar deposits.
Follow-up sampling of surface copper mineralisation discovered in the July field program in the western part of the project, which returned high-grade copper assay results including 61.7% Cu, 27.6% Cu, 9% Cu and 4.93% Cu (see ASX announcement dated 13 October 2022 titled “Exceptional Uranium and Copper Rock Chip Results”) also returned significant results with several samples grading >1,000ppm Cu and up to 1.07% Cu.
Valor Executive Chairman, George Bauk, commented: “These results confirm the extent of significant surface uranium mineralisation at Surprise Creek Fault and provide further confidence in the drill target. The known deposits in this part of the Beaverlodge district produced about 57 million pounds of uranium historically, highlighting the potential of this area to yield very significant uranium deposits.
“Prior to drilling, we plan to complete detailed airborne radiometrics and magnetics across the entire Surprise Creek Project area to identify other potential uranium targets as well as enhance our structural geological understanding to assist with drill planning.
“We have also recently expanded our landholding to the west which covers a large area of widespread historical copper occurrences which have attracted minimal exploration in the last 40 years.
“Weplantofollow-uptheknowncopperoccurrenceson-groundin 2023 once we have completed a detailedhistoricaldatacompilationand review.”
GDB Total Roll Front Trends Now Increased To 7.5 Miles
GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises that drilling at Company’s ISR uranium projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB or Basin) is now finished for the 2022 season with 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes completed. Drilling of 70 holes was previously reported at the Thor prospect (Thor) (ASX release from 8 November 2022) and an additional 33 holes combined have now been completed at the Odin, Teebo & Loki prospects. These 33 holes have discovered an additional combined 2.65 miles of ISR amenable uranium mineralised roll front trends (Trends) increasing the total Trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 7.5 miles.
Highlights
Trends at Loki, Teebo & Odin with best hole to date 0.78 GT1 vs. target 0.2 GT cut-off2
29 of 33 holes drilled across Odin, Teebo & Loki encountered uranium mineralisation
2.65 miles of new projected roll front trends discovered at Odin, Teebo & Loki
Total projected roll front trends at GTI’s GDB projects increased to 7.5 miles (39,614 ft)
DRILLING AT ODIN, LOKI & TEEBO
Drilling at GTI’s Thor, Odin, Teebo and Loki, in the GDB, is now finished for the 2022 season with 103 holes completed. This total includes a combined 33 drill holes most recently completed at Odin, Teebo & Loki in addition to the 70 drill holes for 34,010 feet completed earlier at Thor and previously reported to ASX on 8th November 2022. Results included discovery of an additional 1.39 miles of uranium roll front Trend at Thor which increased the total for the Thor project to date 4.85 miles.
Odin, Teebo & Loki are located within circa 10 miles of the Company’s Thor project (Figure 2). Odin & Teebo lie adjacent to Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) Antelope Project. Loki sits south of Antelope & north of URE’s Lost Creek. Drilling targeted exploration of mineralised Trends interpreted from historic information also used at Thor.
Drilling at Odin (18 holes), Teebo (10 holes) and Loki (5 holes) successfully encountered uranium mineralisation at all 3 prospects (Table 1). Results at Teebo & Loki are particularly encouraging where 14 of 15 holes encountered uranium mineralisation and 6 of those 15 holes met or exceeded cutoff for both Grade & Grade Thickness (GT).
33 holes combined were completed at Odin, Teebo & Loki for a total of 30,210 feet (9,208 metres) of drilling (Figures 2, 3 & 4). The drilling successfully confirmed GTI’s exploration hypothesis that Trends are present in the targeted locations & that mineralisation is below the water table at potentially viable depths for ISR mining. Initial results (Table 1) are observed as follows:
29 holes encountered uranium mineralisation below the water table.
6 holes met both grade & GT cutoff with an average of 0.45 GT – 2.25 x the target cut-off3.
13 of the remaining holes met grade cut-off but not GT, 10 had trace mineral & 4 were barren.
Executive Director Bruce Lane commented “The strike rate for this round of exploration drilling at Odin, Teebo and Loki has been excellent with uranium mineralisation present in about 90% of holes to date. Results at Loki have identified new roll front uranium mineralisation at viable ISR depths. It’s exciting to see strong results at Loki in such close proximity to UR Energy’s Lost Creek. Drilling this year in the Great Divide has increased our total roll front trend length to 7.5 miles & represents significant progress towards our goal of delivering a maiden resource statement in 2023”.
