Global Atomic Provides Outlook for 2023 and Updates The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for the Dasa Project

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to provide its outlook for 2023 as well as inform shareholders of an update to its 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study completed for the Dasa Project located in the Republic of Niger (the "FS").

Global Atomic Corporation logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

2023 will be a pivotal year for the Dasa Project as we continue to advance towards production with the following objectives:

  • Continue advancing underground development begun in November 2022
  • Update Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") to include 2022 16,000m drill program in Q1 2023
  • Receive Dasa Project Finance Term Sheet from Banking Syndicate end of Q1 2023
  • Complete Project Financing with Banking Syndicate end of Q2 2023
  • Complete updated capital costs and detailed engineering Q2 2023
  • Begin civil works and initiate plant construction in Q2 2023
  • Begin to extract uranium bearing ore in Q4 2023
  • Complete a DSO agreement with Orano Mining for ore shipments to the Somaïr Plant
  • Sign additional offtake agreements for Yellowcake deliveries
  • Continue with an aggressive Exploration Program at Dasa and Global Atomics' other properties in order to continue building the Company's uranium resource base

The banking syndicate for the project financing of the Dasa Project is advancing to completion of their due diligence. Terms for the project financing are now expected to be agreed upon by the end of Q1 2023. The final due diligence trip to site is scheduled for mid-January 2023 with senior level staff, which should constitute the final step in the due diligence process for the banking syndicate.

In January 2023 , the Company signed a definitive agreement with a major Western utility that replaces their Letter of Intent ("LOI") announced on October 5, 2022 .   As per the LOI, the agreement represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025 valued at US$140 million .

Final drill core samples from the 2022 16,000-meter Dasa drill program are scheduled to be shipped to ALS Labs located in Vancouver, BC in January 2023 . As the drill program focused on Zones 1,2 and 3 of the FS Mine Plan (the "Mine Plan"), and areas proximal thereto. Probe and assay results received to date suggest a material increase in Mineral Resources due to the upgrade of a significant amount of Inferred Mineralization to the Measured and Indicated categories.  Assuming all assays in a timely manner, the Company expects to update the MRE by the end of Q1 2023.

The Company has refiled the FS at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to clarify disclosure relating to inferred resources (the "Inferred Resources") in the Mine Plan, amongst other minor amendments. OSC staff required the application of "zero grade" to Inferred Resources included in certain stopes of the Phase 1 Mine Plan. In the FS, Inferred Resources represent 4.4% of total mineral resources to be mined in Phase 1.  The impact of this grade change is summarized in the table below:


Original FS

Revised FS

Average mill feed grade (ppm)

5,184

5,267

Total production over 12-year Phase 1 mine plan (Mlb)

45.4

44.1

Average cash cost (US$/lb)

18.91

19.02

Average AISC 1 (US$/lb)

21.93

22.13

Internal After-tax Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US35/lb

22.7 %

22.3 %

After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US35/lb

157

147

Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") @ $US50/lb

44.6 %

44.4 %

After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV 8 ") (US$ millions) @ $US50/lb

468

456

1.

All-in sustaining cost is a non-GAAP measure.  AISC per pound of uranium represents mining, processing, site and offsite general and administrative costs, royalties and sustaining capital expenditures divided by the volume of uranium recovered.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "The Phase 1 Mine Plan designed by the mining engineering team included a small quantity of Inferred Resources that contained a uranium grade of over 3,000ppm. This small amount of material was mined as part of the larger stope development and was not considered material. To satisfy comments received from OSC staff, Global Atomic has now given these resources a zero grade (0.0ppm) yet included all the mining and processing costs related to these Inferred Resources. This is a conservative approach and now satisfies the comments received from OSC staff.  Conversion of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in the planned 2023 MRE update, is expected to generate material increase in Reserves ."

"The Dasa Project is the highest-grade uranium deposit currently under development in Africa and is expected to be in the lowest cost quartile among global uranium mines. We remain on track for Yellowcake deliveries to begin in Q1 2025.  On December 15, 2022 , the U.S. Government announced a US$504 million grant to upgrade the surface transport infrastructure, including the port and road networks between the Port of Cotonou in Benin and Niamey , the capital of Niger . This is a significant positive development for the Benin - Niger supply route corridor as it demonstrates the U.S. Government's commitment to the region."

"While the economic returns defined in the Dasa Project's Phase 1 Feasibility Study are impressive, Phase 1 represents only 20% of the known resources in the Dasa deposit.  Further growth potential is expected at Dasa as the deposit remains open along strike and at depth. In addition, Dasa is one of four deposits Global Atomic has discovered in Niger . In 2023, the Company also expects confirmation of the Isakanan deposit's suitability for ISL extraction, where, if viable, pregnant leach solution could be transported to the Dasa Project plant for processing."

QP Statement

The scientific and technical disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Andrew Pooley and John Edwards , each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Andrew Pooley is the Chairman of Bara Consulting. He has obtained a B. Eng (Hons) in Mining Engineering from Nottingham University in the UK, he is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. John Edwards is a Professional Metallurgist and is the Chief Metallurgist at METC Engineering Pty Ltd. having graduated with a BSc Hons in Mineral Processing Technology in 1985 from Camborne School of Mines, UK. He is a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with over 35 years of experience as a metallurgist.

Disclosure in this news release pertaining to mineral resources has been reviewed and approved by Dmitry Pertel , M.Sc., MAIG, a "Qualified Person" as defined in in National Instrument 43-101.   Dmitry is Principal Geologist with AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. of Australia.  He is a registered Professional Geoscientist and a graduate of Saint Petersburg Mining University and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) with 34 years of work experience since graduation.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025.  Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America.

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

GoviEx Provides Update on Madaouela Financing Process

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the financing process for the mine-permitted Madaouela uranium project in the Republic of Niger (the "Madaouela Project" or the "Project").

Following the announcement of the Project's Feasibility Study ("FS") results on 20 September 2022, GoviEx has been working with its financial advisors, Endeavour Financial ("Endeavour"), to develop the optimum financing solution for the Madaouela Project.

NexGen Establishes C$250 Million At-the-Market Equity Program

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury (" Common Shares ").

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Sales Agreement ") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the " Agents "), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and January 29, 2025 , unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.

The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 29, 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " U.S. Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the " U.S. Base Prospectus ") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") (File No. 333-266575) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the " Offering Documents ").

As outlined in the Offering Documents, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Potential investors should read the Offering Documents, Sales Agreement and other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.

Copies of Offering Documents

The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting:

Virtu Americas LLC
Attn Capital Markets
1633 Broadway | New York, NY 10019
ATM@Virtu.Com

Virtu ITG Canada
Attn Capital Markets
222 Bay Street | Suite 1720 | Toronto, ON M5K 1B7
ATMCanada@Virtu.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the expected uses of the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-establishes-c250-million-at-the-market-equity-program-301715139.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c5733.html

3d rendering of nuclear reactors as well as graph trending up

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

After years of price stagnation, uranium has become a breakout performer, climbing 164 percent from January 2020 to an 11 year high in April 2022 on the back of the green transition and concerns about energy security.

Those factors allowed uranium to hold firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, but like most commodities it's still facing challenges. Sky-high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of uranium's upside potential in 2022; however, the market has seen support from supply concerns and other factors.

With 2023 quickly approaching, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about their expectations for uranium in the next 12 months. Read on to learn what they had to say about the industry.

Valor Resources

Outstanding High-Grade Uranium Rock Chip Results Up To 7.98% U3o8 Confirm Drill Target At Surprise Creek

Outstanding surface sampling assay results confirm priority drill target extending over 500m strike length

Further to its announcement of 9 November 2022, Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to report significant uranium assay results from a follow-up field exploration program completed in September 2022 which has further enhanced the potential of its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge Uranium District in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Drilling Update: New Uranium Roll Fronts Confirmed At Loki

GDB Total Roll Front Trends Now Increased To 7.5 Miles

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises that drilling at Company’s ISR uranium projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB or Basin) is now finished for the 2022 season with 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes completed. Drilling of 70 holes was previously reported at the Thor prospect (Thor) (ASX release from 8 November 2022) and an additional 33 holes combined have now been completed at the Odin, Teebo & Loki prospects. These 33 holes have discovered an additional combined 2.65 miles of ISR amenable uranium mineralised roll front trends (Trends) increasing the total Trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 7.5 miles.

×