Global Atomic Provides Niger Update

Global Atomic Provides Niger Update

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO,OTC:GLATF) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to provide an update on this month's successful visit to the Republic of Niger by members of the Company's Executive Team led by President and CEO of Global Atomic, Stephen G. Roman.  The Executives divided their time between key meetings in Niger's capital of Niamey and the Dasa Project site accompanied by the local members of the Board of Directors of the Company's Niger subsidiary, SOMIDA. The Dasa Project is owned 80% by SOMIDA and 20% by the Niger Government.

Mr. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic, commented, "This was the first visit to the Dasa Project for Government representatives on the SOMIDA Board of Directors.  For these Directors, the site visit was instrumental in demonstrating the significant amount of work already completed and confirmed Dasa as the largest active mining project in Niger. The Directors were impressed with both the high level of local employment at all levels of the SOMIDA work force and the extent of work completed to date.  The site visit solidified Government support for the Project and Dasa's importance to Niger, which was widely publicized on National television and other media."

After the site visit, executives from Global Atomic and SOMIDA met with His Excellency General Abdourahamane Tiani, President of the Republic of Niger.  Following this meeting President Tiani issued a strong support letter to Mr. Roman in which he stated, "The Dasa Project represents a major strategic investment for our Country, both in terms of its economic potential and its expected contribution to the responsible development of national mineral resources, job creation, skills transfer and infrastructure strengthening in the region concerned." The President also instructed Ministry and government personnel to "support you in carrying out our Joint Project in a spirit of a balanced and mutually beneficial partnership."

In Niamey, the Company's executives also held high level meetings with:

  • Prime Minister Lamine Zeine,
  • Mines Minister Ousmane Abarchi,
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Yaou Sangaré,
  • Paul Houston, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Niger 

Niger and Algeria have recently entered into a Cooperation Agreement that includes expanded trade between the two Countries and opening a potential new trade corridor between the Dasa Mine to the Mediterranean Sea. "This is an exciting new development", stated Mr. Roman. "The road from Dasa to the Algerian border is short and the roads and security in Algeria are top notch."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.The Company's Uranium Division is developing the fully permitted, large, high-grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The Deposit is in the uranium-rich Tim Mersoï Basin in the Agadez Region of the Republic of Niger.  The Dasa Project is operated by SOMIDA, a Niger-based company which is owned 80% by Global Atomic and 20% by the Niger Government.  Permitted in 2020 and actively mined since 2022, the Dasa Project is the world's most advanced greenfield uranium project currently under development.   

The Company's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) joint venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters.  Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) is the majority partner and the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located in Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

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