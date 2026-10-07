Glenstar Shear-Wave Seismic Survey Identifies Low-Velocity Anomalies Correlating with Green Monster Discovery Zone

Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that, further to the recent news release dated July 8, 2026, the Company has received the final report from the Terēan Shear-Wave Seismic Geophysical Survey at its geologically complex Green Monster Project in Clark County, Nevada.
The primary objective of the survey was to investigate a void that was encountered in discovery drill hole GMST-4, assess its relationship to a suspected structural or fault-controlled zone of weakness, and determine whether the associated fractured or weakened rock could be identified in the shear-wave velocity structure and traced laterally away from the borehole.
Assay results from previous drilling conducted in May of 2025 showed that Green Monster contained a zone of high-grade >30% zinc along with 5.7 oz/t silver, 0.0523% nickel, 0.0019% cobalt and >0.36% copper. Mineralization was intersected at depths from ~131 metres (~430 feet) to ~142 metres (~465 feet) and occurs in the hanging wall of the larger district scale Green Monster Fault Zone. This zone of robust polymetallic mineralization was discovered at Hole GMST-4 which was drilled to test a magnetic high that was identified during previous exploration field sampling work (see news releases dated February 10, 2026, and June 17, 2026).
This area was considered to be the "discovery" zone and laid the foundation for further examination through the use of the Terēan survey.
Four deep survey lines across the Green Monster project area measuring 150 X 300 meters provided continuous imaging to depths exceeding ~600 feet, with the sections identifying laterally persistent mechanical units, abrupt velocity discontinuities, structural offsets, and localized low-velocity zones interpreted to reflect variations in rock competence, fracturing, alteration, dissolution, and lithology.
The results of the seismic survey are generally consistent with the lithostratigraphy encountered during the Phase 2 drill program and identify low-velocity features that the Company interprets as prospective structural targets for follow-up drilling. (see news release dated April 17, 2026).
According to project geologist Bob Marvin, "The mapped data from the completed hybrid seismic survey on the property have clearly identified extension targets within a 150 X 300-meter area. The targets are distinct low seismic velocity zones which correspond in detail with the decalcified and strongly mineralized zone found in discovery hole GMST-4."
Figure 1: Interpreted 2D shear-wave velocity section for Line 1 showing the locations of drillholes GMST-11 and GMST-4. Black dashed lines indicate interpreted velocity discontinuities based on abrupt lateral changes and offsets in the shear-wave velocity structure. Lithologic labels shown at the drillhole locations are based on the corresponding drill logs (GR = gravel, LS = limestone, DOL = dolomite, VOID = logged open space/cave/void).
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Mr. Marvin went on to conclude that, "The survey also shows an anomaly at the known mineralized zone and that this anomaly extends from line to line over the area of the survey. Next stage drill targets are being selected as a result of the information gathered from this seismic survey that appear to correlate very closely with the results of the previous drilling."
Numerous polymetallic zones were encountered during the Phase 2 program, which consisted of six holes drilled to depths from 152 metres (500 feet) to 178 metres (585 feet), for approximately 1,012 metres (3,320 feet) of total drilling from three drill pads. The drill holes encountered highly fractured rock with abundant clay alteration and brightly coloured orange and red oxide minerals and decalcification. Assay results confirmed that the area surrounding discovery drill hole GMST-4 is mineralized and geologically complex, prompting the Company to conduct the Terēan seismic survey in order to gain a more complete understanding of fracturing, alteration, and lithology and to further evaluate the structural interpretations derived from the Phase 2 drill program.
Project Background
The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill programs conducted in May of 2025 and February of 2026, no drilling was ever conducted on the property. The Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling (see news releases dated May 28, 2025, and July 16, 2025).
Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).
About Glenstar Minerals Inc.
Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.
Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".
Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification
The Terēan shear-wave seismic survey was conducted by Terēan of Reno, Nevada. Survey data were subject to field quality-control procedures and subsequent processing and interpretation by Terēan. Robert Marvin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the survey methodology, processed data, and interpretations underlying the technical information contained in this news release and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this disclosure.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Marvin, P.Geo. (Ontario), an independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Marvin has reviewed the survey methodology, processed geophysical data, drill logs and other technical information underlying the interpretations presented in this news release and has verified the data to the extent considered appropriate for the purposes of this disclosure.
Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Ryan"
President & CEO
Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, by visiting the Company's website at www.glenstar.ca or by contacting the Company directly at 604-449-2810.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the interpretation of the Terēan shear-wave seismic survey results, the identification and selection of future drill targets, the potential continuity or extension of mineralized and structurally prospective zones, future exploration and drilling activities at the Green Monster Project, and the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives.
In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and expressions, including the negative thereof, are used to identify forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance or results will be achieved. In particular, there can be no assurance that geophysical anomalies or structural features identified through the seismic survey will correspond to mineralization, that interpreted mineralized zones will continue beyond areas presently tested by drilling, or that future drilling will produce results consistent with the Company's current geological interpretations.
Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, geological and technical uncertainties, the interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing, permitting and regulatory risks, operational risks, and the possibility that future exploration results may differ materially from current expectations.
Forward-looking information is based on information available as of the date of this news release and on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions based on its experience, perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
For additional information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company with the applicable security's regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
We seek safe harbour.
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