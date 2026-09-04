Glass House Brands to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (NYSE: GLAS), one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
ATB Cormark Capital Markets 2026 Life Sciences Fall Institutional Investor Conference – to be held September 9, 2026, in New York City. Management will host 1×1 meetings with investors during the conference.
Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – being held Thursday, September 10, 2026, in New York City. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.
H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference – to be held September 14 - 16, 2026 in New York City. Management will present a company overview and participate in 1x1 meetings during the conference.
For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact GlassHouseIR@KCSA.com.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Capital Markets
T: (781) 724 6869
E: ir@glasshousebrands.com
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com