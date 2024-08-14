- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Drilling Update for Mkuju Project
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.
- Fifth hole at SWC reveals high-grade surface uranium, over 3000ppm eU3O8.1
- SWC-Mtonya part of a 12km+ corridor with widespread uranium mineralisation of which GLA is targeting a main ‘roll front’.
- Drill-hole at the southern end of Mtonya (10 km from SWC) has mineralised intervals, supportive of an extensive scale of the system.
- Drill rig has commenced drilling at Likuyu North to test 6.5km targeted area ‘on-trend’ of the existing 4.6Mlb (U3O8) deposit2.
Roll-front target
Gladiators work indicates that SWC and Mtonya are part of a single 12 km+ long ‘corridor’ (Figure 1) which has the hallmarks of a large roll-front system. Recent and historic drilling has intersected significant uranium intervals - the current view is that the main ‘front’ may be to the side or in advance of this and that uranium in drillholes so far is the ‘lateral’ or ‘tail’ common to many roll-front systems (Figure 2). The uranium has been variably remobilised and enriched by supergene processes giving rise to the extensive surface uranium and radiometric anomalies.
The Company is considering a larger program targeting a full roll-front deposit (if present). The size of the corridor and the rock-types observed has similarities with some of the worlds important roll-front districts such as those of the Colorado Plateau, USA. These factors and the abundance of uranium in the corridor supports further exploration effort to locate a possible main ‘roll-front’. The presence of a core of predominantly hematite oxidised rocks within the areas drilled to date suggests that a main front may be in advance of the areas drilled to date, to the south as indicated on Figure 1.
SWC drilling
Drilling at the SWC target at the far north-east end of the corridor (Figure 1) is now complete. In addition to SWDD001 and SWDD002 already reported3 the 5th and 6th holes also had uranium mineralised intervals, summarised as:
- SWDD005: 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface
and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8from 5.85m depth
- SWDD006: 5.3m @ 143ppm eU3O8 from 3.0m depth
The results of the drilling to date at SWC are provided in Table 1. The surface/near surface intersections are now interpreted as the preserved parts of the upper-most uranium bearing level (‘Tier 1’) preserved on the topographic highs and variably enriched by supergene processes (Figure 3). The 2nd interval in SWDD005 is considered to be primary mineralisation as it is within bedrock. A normal fault is interpreted to offset the Tier 1 layer between holes SWDD002 and SWDD003; the fault controls the presence of the layer within the downthrown block but also means that mineralisation is unlikely to be found north of the fault. Holes SWDD002 and SWDD002 were extended to test the lower Tiers 2 and 3 (Figure 3) but only minor uranium mineralisation was encountered.
Mtonya drilling
The Company has drilled two holes towards the southern end of the corridor at the ‘Henri Prospect’ (Figure 1) to test the results reported for Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled in 2006-2008 which ended at between 50 and 60 metres depth. MTDD004 intersected uranium at multiple levels, as summarised in Table 1, including 2.3m @ 372ppm eU3O8. Henri is the southern-most target drilled by the Company to date and demonstrates the extent of the ‘corridor’.
At the ‘Mtonya Central’ area, 3 holes have been drilled to step-out on previous holes4 to test the extension of the deposit to the NW (Figure 1) but these holes did not contain significant intervals and appear to be proximal to a fault, possibly part of a series of northeast-southwest oriented ‘bounding faults’ that broadly delineate the northwest margin of the corridor. Based on this drilling, the mineralisation in this area is thought to be ‘lateral ore’ (Figure 2) which is mineralisation along the flanks the roll-front corridor.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gladiator Resources
Overview
Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) is an Australian explorer focused on uranium projects. The company’s portfolio of uranium assets covers 1,811 square kilometres located in Tanzania. The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland. Mkuju is the company’s flagship project, having the potential to host world-class uranium deposits given its proximity to the Nyota deposit, which contains 124.6 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8. Nyota is regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.
The company is planning a 2024 drill program at Mkuju focusing on the South West Corner (SWC), Mtonya and Likuyu North targets. The 2024 drilling program will commence with initial core drilling at the SWC target, where 2023 trenching revealed up to 7,139 parts per million (ppm) U3O8. Additionally, drilling at Mtonya and Likuyu North will aim to explore potential extensions and new zones of the existing uranium deposits.
The Minjingu project is the other key focus area for Gladiator. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned high-grade uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. Follow-up auger drilling is planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension.
Tanzania is an ideal location for uranium mining due to its favourable geology. It is rich in uranium-bearing deposits, notably the Mkuju River project, among the world's largest undeveloped uranium reserves. The Tanzanian government’s mining-friendly policies, including taxation and quick permitting process, are encouraging for uranium miners. The presence of well-developed infrastructure, including several ports, makes it easy to transport uranium ore. Further, the country has a large and skilled workforce with graduates in various fields, such as geology and mining. These factors make Tanzania a favourable jurisdiction for uranium exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Gladiator Resources is an ASX-listed exploration and mining company focused on uranium. The company operates eight exploration projects, mainly in Tanzania, covering a total area of 1,811 sq kms.
- The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland.
- Gladiator’s primary short term focus is on advancing the Mkuju project, located only 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.
- The 2024 drill program at Mkuju will focus on the South West Corner (SWC) initially, where trench assay results received Dec/Jan 2023/24 confirmed high-grade uranium in sandstone, 1000’s ppm U3O8 in places.
- Further work is also planned at Mtonya and Likuyu North – also located within the promising Mkuju area.
- Tanzania is endowed with many uranium-bearing deposits and is known for its mining-friendly policies. The government offers attractive tax policies and quick permitting processes to encourage investment in the sector.
- The presence in relatively attractive uranium mining jurisdictions such as Tanzania positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in the uranium sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.
Key Projects
Mkuju Project
The project spans over 725 sq kms and is located 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. Nyota hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 187 metric tons (MT) at 306 ppm U3O8, containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. The deposit is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the Mkuju project are underlain by sediments of the lower Karoo, which are considered highly prospective for uranium.
The 2024 drilling program, expected to commence in June 2024, will test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits at the Mkuju project.
- At Southwest Corner, the 2024 drilling will test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium. The surface samples here returned high-grade uranium mineralization, including 2.55 metres @ 2017 ppm U3O8, 0.75 metres @ 7,139 ppm U3O8, 2.35 metres @ 1,636 ppm U3O8, and 1.4 metres @ 3,945 ppm U3O8.
- At Mtonya, the drilling program will follow up on high-grade uranium intersections discovered in the previous drilling program carried out in 2011/2012. The 2011/12 drill holes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization that may extend to the northwest and will be tested in the 2024 drilling program.
- At Likuyu North, the 2024 drilling program will focus on testing for potential new zones that could add to the existing JORC resource of 4.6 Mlb U3O8 JORC.
Minjingu Project
The Minjingu project covers an area of 296.9 sq kms It is situated in northern Tanzania, 106 kilometers southwest of Arusha, the region's main administrative city, and 520 kilometers northwest of Dar es Salaam. The project boasts excellent infrastructure, such as quality tarmac roads, power lines and airport services via both Arusha and Kilimanjaro.
Surface pit samples at the Minjingu project have returned uranium mineralization up to 269 ppm U3O8. This project compliments the company’s flagship Mkuju Uranium project in southern Tanzania, where high-grade trench results have recently been reported. Follow-up work is being planned to understand the thickness of the mineralized layer and potential extension.
South West Corner Project
The South West Corner license holds high-grade uranium deposits at shallow depths. It features a relatively concentrated 3.5 x 1.8 km radiometric anomaly and has a history of multiple instances of excellent grading. Previously owned by Mantra Resources, SWC underwent a successful takeover in 2011 by Uranium One for approximately AU$1 billion
Liwale Project
The Liwale project spans an area of 195 sq kms and is situated beyond the boundaries of the Nyerere National Park. It was formerly owned by both Mantra Resources and Uranium One.
Foxy Project
The Foxy Project spans an area of 299.7 sq kms and was formerly under the ownership of Western Metals. It is recognized for hosting uranium mineralization akin to that found in the Mkuju region. Positioned approximately 25 kms away from the Mkuju tenements at its nearest point, the company is in the process of acquiring historical data.
Eland Project
The Eland project encompasses 294.7 sq kms and was previously held by Western Metals. It is known for hosting uranium mineralization. The company is in the process of arranging to obtain historical data.
Management Team
Gregory Johnson – Non-executive Chairman
Gregory Johnson has over two decades of experience in capital markets, including fund management and capital raising. He has held senior capital raising and client relationship roles at Macquarie, Perpetual and Dimensional, and has led client services teams at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Macquarie Funds Management. At Gladiator, Johnson provides vast financial services experience, building relationships with existing and new investors.
Matthew Boysen – Non-executive Director
Matthew Boysen possesses significant expertise in marketing and communication. Over the past two decades, Boysen has made successful investments in numerous exploration, energy and mining companies, demonstrating a deep understanding of the agility necessary in the dynamic environment in which ASX mining companies operate.
Peter Tsegas – Non-executive Director
Peter Tsegas boasts over two decades of experience across Africa, collaborating with private enterprises and government entities on mining projects spanning various commodities, including uranium. He played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Gladiator's uranium projects. He has consulted with several Tanzanian government ministries and mining firms, including Rio Tinto. As the founder and former managing director of Tancoal Energy, he effectively steered the company from its exploration phase to establishing a joint venture with the Tanzanian Government, eventually leading to production. Presently, he serves as a non-executive director at Magnis.
Rod Chittendan – Non-executive Director
Rod Chittendan has over 40 years of experience in the minerals industry, spanning Africa, Australia and South America. He has held executive management positions and metallurgical project development roles covering the entire spectrum from exploration to production. He has played a key role in the advancement of Mantra Resources' Mkuju River uranium project and the development of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Langer Heinrich and Kayelekera uranium projects. Previously, he held positions with large mining companies such as Newcrest (ASX:NCM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).
Andrew Pedley – Non-executive Director
Andrew Pedley has over 25 years of experience as a geologist in Africa, progressing from roles as exploration manager to VP of exploration. His extensive uranium expertise is particularly pertinent to Gladiator. Pedley possesses specialized skills in uranium exploration and the delineation of uranium mineral resource estimates, adhering to JORC and ASX listing regulations. He has served as a competent person on numerous uranium projects. He holds a masters in geology from the Camborne School of Mines in England.
Andrew Metcalfe – Company Secretary
Andrew Metcalfe has served as a company secretary and governance advisor to ASX-listed companies for more than 25 years. He currently oversees the company secretary services within Gladiator Resources.
Alligator Energy Makes Uranium Discovery During First Drill Program at Big Lake Project
Explorer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) announced on Tuesday (August 13) that an initial drill program at its South Australia-based Big Lake uranium project has yielded a new discovery.
“This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA,” said CEO Greg Hall in the firm's announcement. "The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation."
He added that while estimated grades are on the lower side, Alligator is encouraged to see two intersections with grade thicknesses close to the economic cut off used at the company's Samphire project.
The indicative uranium grades for these holes are around 10 to 50 times background levels.
Hall also said the discovery appears to validate the uranium formation model developed by previous Big Lake geologists.
When it began drilling in May, Alligator said historical drilling in the region by another company had indicated the presence of uranium in thin bands. This work was completed about 16 years ago.
For this week's discovery, the company used a calibrated portable X-ray fluorescence analyser on drill samples to determine preliminary estimates on the tenor of uranium grades at Big Lake:
- Hole AC24-021 — 20 metres at 110 parts per million (ppm) uranium from 106 metres, including 1 metre at 241 ppm uranium from 123 metres
- Hole AC24-021 — 1 metre at 185 ppm uranium from 129 metres
- Hole AC24-022 — 5 metres at 130 ppm uranium from 107 metres
- Hole AC24-023 — 5 metres at 45 ppm uranium from 104 metres
- Hole AC24-025 —10 metres at 120 ppm uranium from 180 metres
The company said four air-core drill holes have intersected palaeochannel sand units hosting anomalous uranium mineralisation located between 90 and 130 metres below surface.
Big Lake is situated in South Australia's Cooper Basin, and Alligator said its discovery is the first proof of concept that "significant uranium" is present in the sediments found in the Lake Eyre Basin.
“The sediments above the Cooper Basin cover are an extensive area, and we hope this has the potential to develop into a new ISR amenable uranium field, similar to the Curnamona Province which hosts the Beverley, Four Mile and Honeymoon deposits,” Hall explained. Those three deposits are all located in South Australia.
The company is now drilling two additional holes within the limited heritage-cleared area of discovery.
Alligator said that following a full analysis of its data, including refinement of Big Lake's geological model, the company will commence approvals and initiate heritage clearances for follow-up drilling.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania
Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM), a uranium exploration company, presents a compelling case for investors evaluating opportunities in the rapidly growing uranium market with the high-quality Manyoni and Octavo projects in Tanzania.
Tanzania, a global leader in uranium resources, is in a good position to establish itself as a significant player in the global nuclear energy sector. Significant Tanzanian deposits include Namtumbo (Mkuju), Bahi, Galapo, Minjingu, Mbulu, Simanjiro, Lake Natron, Manyoni, Songea, Tunduru, Madaba and Nachingwea. Of these projects, Mkuju River is the largest, boasting a mineral resource of 8,500 tons U3O8 and, once operational, will be the country’s first operating uranium mine.
Moab Minerals announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Katika Resources, a Tanzanian company that holds the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects on the 8th of July 2024. The Manyoni project was previously explored by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000s until 2013. The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world-class Nyota uranium deposit (Mkuju River project), which was formerly held by ASX-listed Mantra Resources before the AU$1.02 billion takeover in 2011.
Company Highlights
- Moab Minerals is a uranium exploration company developing its primary uranium assets in Tanzania - Manyoni and Octavo.
- Tanzania is a global leader in identified uranium resources and companies operating in the country benefit from a supportive pro-mining government.
- Positive outlook for uranium, with demand expected to increase by 28 percent in 2030, and 51 percent by 2040.
- The Company is looking to start drilling 1,500 metres in August/September to validate historical drill results from Uranex (early 2000’s-2013) and to test extensions of the known mineralization at Manyoni.
- Additional upside exists from Moab’s uranium-vanadium asset (REX project) located in Colorado and within trucking distance of the White Mesa Mill.
This Moab Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM) to receive an Investor Presentation
Assignment and Extension of $750,000 Short Term Funding Agreement
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that the short term $750,000 funding agreement announced on 19 April 2024 has been assigned and extended for a further four months.
AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, advised that the Company’s Chairman, Mr Peter Tighe had acquired the loan facility rights from Evolution Capital Pty Ltd and agreed to provide a further four month extension of time for the loan to be repaid by the Company. He said this was a significant show of support in the Company by its Chairman and now allows the proposed rights issue capital raising to proceed without allocating funds from that raising to debt retirement. Details of the rights issue will be made available to shareholders shortly.
The primary revised terms of the short-term loan facility are as follows:
Lender: Mr Peter Tighe (having purchased these rights from Evolution Capital Pty Ltd)
Facility Limit: A$750,000
Term: 30 November 2024 (“Due Date”)
Interest: 15% per annum payable monthly in arrears (note the annual rate previously was 30%)
Purpose of Loan: Working capital and initial project funding
For more information, please contact:
Paul Williams Managing Director
Mobile +61 419 762 487
p.williams@aukingmining.com
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Uranium Energy Restarts Production at Wyoming-based Christensen Ranch
Uranium Energy (UEC) (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced the restart of uranium production at its Christensen Ranch in-situ recovery (ISR) operations in Wyoming, US, on Tuesday (August 13).
Production began on August 6 at Mine Unit 10, a previously operated unit. According to the company, uranium concentrations are meeting initial expectations and are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.
The first shipment of yellowcake from the site is anticipated later this year, and is set to coincide with the company’s second fiscal quarter, which will wrap up on January 31, 2025.
"The Christensen Ranch ISR Mine has successfully restarted and we are in full growth mode with initial recoveries from Mine Unit 10 to be followed with Mine Units 7 and 8 in the coming months," said Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming operations, adding that the workforce now stands at 40 employees, with 20 more to come.
She also said 55 wellfield patterns to extend Mine Unit 10 have been drilled, cased and completed; they will start production next year, and additional production growth is being planned at Mine Unit 11.
The uranium recovered will be processed at the Irigaray central processing plant, which is about 15 miles from Christensen Ranch and has a licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds of U3O8 annually.
An amendment to Irigaray's license is under regulatory review, and would increase its capacity to 4 million pounds a year.
Speaking to the Investing News Network in March, Scott Melbye, executive vice president at UEC, said that the Burke Hollow ISR project in Texas will be UEC's next asset to come online after Christensen Ranch.
The company’s production restart comes at a time when global demand for uranium is expected to rise, driven by growth in nuclear power and the strategic importance of stable uranium supply.
After trading above US$100 per pound level early this year, uranium prices have fallen back in a consolidation period, slumping to US$81 in August — the lowest point seen in nine months.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia
Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is very pleased to advise that its inaugural drilling program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake), South Australia has resulted in a significant new uranium discovery.
Highlights
- Alligator’s drilling program has intersected significant thicknesses of anomalous uranium mineralisation within interbedded palaeochannel sand units in the Namba Formation.
- The discovery is the first proof of concept that significant uranium is present within the Lake Eyre basin sediments that lie above the hydrocarbon-rich Cooper Basin and within potentially In-Situ Recovery (ISR) amenable host and depths.
- So far 4 air-core drillholes have intersected palaeochannel sand units hosting anomalous uranium mineralisation located between 90 m to 130 m below surface.
- Using a calibrated portable X-ray fluorescence analyser (pXRF) on drill samples, initial preliminary1 estimates of the tenor of uranium grades include:
- AC24-021 20m @ 110 ppm U from 106m (inc. 1 m @ 241 ppm U from 123m) 1 m @ 185 ppm U from 129 m
- AC24-022 5 m @ 130 ppm U from 107 m
- AC24-023 5 m @ 45 ppm U from 104 m
- AC24-025 10 m @ 120 ppm U from 180 m
- The indicative grade-thickness of two intersections is at or near the economic cut off used at the Company’s Samphire ISR uranium project near Whyalla, SA.
- Indicative uranium grades found in these holes are approximately 10 to 50 times background levels.
Cautionary Statement
The Company uses an Olympus DP-4050 portable X-ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analyser to screen aircore drilling samples for mineralisation before submitting samples to a commercial laboratory for assay. This allows for some understanding of the distribution of mineralisation prior to sampling to better ensure that samples submitted for analysis are representative of the type and style of mineralisation sought. The pXRF provides confirmation that mineralisation is present however it is not an accurate determination of the elemental concentration within the sample analysed. Limitations include, very small analysis window, possible inhomogeneous distribution of mineralisation, analytical penetration depth and possible effects from irregular surfaces. The results obtained from the pXRF are indicative only and may not be representative of elemental concentration within the material sampled. The pXRF readings are subject to confirmation by chemical analysis from an independent laboratory. The Olympus DP- 4050 (S/N 550191) pXRF was calibrated on 7 February 2024 by Evident Australia using Alloy Certified Reference Material produced by Analytical Reference Material International (ARMI).
Next Steps
- Two further holes are currently being drilled within the limited heritage cleared area of discovery. At the end of the program, all samples will be transported to Adelaide for detailed laboratory assaying and analysis.
- Following full analysis of data, including refinement of the geological model, Alligator will commence approvals and initiate heritage clearances for follow-up drilling.
Alligator’s CEO Greg Hall stated: “This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA Ltd. The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation. While estimated grades are still on the lower side, to have grade- thickness intersections close to the cut-off used at our Samphire Project from the initial discovery area is very encouraging.
The discovery appears to validate the uranium formation model developed by the previous Big Lake geologists from whom Alligator acquired the initial tenement, and we acknowledge their work. The sediments above the Cooper Basin cover are an extensive area, and we hope this has the potential to develop into a new ISR amenable uranium field, similar to the Curnamona Province which hosts the Beverley, Four Mile and Honeymoon deposits.
I would like to congratulate our exploration team: for their initial EM interpretation work on the project back in 2019, the detailed seismic interpretation work carried out during 2022/23, and the planning, logistics and safe drilling operations carried out to date. We are also very appreciative to the Traditional Owners, pastoralists and other stakeholders in the region that have facilitated access for our work.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alligator Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rights Entitlements Offer - Registry Enhancement and Shareholder Engagement
GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (the Company) advises that it has appointed Vested Equities as the primary point of communication for the current retail rights entitlement offer.
Vested Equities will be reaching out to GTR shareholders on behalf of the Company to ensure that they are aware of both the opportunity to participate in the entitlements offers and the Company’s recent and future activities.
Shareholders are encouraged to update their contact details online at Automic Registry Services (https://investor.automic.com.au) or through Vested Equities to receive their personalised entitlements offer documentation and ongoing communications and updates from the Company.
For more information regarding the Rights Issue, please contact Harley McKinnirey, Head of Investor Relations at Vested Equities, at +61 (0)7 55 555 015.
KEY DATES FOR GTR SHAREHOLDERS
- Entitlements Offer Record Date - Monday, 12 August 2024
- Entitlements Offer Opening Date – Thursday, 15 August 2024
- Entitlements Offer Documents Posted – Thursday, 15 August 2024
- Entitlements Offer Closing Date unless extended by the Directors - Monday, 9 Sept. 2024
WEB BROADCAST
For details of the entitlements offer and a brief update of the Company’s activities, please access the latest “GTI Web Broadcast” which can be viewed at: www.gtienergy.au/web-broadcast/
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
