Glass House Brands Releases Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm for Sale in California

Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (NYSE: GLAS), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced the launch of Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm, the company's first topical product launch. A high-potency cannabis topical, the balm is formulated with proprietary transdermal technology and the Company's award-winning Jelly Fish genetics, a CBD-rich strain for deeper and faster absorption and cooling pain relief.
The Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm is now available for sale at select licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout California.
"We spent considerable time on the development of this balm and worked directly with professional athletes to dial in this formulation. The result is a topical that has received incredible feedback," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Glass House. "We are excited for California customers to access this highly anticipated balm product and look forward to eventual distribution throughout the US and the World as we continue to develop our CPG branding and distribution capabilities."
"This is our first topical release at Glass House. We see big opportunities in this category and are excited to give consumers a product that helps safely resolve issues with everyday aches and pains," said Hilal Tabsh, Chief Revenue Officer of Glass House. "It's one of the strongest transdermal topicals in the California market."
"I'm so excited to work with Glass House to develop our first topical balm," said "Mama" Sue Taylor, founder of Mama Sue Wellness. "I believe in the power of plant medicine to help people feel better, and this balm makes it simple to apply relief right where your body needs it."
Mama Sue Professional Athlete Balm is available now at select licensed cannabis dispensaries across California. For more information, including where to find the product, visit glasshousebrands.com or www.mamasuewellness.com.
About Mama Sue Wellness
Mama Sue Wellness creates thoughtfully formulated cannabis wellness products designed to help people feel better and live well at every age. Made with high-quality, California-grown cannabis and ethically sourced natural ingredients, each product is developed by in-house industry experts and rigorously lab-tested. Rooted in the belief that plant medicine can support healthy, active living, Mama Sue Wellness combines purposeful formulation with a commitment to quality to serve patients and consumers across California.
About Glass House Brands Inc.
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President, Head of Capital Markets
T: (781) 724-6869
E: ir@glasshousebrands.com
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com