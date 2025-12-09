Ginkgo Bioworks partners on Deep Origin-led team to develop new tools for predicting drug safety

- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced its partnership with Deep Origin on a 4.5-year project funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Computational ADME-Tox and Physiology Analysis for Safer Therapeutics (CATALYST) program. CATALYST is led by ARPA-H Health Science Futures Mission Office Acting Deputy Director Andy Kilianski, Ph.D. The collaboration, Pharmacological Research and Evaluation through Digital Integration and Clinical Trial Simulation (PREDICTS), aims to develop a revolutionary computational platform for drug safety.

As part of this team, Ginkgo will be leveraging its 'Datapoints' platform for perturbation response profiling to generate high-quality, high-throughput, structured data sets to support AI model training, including small molecule drug and genetic perturbations spanning multiple cell and tissue types. Readouts will include cell type-specific toxicity endpoints, DRUG-seq transcriptomics, and cell painting.

"It's a great opportunity to get to work with the PREDICTS team led by Deep Origin," said Jesse Dill, Senior Director at Ginkgo Bioworks. "It's an extraordinary group with an ambitious vision, and we are excited to generate data characterizing cellular responses to drug treatments to support this effort.

George Pilitsis, Director at Ginkgo Bioworks, added, "we are beyond excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with Deep Origin and ARPA-H to push the boundaries of multi-omics data generation and support the vision to transform drug discovery with purpose-built, relevant in vitro models coupled with cutting edge AI."

Dr. Natalie Ma, PhD, Head of Business Development at Deep Origin, shared "Ginkgo's high throughput in vitro platforms mean we can generate data at scale, enabling detailed modeling of a wide array of different cell types in tissues and organs."  

This partnership underscores Ginkgo's commitment to collaborating with innovative, interdisciplinary teams and highlights its expertise in structured generation of large data sets for small molecule drug developability profiling.

Visit our website to learn more about how you can bring innovative biological solutions to life.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages—such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems—giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (vii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (viii) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (ix) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

 

