Life Science NewsInvesting News

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, November 14, 2022

- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET .

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com , and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/ .

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-results-presentation-301670154.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.DNANYSE:DNALife Science Investing
DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia Announce Plans to Develop Biosecurity and Biotechnology Capabilities for Global Public Health

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia Announce Plans to Develop Biosecurity and Biotechnology Capabilities for Global Public Health

Collaboration aims to bolster capabilities of key public health and research institutions, launch new biosecurity initiatives, and drive the development of the bioeconomy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia ("MISA"), representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced that they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the intent of developing biotechnology and biosecurity capabilities to deploy new public health initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bolt Threads Announces Latest Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to Optimize its Mylo Material

Bolt Threads Announces Latest Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to Optimize its Mylo Material

Program builds on the existing relationship between the partners following existing b-silk™ protein optimization project

Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company creating the next generation of advanced materials, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-project collaboration to increase the production efficiency and performance of Bolt's current portfolio as well as expand it by developing novel proteins for biomaterials. The first program in this collaboration aims to optimize the production efficiency of Bolt's Mylo™ material, a leather alternative made out of mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY) announced that Ginkgo has completed its previously announced acquisition of Zymergen. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Ginkgo's platform by integrating strong automation and software capabilities as well as a wealth of experience across diverse biological engineering approaches.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"Today marks an important step in our long-term growth as we complete the Zymergen acquisition and welcome their world-class team to Ginkgo," said Jason Kelly , CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to integrate Zymergen's capabilities into our platform and explore new and expanded partnerships and opportunities for their diverse array of product concepts currently under development."

Under the terms of the merger agreement entered into on July 24, 2022 , Zymergen stockholders received, for each share of Zymergen common stock, 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo Class A common stock. Zymergen shares will no longer be traded on Nasdaq. Ginkgo Class A common stock will continue to trade on NYSE under the ticker symbol DNA.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. Zymergen partners with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking, including the expected benefits of Ginkgo's acquisition of Zymergen, are based on management's current estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. These factors include, among other things, general economic and business conditions; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; judicial decisions; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; litigation and the ability of the combined company to protect its intellectual property rights; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Ginkgo's and Zymergen's respective filings with the SEC, including the risk factors discussed in Ginkgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in Zymergen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in Ginkgo's future filings with the SEC. Important risk factors could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including, but not limited to, the risks that: Ginkgo is unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition; Ginkgo is unable to promptly and effectively integrate Zymergen's businesses, including retention of key personnel; Ginkgo management's time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; or adverse developments or outcomes of legal proceedings that are pending or instituted against Zymergen, Ginkgo or the combined company. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the results of operations, financial condition or cash flows of Zymergen or Ginkgo. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on Ginkgo's ability to realize the expected benefits from the acquisition. You are cautioned not to rely on Ginkgo's and Zymergen's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of such statements. Neither Zymergen nor Ginkgo assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as of any future date.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

ZYMERGEN INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@zymergen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-completes-acquisition-of-zymergen-301653624.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

- The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), the research and development arm of the U.S. Intelligence community, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and Draper, a nonprofit engineering innovation firm, today announced the completion of IARPA's Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators ( FELIX) program . The program was created to augment and improve current biodetection and biosurveillance capabilities. Specifically, Ginkgo has developed a suite of new computational tools and Draper has developed a new experimental platform to help detect and identify when samples include genetically engineered biological systems. The results from the program will be presented on October 17, 2022 at 11am Eastern on YouTube.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Collaboration with Merck to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Collaboration with Merck to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

Ginkgo to engineer key biocatalytic enzymes for potential use in Merck's drug manufacturing processes

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts. Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its extensive experience in cell engineering and enzyme design, as well as its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process developmentoptimization, bioinformatics and analytics to deliver optimal strains for expression of targeted biocatalysts.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We continued to advance our innovative drug delivery technology platform in the third quarter with the addition of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104 in eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "EoE as a therapeutic target has a potential Orphan Drug development pathway and this first in-patient open-label study could offer interim readouts in advance of our osteoarthritis Phase 2 trial top-line readout expected in Q2 2023."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Appoints Daniel O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Appoints Daniel O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced the appointment of Daniel O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the board of directors and management team, I would like to welcome Dan to Ambrx. I very much look forward to working with him to execute on Ambrx's new strategic direction," said Katrin Rupalla, Chair of Ambrx's Board of Directors. "Dan is the ideal candidate for the role of CEO, given his extensive leadership experience in oncology drug development, strategic partnership formation, and streamlining operations within the biotech industry. I would also like to thank Kate Hermans, our interim CEO and board member, for her hard work, dedication, and leadership over the past several months to reprioritize Ambrx's development pipeline."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Business Officer

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Business Officer

--Industry Veteran Paul Brennan Appointed Effective Nov 1 st --

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it has appointed Paul Brennan to the role of Chief Business Officer ("CBO").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Announces $10.8 Million Registered Direct Offering and $5 Million Debt Facility from the State of Maryland

Clene Announces $10.8 Million Registered Direct Offering and $5 Million Debt Facility from the State of Maryland

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing stockholders, including existing stockholders affiliated with Clene's board of directors, for the purchase and sale of 10,723,926 shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price per share of $1.01, priced at-the-market based on the October 28, 2022 closing stock price, in a registered direct offering.

The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to occur on or about November 2, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.8 million. The registered direct offering is being made without a placement agent, underwriter, broker or dealer and, as a result, Clene is not paying any underwriter commission or discount. Clene intends to use the proceeds from this offering together with its existing cash for expenses primarily related to general corporate purposes, including to fund the clinical development of its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8 ® .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin's EMBARK Program Announces Graduation of Facilitators

Cybin's EMBARK Program Announces Graduation of Facilitators

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® ", today announced the graduation of highly-skilled facilitators from its EMBARK Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy Training Program.

EMBARK is a leading-edge model of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy co-developed by Alex Belser, Ph.D., and Bill Brennan, Ph.D. The EMBARK model is currently being implemented in two clinical-stage trials, including Cybin's Phase 1/2a trial evaluating the Company's investigational deuterated psilocybin analog, CYB003, designed to be a faster-acting, shorter duration treatment for major depressive disorder ("MDD").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

5 th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA on October 31 st

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience in San Diego, CA on November 13 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×