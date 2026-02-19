Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Thursday, February 26, 2026
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo") today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.
To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "cloud lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
MEDIA CONTACT:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-presentation-302691775.html
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks