Marcus arrived home to Mississippi from his military assignment overseas, excited to see his 20-month-old son, when he realized something was wrong

"I started noticing that I had a little growth right here on my neck. About two weeks later, I had a growth in my left groin area, the size of a softball," recalls Marcus. "I was like, this isn't right. I'm 36 years old, and I had never been sick in my life."

It was cancer - a type of blood cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

After receiving his diagnosis, Marcus was driven to beat it. "There's no way I'm going to let this disease get the best of me and not be here to raise my son and see him grow up."

But his journey wasn't easy. After six rounds of chemotherapy, Marcus' cancer went into remission, but it was short-lived. Marcus noticed a numbing sensation on the side of his face. His lymphoma had relapsed and returned as a tumor on his trigeminal nerve.

"The second time it hit me a lot harder. I wasn't expecting it to come back," says Marcus.

His doctor at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center referred him to an hematologist-oncologist at University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he received CAR T-cell therapy.

"He had a very aggressive presentation of lymphoma. Being able to offer CAR T-cell therapy was a welcome opportunity for him," says Dr. Aaron Rapoport, the cancer center's Director of Transplant and Cellular Therapy.

The first PET CT scan showed a dramatic response to the treatment.

"I'm forever grateful," says Marcus. "I spend every moment that I can with my son because life is precious. Tomorrow is not promised. I have one son. He's going to get all of me."

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that the clinical trial, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, started on December 5 th 2022.

The trial, which will take place in Paris, is designed to assess the compound's efficacy in reversing aging facial skin, including restoring lost volume (plumping) and reducing fine wrinkles. The formulation is a cream base with TFC-1326 at a concentration of 1% and no other active ingredients.

Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Announce Changes to YESCARTA® CAR T-Cell Therapy Licensing Agreement in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. –

Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer –

Aptose to Hold Clinical Update and Data Review of AML Drug Tuspetinib on Sunday, December 11th

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company's management team will provide a corporate update on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST 9:00 CST, in conjunction with poster presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in New Orleans, LA. The webcast event will include a comprehensive review of current clinical data for Aptose's lead compound tuspetinib, formerly HM43239, a myeloid kinase inhibitor, as well as an update on luxeptinib, Aptose's oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor.

The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

  • Purchase Order from 5-star luxury hotel in Austin, Texas marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are expected to be for sale in each of the hotel's guest room private bars

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury hotel located in Austin, Texas (the "Luxury Hotel").

"Entering an additional US state and having our gummies for sale at this Luxury Hotel is another significant achievement for the Company as we continue to expand in both Canada and the US," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

New Data for Trodelvy Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Late-Breaking TROPiCS-02 Analysis Shows that Trodelvy Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels –

Trop-2 is Highly Expressed in 90% of Breast Cancers

AbbVie Launches Strategic Collaboration with HotSpot Therapeutics to Further Expand Immunology Pipeline

  • Collaboration leverages HotSpot's Smart Allostery™ drug discovery platform for the development of the first and only small molecule IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases
  • HotSpot to receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.  "HotSpot's drug discovery platform has been able to identify molecules that bind to IRF5 in a predictable, reproducible manner potentially enabling effective drugging of what has been considered an undruggable target."

