Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 19% for Full Year 2021 & 22% for Fourth Quarter 2021 EPS Results Reflect $1.25 Billion Charge for a Legal Settlement & $625 Million Arcus Opt-In Charge Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced today its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. “Gilead is at an important point in its transformation journey, having built considerable momentum in the expansion ...

