Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Presents New Data From HIV Cure Research Program and Collaborations Exploring Novel Investigational Combinations and Strategies

Innovative Investigational Approaches Include Targeting of the HIV Viral Reservoir and Enhancing Immune Response in the Absence of Antiretroviral Therapy –

– Findings Support Continued Evaluation of Novel Strategies including Broadly Neutralizing HIV Antibodies, Vaccine Candidates, and TLR Agonists –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced results from four collaborative studies evaluating novel investigational combinations and strategies with the potential to target the HIV viral reservoir or enhance immune response to maintain virologic control in the absence of antiretroviral therapy (ART). These latest findings represent an ongoing multi-pronged approach in Gilead's HIV cure research program. The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2023 in Seattle.

Findings from the HIV cure research program include results from three studies evaluating strategies to maintain virologic control in the absence of ART. Results from the Phase 2a TITAN trial show that dual treatment with the broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies (bNAbs; 3BNC117 and 10-1074) led to a significant delay in viral rebound. A Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study conducted by the University of California San Francisco, with support from Gilead Sciences and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, provides evidence that combination immunotherapy consisting of a vaccine, an immune modulator, and bNAbs (10-1074 and VRC07-523LS) may provide virologic control. A separate AELIX-003 Phase 2 trial showed that a combination of a vaccine and an immune modulator induced a strong T cell response.

"The results from the TITAN study exemplify the progress that research partnerships can bring in the pursuit of a cure for HIV and demonstrate the potential of combination strategies to play a critical role in that effort," said Ole Søgaard, MD, Professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aarhus University in Denmark. "Additional clinical research into the potential of bNAbs is warranted and may help in the discovery of novel approaches that transform HIV management for patients."

A fourth pre-clinical study in a macaque model conducted in collaboration with Gritstone bio, Inc. showed that simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) ChAd and samRNA vaccines in combination with immune modulators induced a strong immune response.

"The insights generated by the studies presented at CROI this year are advancing scientific knowledge on potential paths to a cure for HIV and expanding global understanding of what role broadly neutralizing antibodies, vaccines, and immune modulators may play in the future of HIV for people living with the virus," said Devi SenGupta, Executive Director, HIV Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "Gilead will continue exploring novel combination strategies in our pursuit to help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere."

Curing HIV remains the ultimate aspiration of Gilead's HIV research and development efforts. Gilead has a comprehensive cure research and development program that is advancing with speed and conviction. As Gilead progresses further with testing investigational curative regimens, the company's partnerships and collaborations are more important than ever in this complex effort. Gilead aims to ensure its research and development efforts contribute to the entire scientific community's search for a cure. Gilead's work to develop a cure for HIV is one part of the company's larger role in the global efforts to end the HIV epidemic and part of its focus on person-centric innovation.

HIV cure research studies presented at CROI include:

Abstract Title

Presentation

#Number

The impact of 3BNC117, 10-1074 and lefitolimod on HIV-1 persistence – the TITAN trial

Oral

#136

Heterologous ChAd/samRNA vaccine induces robust T-cell responses in macaques

Poster

#323

A placebo controlled randomized trial of the HTI immunogen vaccine and vesatolimod (Late-breaker)

Poster

#433

Rebound dynamics following immunotherapy with an HIV vaccine, TLR9 agonist, and bNAbs (late-breaker)

Poster

#435

Vesatolimod pharmacodynamic response is associated with time to HIV rebound (Late-breaker)

Poster

#437

Lefitolimod, vesatolimod, teropavimab, zinlirvimab, and the other experimental compounds noted are investigational and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Their safety and efficacy have not been established.

There is no cure for HIV infection or AIDS.

The TITAN trial (NCT03837756) was funded in part through the Gilead Cure Grants Program. For more information, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03837756 .

About Gilead Sciences' HIV Cure Research Program

Curing HIV is a formidable challenge, but one that remains the focus and ultimate aspiration of Gilead's HIV research and development efforts. We are mapping the path forward to a cure for HIV through close collaborations with industry, academic and community partners to ensure our research efforts can contribute to the entire scientific community's search for a cure. Together with our partners, we are committed to helping end the epidemic by driving the next generation of cure strategies that will transform care and improve outcomes for all people living with HIV.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases and address unmet needs in virology, oncology and inflammation.

For 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 12 HIV medications , including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships and collaborations, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials or studies, including those involving and other bNAbs, and experimental compounds of our partner; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner(s).

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @Gilead Sciences ) and LinkedIn , or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Meaghan Smith, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

Adjuvant Opdivo Continues to Provide Significant, Durable Clinical Benefits for Patients with Radically Resected, High-Risk Muscle-Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma After Three Years in CheckMate -274 Trial

Three-year median follow-up data demonstrate significantly improved disease-free survival, non-urothelial tract recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival and second progression-free survival with adjuvant Opdivo compared to placebo

Randomized patients who received Opdivo after radical surgery remained disease - free more than twice as long vs. placebo; patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1% remained disease - free more than six times as long vs. placebo

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trodelvy® Demonstrates Positive Efficacy Treating Both Platinum-Ineligible and Rapidly Progressing, Post-Platinum Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Oral Presentati on Highlights Trodelvy Efficacy of 13.5 Months Overall Survival in Pati ents with Platinum-Ineligible Metastatic UC After Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy –

Trodelvy Demonstrated 12.8 Months Overall Survival in Pa tients with Metastatic UC Whose Disease Progressed Rapidly Following Platinum-Based Chemotherapy –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share.

The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023 , to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOD) (FSE: 9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it achieved record revenues for its second financial quarter ended January 31, 2023. Komo generated revenues of $466,197 in the quarter, which is a 160% increase from the first quarter revenues of $179,467. The increase is attributed to Komo's recent growth across Canada with its retail distribution through Loblaws, Loblaws banner stores, Sobeys, Whole Foods and key natural accounts. This also represents a 181% increase from last year's Q2 report which had revenue of $166,052. Komo reported a gross profit margin of 39% in Q1 of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins No Time to Wait Campaign to Raise Awareness of Atrial Fibrillation and its Symptoms

Approximately 9.5 million people in the U.S. are projected to have AFib in 2023, with the number expected to rise to approximately 12.1 million by 2030; many ignore their symptoms, not realizing that AFib increases their risk of stroke by about five times

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is teaming up with Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer to raise awareness of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and its symptoms as part of the No Time to Wait campaign. In support of the campaign, Abdul-Jabbar will share his experience with AFib, including what led to his diagnosis, and encourage others to speak to a healthcare professional if they are having symptoms. Most common symptoms of AFib include irregular heartbeat, heart racing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue and light-headedness. 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Portage Biotech to Participate in Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit taking place on Febrarury 21 23, 2023. Event details are below:

Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Announces Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 Agenda

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Energy Investing

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Base Metals Investing

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

×