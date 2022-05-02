Gilead to License Exclusive Worldwide Rights to the Investigational Candidate DF7001, a 5T4-Targeting NK Cell Engager for Solid Tumors – – Gilead to Have Options to License Several Additional NK Cell Engager Programs – Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Dragonfly Therapeutics today announced a collaboration designed to advance a number of Dragonfly's novel natural killer cell engager-based immunotherapies for oncology ...

